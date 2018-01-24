The news that Bullfrog & Lionhead veterans Gary Carr and Mark Webley were leading the development of a spiritual to beloved 90s manage’em-up Theme Hospital seemed to go down rather well last week. So much of PC gaming’s past has been revisited in recent years, but the design’n’build’n’simulate’n’giggle formula used so successfully in Theme Park, Theme Hospital and Dungeon Keeper hasn’t enjoyed anything like the degree of 21st century resurrection that, say, pre-2000 RPGs have. Two Point Hospital is planned to rekindle that flame whilst doing a few things of its own, as well as being the first part of a wider universe of Two Point sims.
But while I coaxed plenty of detail about the whys and wherefores out of Carr and Webley, we didn’t get to see all that much of the game itself. This new video shows off a fair bit more, along with chatter from the devs about their plans for it.
Half the fun of these sorts of games is simply watching people beetle around, your construction growing busier and busier as you add more to it. The clips in the below give some sense of how the bustle will look in motion, and how an Aardman Animations-inspired aesthetic is going to translate to real-time characters.
Also: real humans superimposed onto hospital backgrounds. At least, I’m pretty sure they haven’t decorated the studio with ward beds and IV drips, but I’d be impressed by their commitment if they had.
Still no word on a release date beyond ‘2018’ yet, but, as the devs told me previously, this will be a straight-to-full release game – no early access or Kickstarter here.
24/01/2018 at 17:45 Splendid Snail says:
I think the title should read ‘A closer look at that spiritual Theme Hospital sequel’.
24/01/2018 at 17:52 Bull0 says:
Verily. And while I like the look of the game, I’m skeptical of anyone who thinks of their game like they’re launching a series – just seems artificial. Make a good game, if it does well make another. That’s how that works.
24/01/2018 at 19:00 Someoldguy says:
On the contrary, I think it shows vision to want to produce a thematically similar set of games and work out how to make that happen before developing the first. It’s a lot harder to inject that if you don’t have the core planned out beforehand.
Similar to trying to introduce a big feature like multiplayer into a game after you’ve built most of the single player part. It rarely goes well.
24/01/2018 at 18:26 Sakkura says:
Looks like a simple brain fart. Wonder if the hospital can cure that…
24/01/2018 at 18:42 Hunchback says:
It’s really incredible how long i’ve been hoping for this to happen! Theme Hospital is one of my dearest “early-teens” memory of gaming (with Theme Park being the first ever “theme” game i played and Hospital the one i spent the most time with)…
I just hope it lives up to the original (that i still have installed on my machine oO), i don’t care what people say.