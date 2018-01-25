Rumour: BioWare’s Anthem delayed into 2019

While BioWare’s new sci-fi persistent open-world multiplayer shooter doodad Anthem is officially due to launch this autumn, several secret sources tell Kotaku that the game is now likely delayed into early 2019. Speaking anonymously (the industry is not remotely fond of leakers, after all), they say that BioWare are shifting almost everyone to focus on Anthem, and… there are more whispers about the game’s progress, but they get vaguer. Let’s simply say: it seems quite possible we won’t get to rocket around an alien planet in BioWare’s Iron Man armour this year.
So! According to several of Kotaku’s sources, Anthem won’t be ready for autumn and is instead due in early 2019. Kotaku speculate that it’d be by the end of March 2019. One source told the site that they believed autumn was never really a realistic goal. EA are pushing many people from other BioWare projects, like the mysterious next Dragon Age game, to help finish up, sources say. Shifting people between projects is fairly common with big companies, especially when their other big game hasn’t even been properly announced yet.
Beyond that, Kotaku report that several of their sources expressed concern about the state of the game, worries about whether their own persistent open-world live-content-o-rama will face similar growing pains and backlash to Activision’s Destiny 2 (I can answer that: on the hell we know as the Internet, yes, sorry, absolutely), and other undelighted thoughts. I’ll point you to Kotaku if you want to know more and not get too much into it myself because ah, a lot of that is fairly common for big video games.
Even some fantastic games have seemed doomed to people working on them. Amy Hennig, the director of the first three Uncharted games, only the other week talked about how most of Naughty Dog’s games “looked like they weren’t going to come together until maybe two or three months before we finished them.” Devs fretting about the state of a game potentially a year before launch doesn’t necessarily mean it’s doomed. I mean, it doesn’t mean it’s not. But it’s not as straightforward as it might seem.
This is all unofficial and off the record, of course. But given how much EA tend to market their games in advance, and their relative silence on Anthem, I would not be at all surprised to hear of a delay. Anyway, here’s the trailer from E3 in June 2017 again:
25/01/2018 at 13:13 BlueDragon says:
Oh my, wat a surprise!?
25/01/2018 at 13:20 Ninja Dodo says:
From what I read it sounds more like your typical mid-project “we don’t know if this is going to be good yet” stressing, only with the added pressure of all the backlash against Andromeda and Battlefront and the wrinkle of the Frostbite engine apparently still being ill-suited to RPGs without significant modification.
Doesn’t sound like they’re in trouble particularly.
25/01/2018 at 13:23 dagnamit says:
Adding a battle royale mode perhaps?
25/01/2018 at 17:05 Don Reba says:
Antbat mode.
25/01/2018 at 13:41 pookie101 says:
Honestly I suspect there is a hell of a lot going on behind the scenes with them altering development because of the backlash
25/01/2018 at 14:24 Qazinsky says:
It really does look like Iron man suits, let’s see, based on that picture. First on the left, we got the Hulk Buster. Next is yellow Iron Man. Then it’s the too far away to tell the color iron man, possibly the original red and gold. Finally, we got the AHHH, I PUT THE KNEE JOINTS ON BACKWARDS YESTERDAY WHILE DRUNK, WHY DID i THINK TRYING IT ON WAS A GOOD IDEA, MY LEGS ARE SHATTERED!
25/01/2018 at 15:19 Turkey says:
I wonder how the Bioware in the parallel dimension where they stayed independent is doing.
25/01/2018 at 20:55 Werthead says:
Probably fairly solidly. They had Mass Effect and Dragon Age underway before the buy-out and were in discussions on The Old Republic, so would have likely continued and made those games. They probably wouldn’t have rushed out Dragon Age II like cash-stripped lunatics though. I suspect they would have carried on doing okay because all an independent studio needs to do is make enough money to keep everyone paid (like Obsidian do now), not have to appease insane corporate paymasters who demand billion-dollar returns on every project for them to be considered worthwhile.
25/01/2018 at 17:00 nitric22 says:
My opinion of Anthem changed when I had the pleasure of watching this: link to youtube.com
25/01/2018 at 19:34 RTRubinas says:
The best part was you could slap the audio from that video over people playing any number of recent releases and the context would be unchanged. Shards and retail bonuses and RNG boosts and bullet sponges and framespikes and crashes and then, finally, ennui.
25/01/2018 at 21:00 UttiniDaKilrJawa says:
These days whenever I see news about Anthem it feels like I’m on a deathwatch for Bioware. I’m afraid if this game tanks, so does the studio.