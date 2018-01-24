The great GPU crisis – why are graphics cards so expensive now, and just how bad is it?

If you hoped to build yourself an oasis of calm away from the cryptocurrency storm by simply leaving any conversation as soon as you hear the sound ‘bitc…’ start to emanate from someone’s face-hole, I’ve got some bad news for you. The effects of the alt-money goldrush are no longer confined to twitchy-eyed evangelists and screechy news headlines – for the second time in recent memory, it’s caused a huge spike in graphics card prices, both new and second-hand, as the crypto-clan rush to snaffle up any GPU they could possibly use to mine blockchain currencies such as Ethereum and Zcash.
This means two things for us, in practice. 1) Now is the worst possible time to buy a new graphics card for gaming, and no-one knows how long this will remain the case 2) now is the best possible time to eBay any old graphics cards you’ve got sat around. Case in point: I just got almost twice the price for my old 2015 Radeon that I would have done if I’d sold it two months ago.
One thing I’m not going to do here is get into any speculation about the future of cryptocurrencies, beyond observing that their rise, fall or constantly spiking variations thereof will directly affect graphics card prices until if and when something significant happens either in the whole crypto industry or AMD and Nvidia impose some sort of solution and/or restriction. I want to stick to what this means for us, as players of PC games in early 2018.
Let’s take the case, for instance, of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, a card that for the last year was one of the go-to GPUs for people who want to play new PC games at near-maximum settings at 1080p or QHD without breaking the bank. Even as recently as mid-December, you could pick up a GTX 1070 for as low as £350.
Today? Well, for starters you almost certainly won’t be able to find one direct from a retailer, be that high street or the likes of Amazon. They’ve all been bought up and either dedicated to mining or scalped onwards. The ones you can find are by and large restricted to resellers on Ebay and Amazon, with prices massively hiked to reflect the demand. As such, the cheapest GTX 1070 I can find on Amazon UK is £522. Almost £200 more than it would have cost just a few weeks ago – and more than a mighty GTX 1080 would have cost at a similar time.
Some retailers are directly selling GTX 1070s, such as Scan – but unhappily they’re priced at £550 minimum, and most are out of stock and on back-order. That’s the bonkers situation in a nutshell.
This price-perversion spreads like a stain in both directions. A GTX 1060 (more useful 6GB model) now goes for close to what a GTX 1070 ‘should’ cost, for instance, the cheapest coming in at £316 at the time of writing, and most of the pack sitting at around £350. By contrast, as recently as the closing days of December 2017, you could snag one for £215. That’s around a 50% bump in the space of 30 days.
However, prices for the more powerful GTX 1080 and 1080 Ti aren’t quite as heavily affected, as their heavier power consumption broadly makes them less proportionally efficient for mining, due to energy costs and PSU needs. Perversely, right now it’s even possible to buy a GTX 1080 for less than a GTX 1070, although the ongoing stock shortages mean you’ll likely be in a for a long wait.
What this means, unhappily, is that people with cash to flash aren’t too locked out by the blockchain goldrush, but those of us whose means limit us to mid-range cards – the £200-300 bracket – are going to have a very hard time until either the crypto bubble bursts, or governmental regulation or hardware company restrictions break up the party.
All this affects AMD, by the way, with the AMD RX 570 and RX 580 being particularly treasured for mining right now. But older cards on the second hand market are also suffering/benefiting from the craze. Let me give you an example of my own. For the past year, I’ve had a Radeon R9 Nano – a mid-range card at best by today’s metrics – sat unused in a drawer, as I’d upgraded to a GTX 1080 Ti to power my stupid ultrawide monitor last year.
This card was released in summer 2015, and originally RRPed at $650/£450. In 2016, it received an official price cut, down to $499/£350. As recently as December, i.e. mere weeks ago, I would have been lucky to get £250 for it on eBay.
Yesterday evening, in the name of experimentation and not for one minute expecting it to work, I listed it for £380. I figured that ultimately I’d lower that to around £300 and be very pleased with that indeed.
When I woke up this morning, it had sold. £380. Guess who’s getting himself a new mobile phone this year? But also: holy shit, this is so messed up.
The reason for all this is, as I say, crypto-mining. Bitcoin is the word on everyone’s lips, but these days it’s not particularly well-suited to mining, whereas alternative crypto-currencies such as Ethereum and Zcash are.
Now, I’ll be the first to admit that I’ve haven’t gone far down the rabbit hole of specific currencies. There are many more kinds, and which ones are considered ‘best’ for mining can change regularly, but, as I understand it, it’s currently considered the case that Nvidia cards are better for Zcash and AMD cards for Ethereum, both of which could be traded for cash or Bitcoin, or kept around in the hope they’ll accumulate.
There are a whole lot of people going into this stuff hard, which means buying multiple GPUs and setting them to mine all day, every day. Certain cards are considered sweet spots due a combination of tech and power draw, and the GTX 1070’s a prime example of that – my Nano, meanwhile, is favoured because it’s also very small and thus you can get more of ’em into one space.
I can’t speak to the specific maths of other boards, but the example I can give you after setting my PC up to mine Zcash today to research this piece is that of the GTX 1080 Ti. When mining as part of a pool (solo mining by and large requires a whole building full of PCs to pay off – which is another reason why cards are in short supply and with crazy prices, because this stuff really is happening at an industrial scale), I can expect this card to earn between 0.3 and 0.4 Zcash, or ZEC, in the space of a month.
Currently, I’ve had it running for just an hour and earned 0.0004 ZEC. I may need to cash that in for ibuprofen to treat the headache caused by the constant fan noise, and moisturiser for my skin, desiccated by the sort of heat no British room should know in January.
After energy and cooling costs are deducted, right now this would translate to between $110/£80 and $140/£100 per month, if I sold on the Zcash for conventional money. This would pay off the cost of a new GTX 1080 Ti in mid-to-late 2017 in somewhere between six and seven months, and if I ran it for a year I’d be looking at £600-700 profit as well as having a top-flight gaming card.
This is presuming Zcash and other cryptocurrencies hold their value for that long, of course, which can be affected by everything from investor confidence to new regulations, to the mining market becoming oversaturated by all these people buying all these graphics cards. It’s also possible rates could climb higher, and thus profits grow significantly too. But clearly it’s a big gamble. The more comparatively cost- and power-efficient mid-range cards are thus a more appealing prospect for the speculative miner.
Personally, I am deeply disinclined to leave my GPU mining – not just because of the deep uncertainty around these currencies, but also because of environmental impact, noise and heat generation and potentially shortening my card’s lifespan. People rushing wholesale into this stuff don’t care about any of that, of course, and folk running multiple PCs with multiple cards can probably get themselves into a situation whereby they can pay off replacement boards fairly quickly.
Where does this end? God, no-one knows, but in the short term, we’ve got a real problem – upgrading our PCs for new games is pretty much impossible right now, or at least deeply unwise. It almost gets into a situation where you have to mine in order to pay off the price-gouge, which is absurd and horrible.
On the other hand, you might have some cash in the attic if you’ve an old card or two sat around. Another example I can give is that of my even older GTX 970, which I’d have been lucky to get £70 for a few months ago, but now have a reasonable shot at £150 if I pull my finger out and list it PDQ. So there might just be merit in selling your old kit now to fund an upgrade a few months later, when maybe/hopefully prices will have settled down.
Nvidia and AMD, for their part, don’t seem hugely inclined to do anything about this. It’s good for their share price, after all. However, Nvidia at least has made some noises that retailers should prioritise game-players over miners, though it’s a suggestion rather than a rule, and God knows how it could be enforced.
In the meantime, keep your upgrade powder dry, and pray that this year’s big games don’t go too overboard on system requirements. Or as a stopgap solution, you could try out Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming thinger, which works a whole lot better than we suspected it might.
24/01/2018 at 19:02 causticnl says:
its really getting silly, waaay back a 500 quid card was top of the range, now its mid range.
24/01/2018 at 19:06 rochrist says:
That’s just lovely. :/
24/01/2018 at 19:07 Sin Vega says:
Well done, nerds. You ruined the golden age of games.
24/01/2018 at 19:14 Guvornatwo says:
Just add it to the list
24/01/2018 at 19:12 Zenicetus says:
Ugh, I’m overdue to upgrade my GTX970 and was aiming to get a 1080 or 1080ti around this time. Hoping for the usual price reductions as new product is released. Needless to say, that’s on hold until the market changes back to something reasonable.
The saving grace is that I’m only running a 1900×1200 monitor, so the 970 can still run most games at medium to medium-high settings. It’s the flight sims like X-Plane where I really could use more VRAM. Just have to sit back and wait now.
24/01/2018 at 19:20 Guvornatwo says:
It’s crazy that I picked up a 1080 before Xmas for £60 less than people are selling a 1070 after Xmas. What a ridiculous world we live in.
24/01/2018 at 19:43 mnemos says:
I’m in the same boat. I built my first PC in early 2016 and I’ve been thinking about upgrading my 970 soon. But at these prices? Yeah, no thanks. I’ll wait for Volta/Ampere and if the prices are still crazy then… well I spend most of my day in front of a computer and I can hit F5 pretty fast.
24/01/2018 at 19:14 toshiro says:
This goes far beyond gaming. This is an absurd development that will have severe repercussions.
24/01/2018 at 19:20 Chromatose says:
I’m super-glad I bought my 1070 about five months or so before prices decided to go bonkers. Surely this kind of insanity can’t sustain itself though?
24/01/2018 at 19:25 woodsey says:
Last upgraded in 2015. Between this and the extortionate prices on RAM, I doubt I’ll be doing anything until 2019 at least.
24/01/2018 at 19:32 Hartford688 says:
Just guessing, but I suspect it isn’t that Nvidia is happy with the high prices (most of that hike probably goes to the retailers who had ordered or held stock before the spike) but they are not confident enough that this demand will last long. Tooling up to increase supply sufficiently to reduce prices would be costly, and if the coin price dumps, demand could melt away like ice on a mining 1070. Could leave them with expensive excess capacity very rapidly.
But just a guess, I don’t make cards or know their lead times.
24/01/2018 at 19:39 biggergun says:
Funny thing is, the profits from mining are not even that big, especially if you factor in the rising difficulty. Most of the ordinary people building up GPUs would be better off investing elsewhere.
Which makes me even more pissed off. Not being able to buy a GPU because of a genuine gold rush is one thing, not being able to buy it because of a stupid mindless stampede is somehow more insulting. Just let me play my videogames goddamnit.
24/01/2018 at 19:42 WingcommanderIV says:
I’ve got my SUrface book and I’m hoping it’ll last me for like 10 years. I’m poor. I mainly do console gaming anyway, need my pc more for old games not on consoles.
24/01/2018 at 19:42 skyturnedred says:
I thought about upgrading over the summer, but decided to hold off for a bit. Guess that’s not happening anytime soon then.
My dear GTX470, stay strong.
24/01/2018 at 19:48 Imperialist says:
I think this is going to have lasting repercussions.
Nvidia apparently asked retailers to prioritize gamers over miners…but i dont see how they will manage to do that when you can make a transaction in a few clicks on Newegg, short of sending some suit-clad shady N-Man to your doorstep, who puts on his black gloves and quietly questions you in your bathroom with a silenced pistol (Powered by Nvidia) to your family’s heads.
The hope is that the flood of people trying to get rich quick will destroy the cryptocurrency market. Its amazing how quickly people will flock to something profitable if it doesnt involve real work…another joy of the late 2010s era.
24/01/2018 at 20:48 gunny1993 says:
Yeah before 2010 everyone just worked good honest jobs and were satisfied with getting rich very very slowly XD
24/01/2018 at 21:01 BooleanBob says:
Rising inequality and a decline in quality jobs definitely makes this sort of thing look more attractive, I’m sure.
24/01/2018 at 19:58 Core says:
People developing cryptocurrencies should do the decent thing and tweak their mining algorithms to favor video cards meant for professional work like Quaddros and such. I don’t think the current gaming ecosystem can survive if they keep snatching all of the stock meant for gaming, and jacking the prices. Vast amounts of people are being priced out from being able to enter this hobby because of the ever growing cost of entry.
24/01/2018 at 20:01 Eddy9000 says:
Interestingly the sale of overpriced mining tools foreshadowed another great bubble bursting during the North American gold rush. Silt pans and boots were being sold for hundreds of pounds, food and beer for 50x normal prices at mining encampments. When people who know about money make money from fleecing people with overpriced tools rather than using the tools themselves to get rich you know the vein is about to run dry…
24/01/2018 at 20:30 toshiro says:
That is really valid! Thank you for that.
24/01/2018 at 20:45 teije says:
Great point, what we’re seeing now is a classic mania, no different from tulips or the South Sea bubble. Doesn’t mean that mining cryptocurrency doesn’t have a future, just that there’s a lot of people jumping into right now without any due diligence and it’s going to end badly financially for the majority of them.
24/01/2018 at 20:27 iainl says:
My 770 is still doing a surprisingly reasonable job with geometry, but the 2GB memory just isn’t enough since the consoles made 4GB for textures standard. There’s no way in hell im paying these prices, though. The CPU’s still an Ivy Bridge as well, but the DDR3 would need replacing with a new processor and that’s even more overpriced than the GPU.
24/01/2018 at 20:52 Drib says:
Hm, I was hoping to upgrade soon. I guess I’ll just wait till the stupid bubble pops and then either pick up stuff used for pennies on the dollar, or just buy a new card when the prices drop.
GTX970 still runs most things fine, for the most part. 1080p and all.
24/01/2018 at 20:55 Stargazer86 says:
I ordered a new computer off of ibuypower just about 2 weeks ago. I was researching part prices with PC Part Picker to see if I could get a better deal buying my own parts and building it myself and discovered that, well, no. No I could not. Not with the same parts at least. Between RAM and video card prices it wound up costing just about the same. Looking up the same rig today, it’d actually cost me 200 dollars more than it did 2 weeks ago because the graphics card I had selected suddenly shot up in price.
24/01/2018 at 20:58 automatic says:
“Mama always said stupid is as stupid does.” – Forrest Gump