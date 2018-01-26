Have You Played… Martian Gothic: Unification?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
Sometimes a game is so dreadful it deserves to be commemorated seventeen years on. Martian Gothic: Unification is one such game.
I mean, just the title alone is enough. It doesn’t make sense no matter how many times you try reading it. It’s yet another title in the ongoing genre of Martian gothic horror? Otherworldly architectural styles are finally coming together? Mars has goths? We will likely never care.
Somehow published by Take-Two, this was a shameless Resident Evil rip-off, set on the surface of Mars. You “controlled” three characters, but here’s your twist, THEY MUST NEVERRRR MEEEEEEEET.
Amazingly, the game began by giving you the information:
“If one dies, they all die. But in the end, only two can survive.”
Just give that a moment to percolate. You can think about that one all day.
It didn’t work, it was buggy as hell, and farcically badly written. And most of all, it had music from, er, “Fir Q”.
PS. I’m really annoyed I’ve only just remembered this one, as it was set in 2017. Bah.
26/01/2018 at 15:45 Beefenstein says:
From the depths of memory comes pain.
26/01/2018 at 15:48 Kefren says:
I bought this on CD but it wouldn’t install. I’m guessing it was some DRM issue to do with reading sectors from the drive. I was mildly disappointed, since I’d thought it sounded interesting.
26/01/2018 at 15:50 doswillrule says:
Weird, it’s just called Martian Gothic on PS1. I imagine that’s a fatuous US marketing thing, a la ‘The Raid: Redemption’.
It’s not good, but it was at least interesting, riffing on Resi 2’s Zapping System and almost doing Resi 0 ahead of time. I’d put it in the same stable of Resi-like curios with Deep Fear, as something that’s at least worth checking out.
26/01/2018 at 18:37 Risingson says:
Ok, template
“DO you remember this game?
I don’t. But it was crap. I remember seeing screenshots and it was kind of crap, I played the demo, and it was crap. My god, you see the plot? It was so trite. So I don’t really remember, but I have to fill some sentences and I want some SEO fodder, me likes SEO.
[look for something in Mobygames to fill two more sentences]
Ok bye”.
Really, I would prefer this content not to exist in RPS. If you talk about games, please talk about them.
26/01/2018 at 18:55 arienette says:
Just don’t read these articles? Problem solved. Page clicks and all that.
26/01/2018 at 18:59 Ghostwise says:
If people start not reading what doesn’t interest them, then civilisation collapses, zombies arise, and we might even run out of chocolate.
26/01/2018 at 18:56 Daymare says:
Fingers crossed for its eventual kickstarter revival to be a success, then!