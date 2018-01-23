Premature Evaluation: Stationeers

Premature Evaluation is the weekly column in which we explore the wilds of early access. This week, Fraser’s pottering around in RocketwWerkz’ space station sim, Stationeers, and learning that, just perhaps, it’s better to stay on Earth.
Why is a giant egg on top of my microwave? I’m trying to play through Stationeers’ dire tutorial, but I actually feel like I’m participating in one of Gordon Ramsay’s literal kitchen nightmares. In the egg carton, it was very much a normal-sized, innocuous egg, but somewhere between picking it up and mistakenly putting it on and not in the microwave, it grew at least 20 times larger. And I’m not sure I really should be putting eggs in microwaves. Certainly not to make muffins.
I somehow muddle through, making a muffin that I don’t need and fixing a cable that does nothing. Well done me – I’ve completed the tutorial. Lamentably, I’ve retained very little of the excessively complicated instructions required to perform the simplest of tasks. With unearned confidence, I dive into the game-proper, my head full of dreams of lunar bases and SCIENCE. It is dark, I’m alone and I have no idea what I need to do.
Since the tutorial barely even covers the most basic parts of constructing a functioning base right now, I have absolutely no idea where to begin. I guess my base will need a floor, so I root around in the crates and pick up some metal sheets. I can’t do anything with them. Next to them are some metal frames, and this time I’m actually able to place them. Progress! But what’s a floor without some cool stuff to put on it? Unfortunately, I’m getting ahead of myself and the floor, it turns out, still isn’t finished.
A 30 minute break and a browse of the wiki fills in the gaps. To finish the floor I need to use the sheets I discarded before, applying them to the frame while I’m holding the welding tool in my free hand. After multiple trips between the site of my base-to-be and the containers, and a bit of inventory faffing, I finally have the start of my first building. It feels more of an achievement doing it in the dark, guided only by my useless headlamp. Annoyingly, while I’ve been wandering around blindly my power has been dwindling and I can’t charge my battery on an empty floor. I’ve got to set up a charging station, which means I need a power controller and a solar panel too. At least the sun is starting to come up now.
By the time I finish, it’s dark again and my solar panel is useless. I can’t do anything until the next day. I stare at the stars until that gets boring, then I bring up my inventory. Alarms go off and my computer warns me that everything is bad and I’m going to die. It’s almost like I’ve opened up my suit. Because I have. To see my inventory, I automatically hit ‘I’, which doesn’t open the inventory but rather dangerously opens my helmet. By the time I realise my fatal mistake, I’m about to walk into the light. Thankfully, that light is the sun, and with my helmet sorted I can go back to my previous task of getting some power. Soon I’ll be running on fumes, so I’m in a bit of a hurry.
This isn’t something you could tell by the pace of my work, which could only be described as sloth-like. Stationeers wants you to know that it’s a very hardcore game. Unfortunately, hardcore is so often conflated with lack of user-friendliness and intuitive systems and that’s the case here. It’s not just that every task has twice has as many steps as a reasonable person would come up with, though that does grate, it’s that actually performing tasks is typically dull. Indeed, most of them involve standing around while you wait for the right time of day or watch a furnace working away.
RocketWerkz seem to be perfectly capable of ditching realism when it gets in the way, but at other times it’s like Stationeers is built on a love of drudgery. With my solar panel standing, I now have power, opening up a whole world of possibilities. Unfortunately, my minor goals require a bit more work. See, the panels need to be directly facing the sun, and as you’re probably well aware: the sun moves a lot. Like, all the time. There are undoubtedly many solutions to this problem, but Stationeers settles on the one that makes players use a wrench to manually raise or lower the panel, to catch the light. When night fell again, this time I was actually pleased, as it meant that solar panel duty was over.
It’s peculiar, playing a game from one of the progenitors of the modern sandbox and realising that it’s already incredibly dated. DayZ is, in video game terms at least, a household name associated with all kinds of thrilling, hilarious and horrific stories (and a whole lot of waiting and walking in between those moment, it must be said). Its successor has somehow managed to make the creation of a simple muffin a pain in the arse.
As a friend watched me follow the instructions of the wiki, amazed at how much dreary busy work was involved in creating the simplest of manufacturing chains, I struggled to justify the the time and effort involved in slapping together a space station. Fundamentally, Stationeers has yet to construct a slice of space, let alone a galaxy, that actually makes it feel like you’re having an impact on the universe.
There’s nothing holding it together at the moment. It’s more like Space Engineers than DayZ, but unlike the long-running early access creative sandbox, it keeps its best bits at arm’s length. I vividly recall my first experience with Space Engineers. Within an hour I’d constructed a war-ready spacecraft that I pitted against an equally intimidating war machine of a pal’s design. We flung our babies at each other, and watched as they both bounced off each other and rapidly drifted off into deep space, much faster than we could travel. It was a hilarious comedy of errors that made Robot Wars look well-produced. In an hour of Stationeers, I figured out how not to suffocate.
The comparison isn’t unfair. Both are early access games with similar goals. But Stationeers expects you to put dozens of hours and countless wiki breaks into it before it becomes remotely cohesive. It’s hard, boring work. By the time I’d constructed a 3D printer and a proper furnace, the things needed to create the more advanced items, I’d lost all motivation to construct ships and bases. I saunter off into the darkness, thinking that maybe spending some time mindlessly mining would make me happy to get back to my construction projects. A few minutes later and I’d fallen down a hole and broken my suit, the two most exciting things to happen to me all day. My jetpack could get me out… but do I even want to escape?
Stationeers is, at the moment, a series of loosely connected systems, but without the creative, anything-goes philosophy or many of its sandboxy peers. I never thought anything could stop me from building a spaceship or an intergalactic Little Chef, but a browse of the steps and work involved has made me realise I’d be willing to do anything else. Even spending the rest of my life in this big ol’ moon hole.
Stationeers is out now on Steam for £18.99/$24.99/€22.99.
23/01/2018 at 21:13 Drib says:
Yeah, kinda figured. They pitched it as a sort of Space Station 13 deal, right? Complexity for the sake of wanking about how you’ve wasted more time than other people memorizing all that complexity.
I’ll admit that it can add up to interesting stories, but like SS13 or EVE, it’s just not something that is actually fun to play.
Edit:
I know SS13 can be fun. I used to have fun with it. But after a while it becomes apparent that everything is ten times as annoying as it needs to be, just so they can say it’s super annoying and takes forever.
The fun parts are the weird wiring and gas and other simulated nonsense you can do, not the fact that a floor tile takes twenty minutes to build.
23/01/2018 at 21:28 Carcer says:
Yeah, but in Space Station 13 you start with a mostly working station, you’re not expecting to build the entire thing from first principles (even though that’s technically possible). SS13 isn’t complicated for the sake of difficulty, it’s complicated for the sake of possibility, and tension. Building or disassembling a wall in total peace and quiet might feel unnecessarily boring… but when you’re racing against time to seal an atmospheric breach before you suffocate, or rushing to break into a secure area before someone else wanders through that maintenance corridor and spots you hacking the wall apart, it adds exciting tension and a sense of achievement when you pull it off.
23/01/2018 at 23:20 Nevard says:
Probably also worth noting that despite all of its mechanics, SS13 is chiefly a game about interacting with other players, and the complexity is window dressing. Very in depth and interesting window dressing that you can do neat stuff with if you know how it works, but often stuff you can easily ignore. Usually it’s someone else’s job to build that wall, or synthesise that chemical.
Usually you personally only have one thing you need to focus on, not everything, and you can even opt not to have that and just hang out in a bar.
24/01/2018 at 04:39 Silent_Thunder says:
Pretty much. The average player doesn’t need to worry about the overly complex things, they can just pick a job more focused on shenanigans or chilling out, like security, or service industry like the chef or bartender. And at the end of the day, it’s always about player interaction.
23/01/2018 at 21:21 TeePee says:
It’s still very early days by the sounds of things, but this looks like it has Rocket’s fingerprints all over it – loads of incredibly grandiose and ambitious ideas, some of which are genuinely quite forward-thinking, but applied in an almost random order, and often left half-finished as he moves onto the next idea that captures his imagination.
Whilst he’s obviously got something about him in order to capture the lightning in a bottle that was DayZ, from the relatively limited bits I’ve seen, I feel like he needs an editor to tell him to stop coming up with new stuff and just focus on actually finishing what he’s got first.
23/01/2018 at 21:53 KDR_11k says:
And here I thought Fortresscraft was the pinnacle of counterintuitive GUI and annoyingly convoluted base building in 3D builder games.
24/01/2018 at 00:39 lfcifer7 says:
You’re not wrong, but the story you wrote is foretold in the game’s description. You should have known this was coming, it’s not casual, it’s for hardcore systems management. I think most who have read the description think “Well duh, what did you expect?”
24/01/2018 at 01:46 treat says:
Right. As a fan of SS13 and other heavy system-driven games, I don’t plan on touching this for years. It’s not something you should expect to be even reasonably entertaining until it’s nearly feature complete, as the systems that will ultimately make it fun rest in the balance of countless prerequisite systems that may not be implemented yet. It’s like starting on a jigsaw puzzle before you have all the pieces, a table to do it on, lights to help you see it, and hands to actually manipulate the pieces with.
24/01/2018 at 01:48 Fraser Brown says:
There’s no rule that says systems-heavy games have to be unintuitive or nothing but busywork. A game can be complex without being needlessly complicated. I’m really over “hardcore” being used by devs to excuse straight up bad game design.
24/01/2018 at 01:59 Vilos Cohaagen says:
Agreed. You are spot on, Fraser.
24/01/2018 at 06:52 ColonelFlanders says:
Fraser Brown used Ember! Dean Hall was burned!
24/01/2018 at 01:02 Mojavi Viper says:
Comparing Stationeers to Dayz is like comparing a lizard to an eagle. Yes they both eat meat, both live on earth, but are very different animals. IMO he took the best parts of dayz and incorporated into this game, the player vs the enviroment; which is exactly like the first days of dayz. You either know exactly what I am talking about or have no clue and have only seen it as a pvp fest.
Also please read the dang description on the steam page. It illustrates exactly what the game is about. Either it’s for you or it isn’t. If it doesn’t sound like your cup of tea then move on, no harm no foul.
24/01/2018 at 02:52 Hyena Grin says:
The binding of your helmet to I in a game with an inventory window, is just the most laughably malicious piece of game UI design I’ve heard of in quite a while.
24/01/2018 at 03:15 Lobber says:
Oh, the DayZ guy? Not a chance.
24/01/2018 at 03:45 diriel says:
I guess I just wholeheartedly disagree with the review. I’ve put in 22 hours and quite enjoyed myself. The game doesn’t do inventory like Minecraft and Space Engineers. Instead you have a couple pocked in your uniform, a few spaces in you jetpack, and specialist belts (one for mining, one for building). Then you have two hands to juggle all your needs.
The actual systems make sense once you understand what they’re going for. The tools to use for different tasks also make sense once you know what they’re used for. I was able to get automated solar panels up, and begin getting other things built up, within my few hours of playing.
It is not an easy game, and most things do take a long time, but you can see in my linked album that they do come. They still need to balance what you get at game start against what you need that first night. Stationeers is much harder in the first few in-game days than any of the other sandbox survival games. It will probably only get more-so as they add more survival needs into the game. Right now you just have to worry about electricity and air to breathe.
Even with only two survival needs I had several Mark Watney moments as I learned on my feet. They were fun. To me. I still haven’t died after 22 hours of time.
link to imgur.com
24/01/2018 at 04:16 diriel says:
My imgur album may have disappeared into the void: link to imgur.com
24/01/2018 at 05:21 G_Runciter says:
EA-survival is such an oversaturated market, with so many absolutely worthless games…
24/01/2018 at 05:49 KDR_11k says:
And so few that ever leave early access. “It has meters that you need to regularly top up, release it!”