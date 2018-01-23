Ubi announce bear necessities for Far Cry 5 on PC, inc 4K specs

It’s been a long time since Far Cry games were how you gave your PC its fiercest work-out, but hell, old habits. Ubi have just put out system requirements for March’s Montana-set Far Cry 5 and they’re pretty reasonable, in the main.
Basically, if you have at least a GTX 670 or R9 270 you’re getting in the door, though if you want to crank it all the way to 4K and 60FPS and don’t already have the high-end cards to do it, it’s second mortgage time.
My major interest in Far Cry 5 is in how fluffy I can make the bears look and how prettily I can make the trees flutter in the breeze, but sure, shooting’s good too, I guess.
Minimum specs, which Ubi specifically translate as meaning 720p resolution and low settings, are fairly forgiving:
CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz or equivalent
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 or AMD R9 270 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)
RAM: 8GB
OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
Recommended, meanwhile, entails 1080p, high settings and 60 frames per second, and will be what most of us are hoping to achieve. Nothing too saucy is needed here, although folk with, say, 5-year-old mid-range CPUs (of which there will be quite a few, as, by-and-large, CPU advancement spent years in first gear until late last year) might have a spot of bother:
CPU: Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or equivalent
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD R9 290X (4GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)
RAM: 8GB
OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
Then there’s the wilds of 4K, which Ubi split into 30FPS and 60FPS flavours. If you want the res and High settings but don’t care too much about frame rate, the specs broadly align with the kind of PC I’d recommend someone to build or buy right about now, though the requirement for a recent i7 or Ryzen CPU seems just a touch full-on.
CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X @ 3.6 GHz or equivalent
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD RX Vega 56 (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)
RAM: 16GB
OS: Windows 10 (64-bit version only)
If you want all bells’n’whistles 4K – i.e. 60FPS and High/Ultra settings – then you’re gonna have to think about multi-GPUs. It’s possible a 1080Ti will do the trick for single-GPU systems, mind you.
CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 1700X @ 3.4 GHz or equivalent
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 SLI or AMD RX Vega 56 CFX (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)
RAM: 16GB
OS: Windows 10 (64-bit version only)
Note that 4K seems to require Win 10, by the way.
If you’re thinking of upgrading your graphics card specifically for this game, good luck with that – prices are currently disproportionately high because bug-eyed crypto miners are snaffling up all the GPUs they can find. GTX 1070s, for instance, which are ‘supposed’ to sell for between £350-£420, are currently tagged as £550 and upwards on Amazon UK right now. Bonkers. Er, I should probably stick my unused old R9 Nano on Ebay, shouldn’t I?
In other words, you’ll probably want to know whether or not Far Cry 5 will work on your existing card or not. Fortunately, Ubi have been fairly specific there. If you’ve got something which falls into one of the following brackets, you’re golden:
Nvidia:
GeForce GTX600 series: GeForce GTX670 or better
GeForce GTX700 series: GeForce GTX760 or better
GeForce GTX900 series: GeForce GTX950 or better
GeForce GTX10-Series: GeForce GTX1050 or better
AMD:
Radeon 200 series: Radeon R9 270 or better
Radeon 300/Fury X series: Radeon R7 370 or better
Radeon 400 series: Radeon RX 460 or better
If that’s you, then I hope you have a beary good time in Montana come March 27.
23/01/2018 at 10:46 dangermouse76 says:
I am so out of the loop with game releases. I thought this game was already out and this was going to be a DLC article.
Also I have just started playing Far Cry……as in Far Cry.
23/01/2018 at 11:08 LearningToSmile says:
I really do hope next gen of nvidia GPU’s does something to break mining on consumer hardware, and instead has it as a feature of the Tesla cards. The current prices are silly.
On the other hand it’s kinda neat that the 1070 I bought almost a year and a half ago not only did not depreciate, but it’s worth 20-25% more than I paid for it(even used, new cards are 50% more expensive or more, one model that I was looking at when I bought my current one is listed for a whopping 80% more).
23/01/2018 at 11:23 Carra says:
Yeah, it’s bizarre to see my year and a half year old 1060 has risen in price.
It was a nice upgrade. Just finished playing Assassins Creed Oranges at 1440p and the game looked really nice on my machine.
And now back to those games that would run on a five year old PC.
23/01/2018 at 11:28 dangermouse76 says:
Aorus RX 580 8GB owner here currently installing Cthulhu saves the world….
Also my 580 was about £230 when I bought it. Person on r/hardwareswap just offered me £300.
23/01/2018 at 12:10 Carra says:
I’ve installed Opus Magnum and Shardlight, which likely run on a tablet GPU :)
300 pounds for a 580, that seems insane.
23/01/2018 at 12:17 dangermouse76 says:
It is a little, I’m not selling though. Was just curious.
23/01/2018 at 11:45 Chaz says:
I can’t see Nvidia breaking mining on their cards, when they are so obviously making a fortune from it. Their sales must be the best ever right now. But yeah, something needs to be done, as it’s ridiculous that you can’t get a decent gaming card for a reasonable price right now due to all of this, and the whole currency mining thing doesn’t seem to be letting up either. You would think that by now a company somewhere would have made a card specifically geared towards mining that doesn’t need all the other bells and whistles that a graphics card does. When someone makes a card specifically for mining that outperforms the best graphics cards and is cheaper, then they’ll all drop graphics cards like they’re hot rocks and hopefully the prices can get back to normal. It’s either that or the cryptocurrency bubble needs to burst and the value start tanking across the board. I hope it’s the latter, as it’d be nice to see all the greedy shits get shafted.
23/01/2018 at 11:11 EgoMaster says:
It’s that time when you realize your 750M GPU is below even the minimum requirements of a game…
23/01/2018 at 19:23 grundus says:
When was it not?
23/01/2018 at 12:53 Grizzly says:
Hmmm, slightly bothered by the more-then-quadcore requirement for medium-ish settings, considering I’m still running an i5.
Although it does have bears, so does Far Cry Primal which runs fine on my PC and allows you to pet them! Is it worth getting Ryzen for the sake of more bears?
23/01/2018 at 14:18 fray_bentos says:
Currently I am most of the way through FC4, and I can confirm that too has bears…and so does FC 3.
23/01/2018 at 17:10 Grizzly says:
But Far Cry Primal lets you talk to these majestic creatures, you can try and make friends with them, form alliances… And it’s the best possible thing.