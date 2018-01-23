Rust leaving early access February 8th, then development will continue

After four years of nude murders, multiplayer survival sandbox Rust will be declared done enough to leave early access on February 8th. Development will still continue, mind, with future plans including improving farming, adding vehicles from cars to hot air balloons, radios, surrendering, and oh so much more. However, the game has settled into form enough over its time in early access that Facepunch Studios are now happy removing that label and bumping the price.
Rust’s public development roadmap lays out the two main things they want to improve before launching: improving NPC AI (both animals and those strange non-nude humans), and helping ease new players in with hint pop-ups and a light tutorial. They also lay out their plans for the near and distant futures beyond that.
It’s not a surprise that Rust will leave early access with a list of features still to come, as Facepunch have talked about this plan for a while. Studio head honcho Garry Newman talked in yesterday’s announcement about why they think Rust is done enough.
“Please try not to compare the game to some other finished game or some idealised version you have in your head. Compare the game now to how it was when we entered Early Access. That’s the delta that we feel qualifies us to leave Early Access.
“Think of it more like we’re leaving Prototyping and entering Alpha. Obviously we don’t consider that we’re actually entering Alpha, this is an example. We’re entering a more stable version of what we have been doing.
“We feel like if Early Access didn’t exist and we had been making the game in secret, we’d be happy to put it on Steam now.”
When Rust launches on Steam on February 8th, the price will go up from £15/$20 to $35.
But what’s actually like these days? We sent in intrepid amateur nudist Alec Meer (amateur in that so far he’s only nude in the shower) last June, and he returned with bloodstained hands muttering “Rust, old man – you’ve still got it.” Or if you want to get philosophical and ask what the murder island is about, Dan Grill has ponderings for you.
Disclosure: former RPS hired gun Craig Pearson works for Facepunch now.
23/01/2018 at 11:31 woodsey says:
“Think of it more like we’re leaving Prototyping and entering Alpha. Obviously we don’t consider that we’re actually entering Alpha, this is an example. We’re entering a more stable version of what we have been doing.”
Terrible choice of words when you’re almost doubling the price of the game and “releasing” it, even with the explanation that it’s an example.
23/01/2018 at 12:09 PseudoKnight says:
A cheaper price for early adopters is not a bad thing. It worked great for Minecraft (and other games), which went up in price as it approached 1.0. (Beta was more expensive than Alpha) It’s best not to think of it as going up in price, though. It’s more like the discount is going away as it becomes content complete, and this is your last chance to buy it at its reduced price.
Disclaimer: I don’t play or own Rust.
23/01/2018 at 12:28 woodsey says:
Definitely. I don’t have a problem with the price rising in line with the development of the game. I just think that comparing your “actual” release to an alpha in any shape or form is inviting unnecessary headaches.
23/01/2018 at 12:01 GenuineEntropy says:
I definitely feel I got my money’s worth out of Rust during the first 4 years.
I respect that they were brave enough to try a variety of course corrections/ major shifts during it’s development, but as a player it totally wore out my interest in the game.
Also, Is Pearson still a ‘writer’ for Rust?
That has to be the easiest gig on the planet; literally zero plot or content written in four years! :D
23/01/2018 at 14:28 Taerdin says:
I played Day Z when it was a mod and really really good. But then they changed it and it became too easy to become geared, I remember tripping over LMGs… kind of lame.
I don’t ‘get’ Rust. It feels like it’s trying to do a couple different things, but I feel aimless when I play it. I found a dead guy and got a bunch of high end gear off him, I was probably as geared as I would ever get. But I didn’t know what to do with it other than attack other people. Then I died and quit the game forever. At least Battle Royale games have rounds and a clear goal…
23/01/2018 at 19:44 upupup says:
It’s the problem a lot of games like this have where you are presented a world where you can do all sorts of thing, but without an incentive to do them.