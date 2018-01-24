The great GPU crisis – why are graphics cards so expensive now, and just how bad is it?

If you hoped to build yourself an oasis of calm away from the cryptocurrency storm by simply leaving any conversation as soon as you hear the sound ‘bitc…’ start to emanate from someone’s face-hole, I’ve got some bad news for you. The effects of the alt-money goldrush are no longer confined to twitchy-eyed evangelists and screechy news headlines – for the second time in recent memory, it’s caused a huge spike in graphics card prices, both new and second-hand, as the crypto-clan rush to snaffle up any GPU they could possibly use to mine blockchain currencies such as Ethereum and Zcash.

This means two things for us, in practice. 1) Now is the worst possible time to buy a new graphics card for gaming, and no-one knows how long this will remain the case 2) now is the best possible time to eBay any old graphics cards you’ve got sat around. Case in point: I just got almost twice the price for my old 2015 Radeon that I would have done if I’d sold it two months ago.



One thing I’m not going to do here is get into any speculation about the future of cryptocurrencies, beyond observing that their rise, fall or constantly spiking variations thereof will directly affect graphics card prices until if and when something significant happens either in the whole crypto industry or AMD and Nvidia impose some sort of solution and/or restriction. I want to stick to what this means for us, as players of PC games in early 2018.

Let’s take the case, for instance, of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, a card that for the last year was one of the go-to GPUs for people who want to play new PC games at near-maximum settings at 1080p or QHD without breaking the bank. Even as recently as mid-December, you could pick up a GTX 1070 for as low as £350.

Today? Well, for starters you almost certainly won’t be able to find one direct from a retailer, be that high street or the likes of Amazon. They’ve all been bought up and either dedicated to mining or scalped onwards. The ones you can find are by and large restricted to resellers on Ebay and Amazon, with prices massively hiked to reflect the demand. As such, the cheapest GTX 1070 I can find on Amazon UK is £522. Almost £200 more than it would have cost just a few weeks ago – and more than a mighty GTX 1080 would have cost at a similar time.

Some retailers are directly selling GTX 1070s, such as Scan – but unhappily they’re priced at £550 minimum, and most are out of stock and on back-order. That’s the bonkers situation in a nutshell.

This price-perversion spreads like a stain in both directions. A GTX 1060 (more useful 6GB model) now goes for close to what a GTX 1070 ‘should’ cost, for instance, the cheapest coming in at £316 at the time of writing, and most of the pack sitting at around £350. By contrast, as recently as the closing days of December 2017, you could snag one for £215. That’s around a 50% bump in the space of 30 days.

However, prices for the more powerful GTX 1080 and 1080 Ti aren’t quite as heavily affected, as their heavier power consumption broadly makes them less proportionally efficient for mining, due to energy costs and PSU needs. Perversely, right now it’s even possible to buy a GTX 1080 for less than a GTX 1070, although the ongoing stock shortages mean you’ll likely be in a for a long wait.

What this means, unhappily, is that people with cash to flash aren’t too locked out by the blockchain goldrush, but those of us whose means limit us to mid-range cards – the £200-300 bracket – are going to have a very hard time until either the crypto bubble bursts, or governmental regulation or hardware company restrictions break up the party.

All this affects AMD, by the way, with the AMD RX 570 and RX 580 being particularly treasured for mining right now. But older cards on the second hand market are also suffering/benefiting from the craze. Let me give you an example of my own. For the past year, I’ve had a Radeon R9 Nano – a mid-range card at best by today’s metrics – sat unused in a drawer, as I’d upgraded to a GTX 1080 Ti to power my stupid ultrawide monitor last year.

This card was released in summer 2015, and originally RRPed at $650/£450. In 2016, it received an official price cut, down to $499/£350. As recently as December, i.e. mere weeks ago, I would have been lucky to get £250 for it on eBay.

Yesterday evening, in the name of experimentation and not for one minute expecting it to work, I listed it for £380. I figured that ultimately I’d lower that to around £300 and be very pleased with that indeed.

When I woke up this morning, it had sold. £380. Guess who’s getting himself a new mobile phone this year? But also: holy shit, this is so messed up.

The reason for all this is, as I say, crypto-mining. Bitcoin is the word on everyone’s lips, but these days it’s not particularly well-suited to mining, whereas alternative crypto-currencies such as Ethereum and Zcash are.

Now, I’ll be the first to admit that I’ve haven’t gone far down the rabbit hole of specific currencies. There are many more kinds, and which ones are considered ‘best’ for mining can change regularly, but, as I understand it, it’s currently considered the case that Nvidia cards are better for Zcash and AMD cards for Ethereum, both of which could be traded for cash or Bitcoin, or kept around in the hope they’ll accumulate.

There are a whole lot of people going into this stuff hard, which means buying multiple GPUs and setting them to mine all day, every day. Certain cards are considered sweet spots due a combination of tech and power draw, and the GTX 1070’s a prime example of that – my Nano, meanwhile, is favoured because it’s also very small and thus you can get more of ’em into one space.

I can’t speak to the specific maths of other boards, but the example I can give you after setting my PC up to mine Zcash today to research this piece is that of the GTX 1080 Ti. When mining as part of a pool (solo mining by and large requires a whole building full of PCs to pay off – which is another reason why cards are in short supply and with crazy prices, because this stuff really is happening at an industrial scale), I can expect this card to earn between 0.3 and 0.4 Zcash, or ZEC, in the space of a month.

Currently, I’ve had it running for just an hour and earned 0.0004 ZEC. I may need to cash that in for ibuprofen to treat the headache caused by the constant fan noise, and moisturiser for my skin, desiccated by the sort of heat no British room should know in January.

After energy and cooling costs are deducted, right now this would translate to between $110/£80 and $140/£100 per month, if I sold on the Zcash for conventional money. This would pay off the cost of a new GTX 1080 Ti in mid-to-late 2017 in somewhere between six and seven months, and if I ran it for a year I’d be looking at £600-700 profit as well as having a top-flight gaming card.

This is presuming Zcash and other cryptocurrencies hold their value for that long, of course, which can be affected by everything from investor confidence to new regulations, to the mining market becoming oversaturated by all these people buying all these graphics cards. It’s also possible rates could climb higher, and thus profits grow significantly too. But clearly it’s a big gamble. The more comparatively cost- and power-efficient mid-range cards are thus a more appealing prospect for the speculative miner.

Personally, I am deeply disinclined to leave my GPU mining – not just because of the deep uncertainty around these currencies, but also because of environmental impact, noise and heat generation and potentially shortening my card’s lifespan. People rushing wholesale into this stuff don’t care about any of that, of course, and folk running multiple PCs with multiple cards can probably get themselves into a situation whereby they can pay off replacement boards fairly quickly.

Where does this end? God, no-one knows, but in the short term, we’ve got a real problem – upgrading our PCs for new games is pretty much impossible right now, or at least deeply unwise. It almost gets into a situation where you have to mine in order to pay off the price-gouge, which is absurd and horrible.

On the other hand, you might have some cash in the attic if you’ve an old card or two sat around. Another example I can give is that of my even older GTX 970, which I’d have been lucky to get £70 for a few months ago, but now have a reasonable shot at £150 if I pull my finger out and list it PDQ. So there might just be merit in selling your old kit now to fund an upgrade a few months later, when maybe/hopefully prices will have settled down.

Nvidia and AMD, for their part, don’t seem hugely inclined to do anything about this. It’s good for their share price, after all. However, Nvidia at least has made some noises that retailers should prioritise game-players over miners, though it’s a suggestion rather than a rule, and God knows how it could be enforced.

In the meantime, keep your upgrade powder dry, and pray that this year’s big games don’t go too overboard on system requirements. Or as a stopgap solution, you could try out Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming thinger, which works a whole lot better than we suspected it might.