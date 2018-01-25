Remember this: both Amnesia games are free right now

Hey, come here a second. I want you to stare at this dank room full of eerie machinery. Really give it a good stare. Drink in the atmosphere, maybe play with some of the meatblobs, think about how small we are in the universe, and



BOO!

Liked that, did you? If you quite like a spot of spooking with cosmic horror and science gone meatwild, you might enjoy more free scares in Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Amnesia: A Machine for pigs. The pair of first-person puzzle-o-horrors are free for keepsies right now, see, Steam keys and all.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent, the first one, was released in 2010 by Frictional Games. They’d made the similar Penumbra series of games before this, but Amnesia saw them really step into the quicklimelight. Our resident evil evaluater, Adam, will tell you it’s the 15th best horror game ever ever. After The Dark Descent, Frictional went on to make its undersea sibling, Soma, and lent the Amnesia name to another studio.

2013’s Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs is made Dear Esther studio The Chinese Room. It’s a little different, stripping the game back to focus on telling a jolly unpleasant story. Some folks don’t like that but both Adam and Old Man Rossignol dug it.

What do I think? Ah ha ha I am a giant baby is what I think.

You can grab the pair on the Humble Store until 10am Pacific on Saturday the 27th, which is 6pm UK time. They come for Windows, Mac, and Linux as a Steam key.

This is all to draw attention to Humble’s winter sale, which is still ongoing.