Podcast: Should survival games die?

No. Let’s not be ridiculous. But there are so many examples of bad survival games that it’s important to remember the good ones. So that’s what we are doing on the latest RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show. We’re breaking stones over the heads of rubbish survival games, but cooking, salting and eating the delicious ones. Adam wraps himself up in The Long Dark but reluctantly sets Project Zomboid on fire to stay warm. Matt gets sea sickness from Subnautica but wants to swim again anyway. And Brendan freedives into Subnautica too, in an attempt to escape from all the mediocre survival games set on red planets.
But it’s not all barbequed fish and pointy sticks. We’ve also been powering through some cracking January games. Adam is climbing a mountain in tough but tight platformer Celeste, Matt is second guessing the good intentions of the cyberpunk protagonists in The Red Strings Clubs, and Brendan is still wandering about in a daze at card game roguelike Slay the Spire. All these games get hearty recommendations. And if all that isn’t good enough, we’ve also got Quickfire Questions with Charlie Cleveland of Subnautica developers Unknown Worlds Entertainment. A good week of words spoken into a microphone.
You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.
You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. We found our theme music under a rock with Jack de Quidt’s face on it.
Want to write in with questions or suggest a theme for a future episode? Now you can, to podcast@rockpapershotgun.com.
25/01/2018 at 18:34 Seafoam says:
“I’m a survivor. We’re a dying breed.”
25/01/2018 at 18:39 HiroTheProtagonist says:
>talking about survival games
>no mention of NEO Scavenger
I would honestly put that game as the gold standard of survival, between engaging combat and creative inventory systems.
Anyway, I’d almost say that survival has fallen out of vogue. At least during my last foray through the Discovery Queue on Steam around Christmas, it seemed like survival games are barely being made anymore in favor of Battle Royale-type deathmatch games. The market is saturated to the point that players are spread too thin for any one title to dominate, so developers have focused their efforts elsewhere.
25/01/2018 at 19:38 Brendan Caldwell says:
I can’t believe we have failed you all this badly.
I’m handing in my games journo badge as we speak.
25/01/2018 at 21:54 Curate_This says:
Try the longest dark, there isnt the need to exist many survival games, only a few good is enough to keep fans on them. Deathmatchs games are the “vogue” now, like Massive multiplayer games were a few years back. the problem with deathmatches royale games make money, because people want to dress up and paint their guns with stuff with no utility. so that will continue
25/01/2018 at 20:51 nimbulan says:
Yes. Though it would just get replaced by the next dreary game fad with a flood of just plain terrible games and a few mediocre ones.
25/01/2018 at 21:04 satan says:
I love exploring the open worlds people create for survival games, so I keep buying survival games… even though I get bored of the ‘fill the bars’ part of survival games pretty quickly.
I think subnautica has the right balance of bar filling if you go with the difficulty setting that just has oxygen and health bars to fill.
Oh I enjoy building small, fortified bases in survival games too. Never had the patience to stay in one place long enough to build one of those gigantic bases/compounds I’ve seen people make.
25/01/2018 at 21:52 Curate_This says:
I had to join RPS just to comment on this. No. Survival games shouldnt die. And that’s a stupid premise to start with. Die? Why? Whats the reasoning behind it? I found nothing in this article that is substancial to that opinion! And i wont hear a podcast about game bashing.
25/01/2018 at 21:53 Logo says:
It’s really a shame the winner or runner-up (to Subnautica) of the Survival genre can’t be talked about because it’s Legend of Zelda and only on Switch (even if it was briefly mentioned).
It’s an interesting as both a sibling an opposite to Subnautica. Both share a really focused and pared down usage of the survival genre mechanics. But where Subnautica eschews combat, Breath of the Wild really embraces it and incorporates a lot of the survival tropes intelligently into a combat focused title.
25/01/2018 at 21:56 Curate_This says:
i get where you are getting at, but the title says survival games, not survival PC games, despite this site being only PC related, i agree with you. I havent played myself breath of the wild, but i know people who have,and say its a great game.
25/01/2018 at 21:56 magnificent octopus says:
I don’t really play survival games, but I blame them for the fact that so many RPGs now have a crafting element. Maybe I don’t want to make stuff. Maybe I just want to kill things, get gold, and buy stuff. Why isn’t that good enough?