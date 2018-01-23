Nvidia’s GeForce Now PC beta is much better at cloud gaming than you think

Cloud gaming has become a bit of a dirty word these days. There have been plenty of people who have tried their hand at it over the years, promising high-end, lag-free gaming without the need for all that bulky, costly hardware, but most (*cough*Gaikai*cough*OnLive*cough*) have ended up on that age-old trash heap of crushed dreams and broken promises, their meagre uptake prompting them to disappear back into the ether almost as quickly as they appeared.
This time, though, Nvidia might have finally cracked it, as the beta for their GeForce Now streaming service has finally arrived on PC in Europe and North America. It’s free, uses your very own game library and their respective cloud saves, and, whisper it, it’s actually pretty good. So rejoice all you laptop and creaking PC people whose rigs would probably faint at even the slightest suggestion of running something like Doom or Shadow of War at Ultra quality settings and 60fps. Your time in the gaming big leagues has arrived.
So how does this GeForce Now malarkey actually work? One important point to make before we dive into the nitty-gritty is that this isn’t the same thing as GeForce Now on Nvidia’s own Shield tablet or their Shield TV streaming gizmo (helpful, I know). Those have a different library of games and completely separate pricing structure to the PC version, so cast whatever you currently know about GeForce Now to the wind. It’s no good here.
Instead, GeForce Now for PC is all about turning low-end systems such as laptops, netbooks and ancient PCs into high-powered gaming rigs, letting you play games you already own at the shiniest, most extreme graphics settings possible without said laptop or PC collapsing into a wheezing, undignified mess.
It’s not every game you own, mind. Right now, there are around 150 games that support GeForce Now (you’ll find a full list on the next page), but Nvidia says they’ll continue to add more at regular intervals.
You’re also currently limited to games from Steam, UPlay and Battle.net. However, provided Nvidia’s previously announced partnerships with GOG and Origin haven’t fallen through since they were first unveiled in January 2016, then games from these platforms should also hopefully be making their way over either very soon or when GeForce Now launches properly once the beta’s over.
There is, admittedly, a small loophole that lets you play Steam games that aren’t on Nvidia’s supported list, but to be honest, it’s a bit of a faff. You not only need to install the game each time you want to play it through GeForce Now (which Nvidia says can take up to 30 minutes as opposed to a one-time ten second install like the rest of GeForce Now’s library), but you won’t be able to take advantage of things like cloud saves either – unless, that is, it already supports Steam’s Cloud Sync and you’ve got that enabled.
Still, there’s a pretty good selection on offer in the main GeForce Now library, including favourites like Plunkbat, Fortnite and CS: GO, as well as newer, fancier things you might not have found time to play yet, such as Divinity: Original Sin 2, Destiny 2, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, SpellForce 3, Prey and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider. You can also buy supported games you don’t currently own within the GeForce Now app, as clicking on each game will take you straight to its relevant store page.
It’s certainly a tempting prospect, both if you’ve never owned a proper gaming PC or have ever contemplated whether it’s worth going all in on and spending thousands of pounds on a full-blown gaming laptop – particularly when graphics card prices are still fluctuating faster than Steam’s best-seller list. If you bought the 4K-capable Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 over Black Friday, for instance, you could have bagged one for around £480. Now, you’re looking at paying something closer to £650. No thank you. The GTX 1070 is even worse. This cost £350 in November. Now you’ll need to add another £200 to your budget.
There are, of course, cheaper graphics cards available like the £140 GTX 1050Ti (our current 1080p gaming champion), but that still doesn’t help much if you’re often tied to a laptop or all-in-one PC, or simply don’t have the confidence or know-how to start tinkering about inside your current PC case.
GeForce Now also takes a lot of the hassle out of owning and maintaining a gaming PC, as annoying things like updates and game drivers are all handled automatically at Nvidia’s end, meaning you’ll never have to wait for a new patch to install ever again. You also don’t have to worry about clogging up your hard drive or SSD with loads of game files either, as that’s all taken care of in the cloud. Each game installs in about ten seconds, taking up next to no space at all instead of tens of GBs, and there’s no limit on the number of games you can have installed either. GeForce Now games all support cloud saves, too, so your files won’t be locked inside Nvidia’s servers forever should you decide to leave or stop your subscription.
That said, the big question that still hasn’t been answered is how much does all this actually cost? Well, the short answer is we don’t know yet. The PC beta is currently free for everyone who signs up (there’s currently a waiting list, so it may take a while before you get onto it), and will remain so until GeForce Now launches properly. Nvidia couldn’t give me any kind of timescale on when that might happen when I probed them about it, but they did say that the beta would continue for at least the next three months, so it might be a while before you find out for sure.
GeForce Now PC beta performance
Is it really as good as it all sounds, though? Well, much like any cloud gaming service, the quality of the service depends very much on your current web connection, as you’ll only be able to see all those Ultra-fied face pores and wafting hair locks if you’ve got big enough internet pipes. Anything less and those pristine textures will descend into a giant, smeary blob of pixelated Vaseline, a bit like when you’re trying to stream something on the telly and it hasn’t quite buffered yet.
According to Nvidia, you need an internet connection with at least a 25Mbps download speed, but ideally you should have 50Mbps or more to get the best out of it. Nvidia also recommends you’re hardwired into your router via an Ethernet cable, or have a 5GHz one you can connect to wirelessly.
You’ll also need to make sure the laptop or PC you’re using has at least Windows 7 or higher for your OS, a 3.1GHz Intel Core i3 processor or faster, 4GB of RAM and a GPU that supports DirectX 9 – i.e.: an Nvidia GeForce 600 or AMD Radeon HD 3000 series card or newer, or Intel HD Graphics 2000 or newer if you’re using a laptop.
To put GeForce Now through its paces, I installed it on my 2013 Dell XPS 13 laptop, which has never enjoyed anything more than Intel’s integrated HD Graphics 4400 chip, and gave it a thorough going over at both 2.4GHz and 5GHz on my BT Smart Hub router.
When connecting over 2.4GHz, I was warned about having poor signal and that I might experience stutter or latency issues, but on the whole, it wasn’t really the latency that was the problem. Instead, it was the bitrate – or rather that aforementioned Vaseline issue. Despite measuring a bitrate/download speed between 45-49Mbps, the overall sharpness of each game I tried tended to vary quite wildly – like everything had a dynamic resolution feature that would produce pixel-perfect textures one minute and descend into a blurred mess the next.
Now this wasn’t the case all the time. Running GeForce Now on a Monday morning, for instance, was much more stable than using it on Friday evening (when a pop-up message warned me that the sheer number of people trying to use the service at that time might mean connection times were a bit slower than normal), and I also found the bitrate tended to be a bit hit and miss when my partner was playing something else downstairs in the living room. When it did drop, however, even if it was just for the briefest handful of seconds, I couldn’t help but feel disappointed – even though under ordinary circumstances my laptop would struggle to spit out a single frame at similar settings.
This wasn’t much of a problem in games like Doom, Tacoma or Dishonored 2, as their broader colour palettes and stylised art direction aren’t so dependent on reproducing the absolute finest detail. In something like SpellForce 3, however, even a small drop in bitrate can quite literally spell disaster, as there were times when its reams of text became almost illegible. That’s a problem when you’re managing lots of units and need the game’s detailed UI to help send them into battle or manage your town’s building resources, and in cases like these, a 2.4GHz connection just isn’t really enough to produce the seamless experience you’d want from a cloud gaming service.
I also experienced the occasional latency issue in Doom. Again, most of the time it was absolutely fine. The frame rate never dropped below 60fps on Ultra/Nightmare settings at 1920×1080, but there were still a couple of times when it ground to a choppy, stuttery halt in big fight scenes, turning what should be fast, fluid shoot-outs into a disastrous slideshow.
The latency and bitrate problems got a little better when I turned on the Ultra Streaming Mode option in the GeForce Now’s menu options, which is meant to adjust in-game settings to help minimise latency issues, but this was nothing compared to switching over to my router’s 5GHz network.
At 5GHz, those bitrate issues completely disappeared, restoring my faith that I didn’t, in fact, just need to go to the opticians and get some new glasses. SpellForce 3 ran like a beaut, rendering all its glorious text in picture-perfect detail, and it even ironed out most of Doom’s latency issues as well. I still encountered one instance of some quite nasty lag during a particularly busy demon brawl, but it recovered in a couple of seconds and never happened again in a single mission. To all intents and purposes, it really did feel like I was playing on a proper gaming PC – not an ultraportable laptop that’s never seen the inside of a dedicated graphics card its entire life.
That’s a pretty great feeling if I’m honest, and even those few seconds of lag over 5GHz weren’t enough to dim my overall view of GeForce Now. Even my own Nvidia GeForce GTX 970-equipped PC can’t run Doom without the odd frame rate plunge every now and again, and having the opportunity to play games like Dishonored 2, Okami HD, Destiny 2, Prey and Metal Gear Solid V on a laptop in any room in my house is about the closest I’m going to get to a PC version of the Nintendo Switch any time soon – which, let’s face it, is all anyone really wants in life. Steam Link comes close, admittedly, but that still requires you to sit down in front of a TV or monitor. GeForce Now, on the other hand, lets me fire up a game when I’m tucked up in bed.
Of course, this may change once Nvidia tell us how much this is all going to cost – the nice thing about the Switch, of course, is that you don’t have a running monthly fee for the privilege of portable play. But provided GeForce Now doesn’t start costing silly money, I think this really could be a force for good in PC gaming spheres and give older devices a new lease of life. It would certainly make me think twice about the need to upgrade my four-year old laptop and, given current graphics card prices, it might even work out to be just as cost-effective in the long run.
Look at it this way. A £650 graphics card would effectively cost £54-per-month over the course of the year, or £18-per-month over the course of three. Even if you don’t upgrade that graphics card for another five years (which works out at roughly £11-per-month), that might end up being roughly the same kind of money you’d spend on GeForce Now over the same time period – all without the hassle of game storage woes, install times, driver updates and constantly fiddling around with the graphics settings.
Only time will tell, of course, but right now, I’m feeling optimistic. A lot will depend on the kind and number of games Nvidia adds to GeForce Now in the future, but as long as it keeps up with new releases and provides enough variety across all the major genres, it might finally be the thing to restore cloud gaming’s good name. It’s certainly worth checking out if you’ve got the right internet connection and can bag a spot on the beta, and here’s hoping it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg when it finally launches.
23/01/2018 at 18:19 Chris Cunningham says:
This kept me sane (on a Mac) over the holidays. With a decent connection you’ll forget it’s remote until you get confused as to why loading times are so short. The PC release will change people’s lives, at least until Nvidia start charging for it.
23/01/2018 at 18:43 Mcshufts says:
Currently checking out Rainway (mixed results so far) but Moonlight works mostly well too.
23/01/2018 at 19:26 GSGregory says:
25 at least… that still leaves out most people. If you can’t afford a gaming pc I doubt you have an internet connection that high. at least in america where our prices are high and isps suck.
Then you have bandwidth limits that are still at year 2000 levels that barely handle netflix let alone full time gaming at 1080. I don’t see isps changing their tune about this either.
23/01/2018 at 19:51 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Came in to post this. Network speeds in the states are still pretty slow, and now there’s little reason for them to improve.
Also, the minimum specs feel a bit steep, relatively speaking. Someone with a 600-series card probably wants to or already has upgraded their PC to play the latest games, and most laptops with integrated graphics aren’t running 2000-series outside of higher-end models. Combined with the need for South Korean internet speeds, it just seems like the whole thing will never extend beyond a niche group for a few years before getting canned.
23/01/2018 at 20:06 GSGregory says:
Even if the speeds in america were all 100 mbps right now the bandwidth caps are all still at 200-300 gbs a month.
Some of the few conversations I could find. If 1tb bandwidth limits have trouble handling 50 hours of gaming no isp in america will tolerate this service.
link to forums.geforce.com
link to forums.geforce.com
23/01/2018 at 21:27 supagold says:
Comcast is one of the largest ISPs in the US, and their caps are 1TB/mo. If Nvidia is using a 20Mbps stream for 1080p, my back of the envelope calculations show 50 hours a month would use 450GB.
For comparison, Netflix used to use 3Mbps streams for 1080p, but I believe they moved to VBR not too long ago, so they’re probably still on the order 2-5Mbps depending on scene complexity. They have the advantage of pre-compressing their files, but I’d still expect Nvidia’s streams to be <20Mbps in practice.
23/01/2018 at 20:15 Relenzo says:
And that’s all without factoring in our good friend Mr. Pai. Lord only knows how feasible it will be to stream so much data six months from now.
23/01/2018 at 19:31 DeadlyAvenger says:
I don’t understand what you mean by this? Because of the Steam Link box itself? Unless they removed it, you can use Steam Link functionality between two PCs (e.g. your gaming PC and laptop) locally as well.
23/01/2018 at 19:41 upupup says:
The reason to treat Cloud gaming as a dirty word isn’t because of its viability, but because it takes away all control consumers have over their products, making the relation between them and companies drastically one-sided and rendering preserving them for the future nigh impossible. It’s not a positive kind of convenience at all and should be pushed back against by anyone with any sort of affection for the medium.
23/01/2018 at 19:59 Chris Cunningham says:
If you think there is nothing at all positive about being able to play modern video games on budget laptops and get the same sort of performance you’d expect for the first six months from a massively overpowered gaming PC then you’ll be aghast when your parents stop paying for your computing equipment.
23/01/2018 at 20:12 The K says:
Yes, everyone of us who owns a top of the line gaming rig, or even updates his computer regularly lives at home with mommy and pays all this with daddys credit card. People with jobs and disposable income are not a thing in the PC gaming crowd, no sir.
Nothing like a good old ad-hominem argument, right?
23/01/2018 at 21:32 upupup says:
I’ll take being called young as a compliment, but aside from that the consequences of consumers losing all control over their products far, far, far outweigh the inconvenience of not being able to play the hottest new thing on your laptop when there’s an excess of options already available to you – handhelds, phones and now even consoles to play on, plus countless of older games that will run just fine.
23/01/2018 at 20:00 HiroTheProtagonist says:
If you use Steam/uPlay/Origin you already gave up direct ownership of your games for convenience.
But realistically, cloud gaming is just not viable and only offers benefits to those who don’t run cost-benefit analysis. GeForce Now is free right now, but I’m guessing it will cost money once the beta is over, and I’m also guessing that a year’s worth of access will be comparable to a 1070’s MSRP circa mid-2017.
23/01/2018 at 20:34 TechnicalBen says:
Many of my Steam games are just .exe with no DRM.
Can you again confirm that Steam requires DRM?
Origin and Uplay can jump off a cliff though.
23/01/2018 at 20:39 GSGregory says:
Close steam completely. Launch the exe and see what happens.
23/01/2018 at 21:21 upupup says:
Which is part of why I dislike those services, but even then the files are there on your computer to tinker with as you please, if you choose to. That makes all the difference. With the Cloud, you have no control over your files and can’t do anything if a company decides to make it disappear, such as because they want you to buy the New and Improved version or because they don’t want something to fall into public use and thus insure that no-one can use it, it’s gone forever. Treating any medium of expression in such a way is intolerable and a perversion of why concepts such as copyright came to be in the first place – to grant temporary exclusive use of ideas that belong to all to incentivize creativity and innovation. No medium can evolve without learning from its predecessors, for which preservation is a need and a right.
If that sounds overly high-minded, that would be because I have spent most of my life working on games and believing in their potential for creativity and as a medium of expression, only to see the industry hijacked by shallow marketing, an obsession with mimicking the worst parts of the movie industry and a complete lack of accountability. Despite how tired I am of it all, I still feel strongly about how this is not how it should be and not what we should we be striving for, yet to achieve this people need to start looking beyond minor conveniences and at what they’re sacrificing to get them. That’s what I’m hoping to achieve at least.
And yes, I agree that it’s still unlikely to catch on anytime soon, but I feel that it is important to not forget why we should reject this approach to games on principle instead of only being unfeasible.
23/01/2018 at 20:18 DeadlyAvenger says:
For me – it’s the input lag. I can really see the benefit of this but they need to improve the lag (which I think is nearing the boundaries of what’s technically possible) for it to appeal to serious gamers.
23/01/2018 at 21:18 aircool says:
I use the Nvidia Shield TV… great bit of kit and great for playing PC games downstairs on the big TV. Well, as long as they games that use a controller and not a mouse and keyboard.
As for lag when using it over the internet, I haven’t tried it, but I’d imagine it won’t be great for twitch shooters, but totally fine for more laid back games like XCOM/XCOM2 etc…