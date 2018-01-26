Overwatch director discusses toxicity & balance changes

There are certain games that breed toxicity like a cowpat breeds flies. That’s not to say Overwatch isn’t a fantastic shooter, it’s just that placing strangers in a competitive environment where one person’s (often very visible) mistake can result in a loss for the whole team is a recipe for unpleasant behaviour. That said, the blame still lies with the offending individuals: the game brings out the worst IN people, but it’s the worst OF people that are the real problem.
Fortunately, it’s a problem that the Overwatch devs have become keenly aware of, and game director Jeff Kaplan’s latest update video highlights some of the ways they’re improving the situation. My main takeaway is that they’ve managed to reduce instances of toxic communication by 17% in competitive games, but you might also be interested in Kaplan’s discussion of upcoming balance changes. I’ve got bad news, Mercy mains.
It genuinely sounds like the devs are taking a pro-active, multi-faceted approach to dealing with the toxicity problem. One part of that is encouraging players to engage with the report system by informing them when action has been taken against someone they’ve reported, which has seen a 20 percent increase in reported players. Another key change has been to warn reported players that action will be taken against them if they continue behaving inappropriately.
I know Dota 2 has been doing both of those things for years, and so Overwatch really should have had those systems in place from the get-go – but I’m inclined to be lenient towards the devs. This is an example of a studio not get something right, listening to their community and then actively trying to fix it.
I wouldn’t be saying that if not for the other example Kaplan gives of a measure they’re taking, which involves searching YouTube for toxic behaviour in Overwatch games and taking action even if the offending player hadn’t been reported. Kaplan says he’s reluctant to give other examples because the more he reveals the easier it’ll be for players to get away with being shitty to each other, which is fair enough.
On the balance changes front, the devs have got Mercy in their sights. As Kaplan explains, “we tried to move Resurrection to a secondary ability, and the ability right now…it’s playing like another ultimate in combination with Valkryie, which is extremely powerful, so Mercy needs to be toned down.” He goes on to state that they’re not going to remove the Resurrection ability entirely, and that they’ll be paying a close eye on the character to make sure she doesn’t end up under-powered.
He also mentions planned changes for Junkrat, Hanzo, Mei, and Symmetra.
Towards the end of the video, Kaplan highlights how their intention isn’t to balance every hero to the point where they’re viable in every situation. On the contrary, a major part of Overwatch figuring out which hero will work best when considering the composition of both teams as well as the relevant objective. His advice that every player should have at least a small roster of heroes they can play effectively is spot on, and something I really should think about more before plumping for Genji 90% of the time. I know, I’m one of those people, sorry.
26/01/2018 at 17:59 mitrovarr says:
I just came back after 5 months away and I was extremely disappointed to see that Mercy was still hands down the best hero in the game. Glad to hear she’s getting nerfed. She desperately needs it.
Hanzo, Mei, and Symmetra all need changes as well. Mei is just straight up underpowered. Hanzo is both underpowered and has one of the cheapest, most annoying abilities in the game. Symmetra has been completely ruined through changes to other heroes and the addition of Doomfist, as there are too many others who just completely outclass her at short range now, which is the only range she can fight at.
26/01/2018 at 19:41 wackazoa says:
Guess it matters who is playing Mercy. I played her once, usually play Lucio if I play healer, and was so bad that someone actually DM’d me just to tell me how bad I was playing. (On Xbox you have to opt into chat, which I never do so as to avoid any toxicity.) This was on casual!
I’ll admit I don’t play Overwatch very often, it is one of many multiplayer FPS I have on rotation, so Im not good at all. However I found Mercy to be difficult to play well. With everyone running different directions her healing seems tough to play.
26/01/2018 at 20:57 mitrovarr says:
You’d probably pick her up quickly. Back before when she was at her most overpowered, I kind of gave in to it and was playing Mercy every round one of my teammates didn’t jump on the role, or Junkrat if they did. It took very little time to be up to the average skill of the other Mercy players around my level. In fact, I might have been a little better, because unlike them I could aim. Mercy’s little pistol looks pathetic, but does entirely respectable damage, and it’s often not expected (particularly by the enemy Mercy, who I would frequently take down).
Mercy just has an incredibly forgiving kit that requires little specialized skill.
26/01/2018 at 19:16 ChiefOfBeef says:
Any online community, whether it be a news site, messageboard, a game as a whole or just a server for a game: they get the type of participation which they choose to cultivate. Almost every effort to combat toxicity that I see is in some form just for those responsible for policing that community to not accept this.
Clear rules, impartial enforcement and people knowing there is a clear line and where it is drawn; this means that regardless of whether the rules are tight or permissive, people know they are there. No moderator is going to make up new ones or re-interpret an existing rule for convenience. Almost nowhere actually does this, but they all believe they do.
If they did, it would work. But because in Blizzard’s case it doesn’t, here comes a bit of overreach to police players and the mere fact they don’t pre-empt concerns shows they are unsuited to being the arbiters of this self-granted power.
26/01/2018 at 19:46 wackazoa says:
I guess Im lucky on the toxicity issue. Overwatch is one of the few FPS games Ill play on console. Xbox makes you have to opt into voice chat. And since I always que up in casual solo, I never opt into chat. It sucks to hear about how toxic the community is though. This game is very cutesy fun to see and play, I’ll never understand why people get so worked up playing it. Hope they fix it for those who are having to deal with the toxicity.
26/01/2018 at 20:39 Zombiwan Kenobi says:
They made a competitive game, got more money thanks to microtransactions and now they struggle with toxicity ?
What a joke, make coop games only without microtransactions and i’m pretty sure you won’t have such issues. This kind of games (along with most MMOrpgs) are the best places around to find toxic people – who are quite often frustrated players.
Nowadays children can’t stand frustration anymore (blame society and parents) but most of this kind of games also makes more money through frustration. p2w, p2p, microtransactions or lootboxes along with highly competitive games only make things worse.
26/01/2018 at 21:12 mitrovarr says:
I don’t think the lootboxes are the source of the toxicity. It’s all cosmetic, no pay to win.
I think team based competitive multiplayer just kind of brings out the worst in people. It’s really, really easy to blame your teammates. Particularly when the balance is bad and certain heros are just a losing bet. I can completely understand wanting to play them – I play some underpowered and bad heroes, like Ana – but I also can’t say there aren’t some heroes I hate to see on my team.