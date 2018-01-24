Dead By Daylight meets the Saw movies in new DLC

Following crossovers with Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Halloween, and A Nightmare On Elm Street, Dead By Daylight has opened another forbidden book, touched another ominous bloodstain, and said another forbidden name thrice into the mirror. This time, the 1v4 horrorshow has summoned DLC from the world of the Saw movies. The new killer is The Pig, Jigsaw’s apprentice trapmurderer Amanda Young, and she’s armed with those iconic head-mounted beartraps. If she pops one on your head, you’ll need to find a key to unlock it before it pops and bites ya. The DLC adds a new map and survivor character too.
So, Saw! You know: a psycho killer (qu’est-ce que c’est?) with a penchant for puppets abducts groups of people then puts them in elaborate deathtraps of saws, broken glass, hypodermic needles, and so on, which will whittle the victims down until oh maybe they will realise they had done bad things in their lives. I’m not a fan. I’ve seen many more-gruesome horror films but the Saws and their imitators have a misanthropy that’s really off-putting. The first is interesting as an influence on a decade of horror movies but beyond that, largely unpleasant.
Oh, the Saw DLC? Right, right. So! The Pig has those ‘Reverse Bear Traps’, which she can put on someone’s head after knocking them down. Once the survivor team repairs a generator, the traps will start ticking, given the wearer two-and-a-half minutes to find a key to remove it. Keys appear in Jigsaw Boxes, dotted around the map with puppets on top when The Pig is playing. These are opened similarly to generators, including quick-time events, but you’ll need to find one with the right key. Try to escape the level or fail to unlock the trap and it’ll spring, instantly sacrificing you. The key Box locations are highlighted for Survivors (unless The Pig has certain skill bonuses), so it’s not inherently difficult but it will take up their time and attention.
The Pig can also crouch down a little, moving slightly slower while having no Terror Radius to warn survivors and gaining a natty lunge attack. And her perks give her self-repairing sacrifice hooks, let her spot generator progress, and cause survivors to get the Exposed vulnerability debuff if they rescue some from near her.
The new survivor is David Tapp, the detective played by Danny Glover in the first movie. He crawls faster and can recover by himself, senses objective and item locations after fixing a generator, and gains skill check bonuses after hanging out near a killer. Here, the game’s fan wiki explains more.
Annnd the new map is the Gideon Meat Plant, a murderzone from the movies.
Dead By Daylight’s Saw DLC is out now on Steam, priced at £5.19/€6.99/$6.99.
24/01/2018 at 11:58 pookie101 says:
Its called a reverse Beartrap by the way
24/01/2018 at 12:49 Alice O'Connor says:
And I say that in the post. I use “head-mounted beartrap” the first time because it’s a more useful term for people who might know the devices but not the film’s particular description of them. ‘Reverse bear trap’ would still make me think leg, not head, and the game already has leg traps.
24/01/2018 at 12:13 YogSo says:
Well, now it’s just a matter of time before they introduce a Merman in a future DLC pack.
24/01/2018 at 13:59 Kolbex says:
Aw, come on!
24/01/2018 at 13:56 ChiefOfBeef says:
As usual, the new killer is garbage and will probably still get nerfed because the devs don’t know what they’re doing.
24/01/2018 at 14:40 Foosnark says:
This whole thing sounds really unpleasant. I suspect I might not be in the target audience.
24/01/2018 at 14:50 MiniMatt says:
Same, not sure if it’s an age related squeamish thing, but the sadistic glee / torture porn strain of horror films is way past my tolerance level. I’m fine, no matter how gory, with evil ghostie doing evil things because it’s evil and – well – you did build your house on top of their graveyard, so you kinda had it coming.
24/01/2018 at 15:25 Qazinsky says:
I am kind of the same, I have no problems at all with seeing heads and limbs get lopped off in most movies, but there is something about how they just super focus on it in torture porn. I suspect it’s all that tension about what is about to happen combined with empathy.
24/01/2018 at 16:09 quasiotter says:
I don’t like it either! I like to check these out quickly to see what I don’t want to see and then go away.
24/01/2018 at 15:04 bramble says:
I had a good time with this game for about a month shortly after the Halloween DLC. For a novice playing for the first time, the tension and fear of playing a survivor is incredible. Every muscle in my body would tense when I thought they’d spotted me, and I would dream about hiding from killers at night. However…
When the newness wears off, and you want to branch into playing as the killer, it becomes apparent there are some deep flaws with the game. Without going into too much detail, they are balance and progression. Halfway decent survivors have little to fear from killers, and decent survivors will often seek the killer out and infuriatingly body block them. Can you imagine a world where the go-to move to evade an insane killer was to run up to them and crouch at their feet? The games progression is problematic too. It requires a huge investment of time to acquire character-defining ‘perks’ that completely swing the power balance for certain survivors and killers. Progression in a competitive action game is the worst. Imagine playing Overwatch and the only people who could use their ult are the ones who unlocked it with xp from their previous matches. These are supposed to be matches of skill, not of who skipped school that day to grind out xp. Exactly the opposite of what I want out of a multiplayer action game.
I have good memories of DbD and I highly recommend it on sale as it’s a truly unique experience. I’m excited for what the genre can do in the future, but this game has worn out it’s welcome for me.
24/01/2018 at 17:56 MotelHell says:
She’s fun to play as and against but she’s not a top tier killer by any means. Survivors still have control of the game and there’s usually little to fear.