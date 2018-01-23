Ubi announce bear necessities for Far Cry 5 on PC, inc 4K specs

It’s been a long time since Far Cry games were how you gave your PC its fiercest work-out, but hell, old habits. Ubi have just put out system requirements for March’s Montana-set Far Cry 5 and they’re pretty reasonable, in the main.

Basically, if you have at least a GTX 670 or R9 270 you’re getting in the door, though if you want to crank it all the way to 4K and 60FPS and don’t already have the high-end cards to do it, it’s second mortgage time.



My major interest in Far Cry 5 is in how fluffy I can make the bears look and how prettily I can make the trees flutter in the breeze, but sure, shooting’s good too, I guess.

Minimum specs, which Ubi specifically translate as meaning 720p resolution and low settings, are fairly forgiving:

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz or equivalent

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 or AMD R9 270 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Recommended, meanwhile, entails 1080p, high settings and 60 frames per second, and will be what most of us are hoping to achieve. Nothing too saucy is needed here, although folk with, say, 5-year-old mid-range CPUs (of which there will be quite a few, as, by-and-large, CPU advancement spent years in first gear until late last year) might have a spot of bother:

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or equivalent

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD R9 290X (4GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Then there’s the wilds of 4K, which Ubi split into 30FPS and 60FPS flavours. If you want the res and High settings but don’t care too much about frame rate, the specs broadly align with the kind of PC I’d recommend someone to build or buy right about now, though the requirement for a recent i7 or Ryzen CPU seems just a touch full-on.

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X @ 3.6 GHz or equivalent

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD RX Vega 56 (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit version only)

If you want all bells’n’whistles 4K – i.e. 60FPS and High/Ultra settings – then you’re gonna have to think about multi-GPUs. It’s possible a 1080Ti will do the trick for single-GPU systems, mind you.

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 1700X @ 3.4 GHz or equivalent

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 SLI or AMD RX Vega 56 CFX (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit version only)

Note that 4K seems to require Win 10, by the way.

If you’re thinking of upgrading your graphics card specifically for this game, good luck with that – prices are currently disproportionately high because bug-eyed crypto miners are snaffling up all the GPUs they can find. GTX 1070s, for instance, which are ‘supposed’ to sell for between £350-£420, are currently tagged as £550 and upwards on Amazon UK right now. Bonkers. Er, I should probably stick my unused old R9 Nano on Ebay, shouldn’t I?

In other words, you’ll probably want to know whether or not Far Cry 5 will work on your existing card or not. Fortunately, Ubi have been fairly specific there. If you’ve got something which falls into one of the following brackets, you’re golden:

Nvidia:

GeForce GTX600 series: GeForce GTX670 or better

GeForce GTX700 series: GeForce GTX760 or better

GeForce GTX900 series: GeForce GTX950 or better

GeForce GTX10-Series: GeForce GTX1050 or better AMD:

Radeon 200 series: Radeon R9 270 or better

Radeon 300/Fury X series: Radeon R7 370 or better

Radeon 400 series: Radeon RX 460 or better

If that’s you, then I hope you have a beary good time in Montana come March 27.