RPS Verdict: Subnautica

Subnautica is an underwater survival game about crash landing on an alien planet and becoming best mates with its fish. It surfaced from early access this week and John and Brendan have both been for a dip. Here they share their thoughts on leaky bases, scary whales and the urgency of an alien flu. Note: Spoilers to follow.
John: Here’s a thing. I think it’s impossible to discuss Subnautica – the Official Best Survival Game Ever Made – without spoiling it. Like, if we say anything beyond, “You crash on a watery planet, and there are some fishies nearby,” then we take away from the reader the experience we both had approaching it. So what I say is: if you haven’t played Subnautica but want to, bloody well go play it and stop reading this nonsense. For everyone else who has, or needs convincing, we’ll say some other stuff.
Brendan: I agree with all of the things this man is saying. If you don’t care about spoilers, read on.
John: So can you believe it when it turns out the fish is your dad?!
Brendan: It’s the best twist since that other game about being trapped under the water. But you’re right when you say so many of its best moments are the surprising ones. The first time my Seamoth submarine was grabbed by a nasty sea monster, the Reaper Leviathan, who angrily shouted at me in its own fishy way–
John: GAARRARRGGLLEE FLAARRGLE BLAARRRRGGLE.
Brendan: — yes, like that. The first time that happened, I was clicking like a loon and shouting “oh no” over and over again until he let go of my mini-submarine. I didn’t go back to that part of the ocean for a long time.
John: He crunched mine all up : (
Brendan: I survived by the tiniest bit of health.
John: I survived! But he ate my submarine to bits.
Brendan: There are lots of other scares like this, and not all of the creatures that freaked me out turned out to be nasty. The gentle Reef Backs scared me witless when I first heard their giant whale-like groaning. But when you approach them, they just slowly keep swimming, barely even noticing you, and you realise that even if a creature looks or sounds scary, you should still go and scan it to find out if you can be friends. Except bone sharks. They’re awful.
John: I hate the bloody teleporting bastard thing. Good grief. It’s the worst. But yes, I love the Reef Backs now. And I don’t mean, “Ah, they’re nice.” I mean, I feel a sense of safety and protection whenever they’re near, even though they afford me absolutely nothing of the sort.
Brendan: Yeah, they are like your really big mate at school who never fights but makes you feel safe just because he’s giant. How do you feel about the story? Because you were asking me some things about it in the early moments and I didn’t want to spoil anything major. But now I think you may have passed that point.
John: I really like it. What I love so much about this game is it fulfills every wish I’ve ever had for a survival game. It’s about being ingenious (pretend ingenious, clearly), about making do with what you can find, and yet somehow going from stranded in the sea to Robinson Crusoe, all the while offering this background tale with which you can engage as little or as much as you like. And it so carefully guides you through the unfurling of new tech and abilities as you follow it.
Brendan: The story bits are odd, though, in that they make things feel urgent when nothing really is. One radio message might say: “Uh oh, the ship’s drive is going into radioactive meltdown in 48 hours”. Or your computer might say: “You’ve got a bacterial infection and it’s getting worse, bub”. Those messages can make new players think: “I probably have to do something about that!” But there’s nothing in the plot that will kill you outright or end the game prematurely (at least, as far as I’m aware). It didn’t bother me, once I realised it’s just pacing for pacing’s sake, but I think some people might feel it inconsistent, or artifically pushy.
John: It is definitely a bit confusing, but like you say, it didn’t bother me either. And indeed there are some elements that are genuinely timed, and then there’s a countdown clock on-screen.
Brendan: It’s a classic video game problem – telling you something is urgent – the kingdom is in peril! – but then giving you infinite time to work up to the final encounter. If you’re used to it, like us, it won’t really annoy you. But it is something I only noticed when you were asking about those early radio messages.
John: I suspended my disbelief for the sake of having quite so much fun.
I really adore how it does away with the perennial issue of how silly it is to craft a speedboat from some bamboo and vines, and says, “You’ve got a magic machine that reconstitutes things on a chemical level”, so you just have to find items with the right chemicals in them. Done, perfect.
Brendan: That machine is God. I’ve spent more time in early access than post-release, and one of the most distressing bugs I had was when my lifepod – which houses this magic machine you’re so reliant on – just floated away from its normally fixed position. It drifted off at a nightmarishly slow rate, until it was off the map. Luckily, I had built another God machine in my undersea habitat by this point. But it was still unnerving to see the thing that helped me to survive for so long drifting off into the horizon.
John: Talking of undersea habitats, when it introduced building I thought: “Ah, here is where it loses me.” Because that’s where all these games always lose me. They go from scarcely surviving on what you can scramble together, to asking you to build a small village complete with cinema. And it all gets too much of a muddle, to many parts to juggle… Except, that didn’t happen. Instead, I’ve built this amazing complex, and I have a double bed, with toys on it, and posters on the wall, and an ironic fish tank placed immediately next to a window. And none of it felt a tiresome fiddle (well, the building mechanism is a bit shit, but that’s not the sort of fiddle I mean), but instead a natural progression of the fun I was already having.
Brendan: Yeah, everything has to snap to a very strict grid, which can be annoying sometimes. But it’s easy to get over that once you’ve built a giant desalination chamber above your underwater greenhouse, and a scanner room which highlights all the quartz you need to make that glass observatory you’ve always been meaning to add.
John: Have you ever had the building start to leak? It is THE WORST THING IN THE WORLD.
Brendan: Oh my word, I had forgotten about that. It’s excellent. Just a panicked scramble to repair all the holes. I once had a disastrous flood and after I got the whole place back up and running I built watertight doors between every section of my base. I always closed them behind me from that point on. I feel like these kind of experiences and decisions will be shared by almost every Subnautinaut, but in the moment of making a plan for your home and committing to it, it does feel like you are the one coming up with all the clever ways to get by in this sometimes-hostile world.
John: It’s simply splendid. I only want to play this game and nothing else forever now. Years ago, I wrote this piece for the site about what *I* wanted from a survival game, and how none of them have ever offered it. Subnautica offers it. And I love that it even gets food and water right! They go down at a sensible pace, and they’re readily available! (To the point where, I must confess, when I restarted last week I left it off, just for the convenience, because it didn’t really inhibit anything.) It’s a game that lets you feel safe amongst threats, clever in the face of danger, and like a proper brave explorer.
Brendan: It’s such a balanced adventure. There’s threat and peril, but also relaxation and serenity. There’s a plot, but not too much. It’s a game survival game developers ought to learn from. And I don’t mean they should think: “Oh, let’s set our survival game underwater!” I mean they should think: “How do we approach survival with similar moderation and lightness?” In short, I like it. I think it is good.
John: I concur. Thus it is so. Everyone must buy it, or else.
Brendan: *A massive countdown timer appears.*
Subnautica is on Steam for £19.49 (reduced this week to £17.54)
25/01/2018 at 21:26 Megatron says:
I feel like this is the game James Cameron would make if he ever thought of leaving films behind. The sci-fi, the love of the deep sea….it’s right in his wheelhouse.
I just love this game so very much, like I haven’t loved a game in a very long time. Thank you for making it, UnknownWorldsEntertainment.
26/01/2018 at 05:28 poliovaccine says:
Interesting choice… I see him as too heavy on the action and outright drama to produce such a ponderous blend of the laid back and phobic, as represented by the sea… but maybe I’m not giving him enough credit.
But I’m picturing this more like a Tarkovsky, or if Roman Polanski ever made a sci-fi haha.
25/01/2018 at 21:33 Logo says:
I adored early access Subnautica (other than save corruption bugs), and I’m curious to see the final build now that it’s out.
Though I do have some mixed feelings about how the game progresses. There’s a sense of vulnerability and wonder to the early game.
Diving with Oxygen tanks really gives you a sense of a world you don’t belong in, that you aren’t suited for. I think that early mechanic really sells the immersion and the world of Subnautica. But that mechanic also falls to the wayside. With the Seamoth there’s still a sense of vulnerability, and early on you have to routinely dive from the Seamoth’s depth limit down into unknown waters, but that gives way as you construct the higher tier vehicles.
By time you are in those less restricted vehicles it feels a bit too much like you have mastery over the world rather than that amazing feeling of an alien visitor you start out with. I don’t fully begrudge the game for that, it’s a good sense of progression to lead you out and through the final act, but I wish it could have found a way to stick closer to that early game feeling.
25/01/2018 at 21:57 BradleyUffner says:
Ummm… I am absolutely terrified of losing my Cyclops to the horrors of the deep. I actually feel *more* vulnerable now that I have it oddly enough. I’ve put so much work in to building it, customizing it, and stocking it with resources, that I get really scared whenever I’m trying to move it through an area with the nasties that can totally wreck it.
25/01/2018 at 22:09 Logo says:
Hrm perhaps.
When I played in early access the Cyclops was still invincible because it wasn’t finished; I opted to use the Prawn suit and Seamoth instead for a better experience, but it still felt like I was capable of nipping away from any dangerous threats reasonably enough.
More importantly with something like the Seamoth, Cyclops, or Prawn Suit you can take your time in approaching an area and slowly explore and reveal its secrets without having to expose yourself nearly as much.
When you are running off of O2 you need to balance your caution with your time limitations which forces you to more spotty awareness of your surroundings and less certainty about exactly where you are or where threats may be.
It was also just sort of a sense of place sort of thing. The deep was still startling/scary in a ship, but it felt more like you belonged there. It was now someplace you were equipped to handle. You’d become a native part of the world. When you’re swimming around on O2 early on the game feels much more like you’re most definitely an outsider.
25/01/2018 at 22:26 KDR_11k says:
Even when it was invincible it was still possible to get the Cyclops stuck somewhere so I never took it into the cave systems and instead parked it at the opening and went in using the prawn suit.
I really hate the Reaper leviathans. When they swim near the Cyclops you shut everything down and have to wait for the Reaper to leave on its own which can take a while. Fleeing doesn’t work because it’s faster than the Cyclops and as long as you’re making noise the Reaper will stay close to you. I suppose you can use the decoys but I certainly couldn’t afford using one of those every time I ran across a Reaper.
Similarly annoying when you’re outside or using the Seamoth, cease whatever you’re doing and focus on the Reaper so you can dodge its attacks until it decides to go away on its own. I think in that case you can stick the electric defense on the Seamoth to escape its grip but by the point I could do that I was already good enough at dodging the Reaper to ever use it.
I’ve gotten used enough to the systems of the game that I don’t feel that my Cyclops is at risk because of hostile creatures (glitches are another matter though…) but I certainly fret for my Prawn since the game’s map is so small and it’s easy to fall off the edge.
26/01/2018 at 03:35 Archonsod says:
I thought they handled the progression really well. It always feels to me that the points you feel comfortable aren’t really down to having better equipment, but simply a better understanding of the biome you’re moving through.
Also the squeaky bum moments of running out of O2 early game tend to be replaced with squeaky bum moments of running close to crush depth (along with a pervading fear of seeing your last power cells run dry while down deep), so that mind numbing terror tends to be somewhat constant. There’s a point where you kind of laugh at the caution you used early game – it meant you were usually within sight of the surface which makes it feel like a safe zone (Reapers? They’re just large sharks really. Wait till you meet the real Leviathan class predators)
26/01/2018 at 07:23 Lars Westergren says:
When I built my first prawnsuit I placed the mobile vehicle bay at the edge of a drop off. I believe the game even tells you to to be near the depths you want to explore. Only the assembly things flew a bit away from it and over the precipice, so the expensive prawnsuit plummeted into the depths without me in it. I probably did this face.
link to s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com
26/01/2018 at 05:35 poliovaccine says:
Yeah, I completely get that, I feel that way in almost any game which in some way involves banking loot or goods. Even in, like, Fallout or Skyrim, where I can quicksave anytime (and have nerdy autosave mods anyway). The more you have, the more you have to lose.
In the case of the games with quicksave it’s more like that dead player character model is one more parallel life of that little avatar of mine, and I have failed them. Sure, *I* can just reload, but might the gods yet shed a tear for I..??
26/01/2018 at 08:04 Megatron says:
Owning a Cyclops does not make you feel like King of the Sea. It’s plenty vulnerable, and costly enough that it hurts to lose, especially when you’ve taken time to stock and equip it. While it does make the upper oceans less of a trauma the rim areas and caverns can still threaten it enough to loosen your bladder.
26/01/2018 at 01:36 Iamblichos says:
I very much love the visuals in this game, but I found the pacing to be a little… off. I spent a lot of time in my first few hours not knowing where to go or what to do. The events were firing off, but the supplementary techs were well hidden enough that I didn’t know how to get them. It’s quite good, though; one of the best survival games I’ve played.
26/01/2018 at 07:33 Crusoe says:
I’m playing it, and have played it a lot already since release.
It is tremendous, and probably the best survival game ever made.
They *really* need to sort out the pop-in on textures as you travel though. A high end PC doesn’t seem to make a difference.
26/01/2018 at 08:01 Megatron says:
Their Trello page has a ticket for considering/implementing some kind of object/landscape’fade-in’ tech post 1.0 release. Now that the framerates are up it’s the last big immersion breaker in the game.
26/01/2018 at 07:42 jeremyalexander says:
Someday someone is going to have to explain what niche, or possible purpose, the “spoiler filled” review serves. It does me no good as a review because I don’t want the story spoiled for something I haven’t played yet, and it isn’t in depth enough to be a discussion for after the game that might reflect on the experience. So the two reasons this article exist essentially cancel each other out. Why not do a review, then a discussion of the experience? Then at least some of it might be useful to someone, right?
26/01/2018 at 08:57 Brendan Caldwell says:
Our review was published on Wednesday. For you and others who missed it: link to rockpapershotgun.com