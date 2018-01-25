The Banner Saga 3 due in summer, earlier than expected

We’ve not peeked at The Banner Saga 3 since Stoic’s Norse fantasy strategy RPG soared through Kickstarter in 2017, but now here’s a new trailer and oh! word that the game will launch earlier than expected. The Kickstarter tentatively said December 2018, and I’d even speculated that adding stretch goals features might push it back further, but publishers Versus Evil have now announced it’ll launch this summer. Whether it’s through coy planning or extra-speedy work, hey, once the sun comes out (all three days of summer) we’ll get to cool ourselves by tromping through the ice and snow murdering mythmen.
‘Summer’ is as specific as Versus Evil get. I do not know whether they’re right and just and use astronomical seasons, which would mean some time from June 21st to September 23rd, or if they’re heretics who hate fun and use meteorological seasons, which would be June 1st to the end of August. With a name like Versus Evil, you’d expect them to fight the meteorological with every gram of their strength.
This here video is kicking off a series looking at characters from the Saga. The description warns of spoilers so, iunno, spoilers?
Steven Messner really liked the last one, writing in his Banner Saga 2 review:
“There are moments where, as I watch the drama unfold in the dialogue and cutscenes, I almost forget I’m playing a game that came out in this decade. There’s an evocative sense of timelessness about the story and world that few RPGs create. And now that the combat has become a strength and not a weakness, immersing myself in the richness of The Banner Saga’s dying world is almost as enchanting as cracking open the weathered pages of my favorite fantasy novels.”
These are solid foundations to build upon for the end of a trilogy. One of the best strategy games too, our Adam will tell you. And crumbs, it is a pretty one.
25/01/2018 at 14:40 unacom says:
HUZZAH!
25/01/2018 at 14:41 Taerdin says:
I love the Banner Saga, some of the most engaging and tense battles I’ve played in a tactics game. Sadly there are a few people who complain that the battles are ‘broken’, because they can’t think outside the battle systems they are used to (in games where you never really have to think, and just stomp everything with overleveled characters).
25/01/2018 at 15:14 Beefenstein says:
“Sadly there are a few people who complain that the battles are ‘broken’, because they can’t think outside the battle systems they are used to (in games where you never really have to think, and just stomp everything with overleveled characters).”
Sadly some people prioritise their own voice to the expense of listening to others.
25/01/2018 at 21:12 Taerdin says:
Very true. It’s pretty narrow minded to call something “broken” when it simply isn’t to your liking. There is a big difference between the two, because pointing out a game is broken should be reserved for games that actually have real issues and should to be avoided.
25/01/2018 at 17:47 twiggles64 says:
I do generally like how the games forces me to place a trpg differently than I would normally, but the camp challenges are straight-up bullshit on anything other than easy. That’s where it stops being a game and becomes a tedious puzzle instead.
25/01/2018 at 18:38 Laurentius says:
Awsome.
TBS battle system is my favorite turn base combat in recent years. Both capmagin are great my favorite part of TBS2 was Survival mode of chain of 40 battles with selected heros and it is gonna return in TBS3. Can’t wait.
25/01/2018 at 19:10 Viral Frog says:
Oh man, I need to get on finishing the second one. Which means I need to replay the first one. There was too big a gap between my play through of the first to the start of the second and I’d forgotten everything that happened. This is exciting! The Banner Saga is one of my favorite series out there.
25/01/2018 at 21:11 Werthead says:
The first game is about 10 hours long, the second maybe 7 hours, so they’re not the longest games in the world. Very good though.