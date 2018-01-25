Remember this: both Amnesia games are free right now

Hey, come here a second. I want you to stare at this dank room full of eerie machinery. Really give it a good stare. Drink in the atmosphere, maybe play with some of the meatblobs, think about how small we are in the universe, and
BOO!
Liked that, did you? If you quite like a spot of spooking with cosmic horror and science gone meatwild, you might enjoy more free scares in Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Amnesia: A Machine for pigs. The pair of first-person puzzle-o-horrors are free for keepsies right now, see, Steam keys and all.
Amnesia: The Dark Descent, the first one, was released in 2010 by Frictional Games. They’d made the similar Penumbra series of games before this, but Amnesia saw them really step into the quicklimelight. Our resident evil evaluater, Adam, will tell you it’s the 15th best horror game ever ever. After The Dark Descent, Frictional went on to make its undersea sibling, Soma, and lent the Amnesia name to another studio.
2013’s Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs is made Dear Esther studio The Chinese Room. It’s a little different, stripping the game back to focus on telling a jolly unpleasant story. Some folks don’t like that but both Adam and Old Man Rossignol dug it.
What do I think? Ah ha ha I am a giant baby is what I think.
You can grab the pair on the Humble Store until 10am Pacific on Saturday the 27th, which is 6pm UK time. They come for Windows, Mac, and Linux as a Steam key.
This is all to draw attention to Humble’s winter sale, which is still ongoing.
25/01/2018 at 19:44 Darth Gangrel says:
I really don’t like these games (even despite them being Swedish and well received) or others where it feels like you’re completely defenseless whenever an enemy shows up. In Amnesia, you lost your mind and could die of stress just by seeing an enemy. That’s not frightening, that’s annoying. I’d really like a game where you’re able to run away parkour-like (Dying Light sounds good in that respect) or put obstacles/traps/alarms.
Clive Barker’s Undying is my golden standard when it comes to horror games, it always made you fear the next enemy attack and let you know in advance that an enemy was near, but you never knew how far away it was or when it would come. A similar thing was done in the old Alien versus Predator games where the marine had a sensor, which would show if an enemy was near. That kind of constant fear worked really well, even though you were able to kill the monsters in both games.
25/01/2018 at 20:01 Daymare says:
As someone who likes both Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Machine for Pigs, the fact that you’re mostly defenseless didn’t play that much into my enjoyment. It was far more about atmosphere, darkness, no map to orientate myself, a risk of being discovered in light, and how creepy the monsters and settings were.
Besides, Amnesia: The Dark Descent and its ilk were born, I think, from too many horror games at the time giving too much power to the player. There’s not too many AA or AAA games like it, are there? The only one that comes to my mind is Alien: Isolation, and even that let you kill the robits and chase away the xeno.
Personally, I also find that just because the Silent Hill-style of player weaponization (i.e. you can fight back, but are generally underpowered and resource starved) is generally a good and balanced way to make a horror game, doesn’t have to be the ONLY one. A more traditional shooter (like Dead Space) can be just fun, and a more walking-sim-ish horror experience like Amnesia might be a good contrast to that afterwards.
So personally, I’d rather we had different sorts of player agency in horror games, depending on the type of horror and tension you want to achieve.
PS: SOMA still didn’t give you a weapon, and it was fuckin’ great imo. Except for your character being an absolute idiot at that one point.
25/01/2018 at 21:22 Darth Gangrel says:
Thanks for your reply. Amnesia doesn’t seem that annoying anymore, but it doesn’t make me want to play the Amnesia games much more than previously. I’d rather play something like the games I mentioned as good examples (Undying and AvP), their kind is also quite rare.
I have played Dead Space and enjoyed it and Soma seems better than the Amnesia’s from what I’ve read, but haven’t played any Silent Hill games. Maybe I should do so someday.
25/01/2018 at 20:29 Hyena Grin says:
I was gifted Amnesia a long while ago by someone who knew I was easily spooked by horror games, and he tried to tell me that because it was a gift I had to play it.
I think I played for maybe ten minutes before I uninstalled it, knowing full well I was never going to complete it. Didn’t even get to the monsters. I’m a huge wuss. I will play a spooky/scary game if that’s not all it has going for it, but just do not enjoy being frightened the way others seem to. My friend might as well have given me a pie full of nails and told me I had to eat it ‘because it was a gift.’
I DON’T HAVE TO DO ANYTHING, DAVE
But hey, I’ll add the sequel to my library. Free is free, right?
25/01/2018 at 21:26 Kefren says:
Some of my fave games are the Penumbras, Amnesias, and Somas of this world. I just find Frictional stuff so immersive. For me they are up there with my other favourite series (Thief, System Shock, Deus Ex etc). I often forget that I’m playing a game with all those.