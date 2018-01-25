Podcast: Should survival games die?

No. Let’s not be ridiculous. But there are so many examples of bad survival games that it’s important to remember the good ones. So that’s what we are doing on the latest RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show. We’re breaking stones over the heads of rubbish survival games, but cooking, salting and eating the delicious ones. Adam wraps himself up in The Long Dark but reluctantly sets Project Zomboid on fire to stay warm. Matt gets sea sickness from Subnautica but wants to swim again anyway. And Brendan freedives into Subnautica too, in an attempt to escape from all the mediocre survival games set on red planets.

But it’s not all barbequed fish and pointy sticks. We’ve also been powering through some cracking January games. Adam is climbing a mountain in tough but tight platformer Celeste, Matt is second guessing the good intentions of the cyberpunk protagonists in The Red Strings Clubs, and Brendan is still wandering about in a daze at card game roguelike Slay the Spire. All these games get hearty recommendations. And if all that isn’t good enough, we’ve also got Quickfire Questions with Charlie Cleveland of Subnautica developers Unknown Worlds Entertainment. A good week of words spoken into a microphone.

You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. We found our theme music under a rock with Jack de Quidt’s face on it.

Want to write in with questions or suggest a theme for a future episode? Now you can, to podcast@rockpapershotgun.com.

