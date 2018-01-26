Obsidian’s Pillars Of Eternity 2 rises in April

Here, check this out, I’ve got a joke: you won’t need to wait an eternity for Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, as developers Obsidian have announced they will release it on April 3rd. Wordplay. I only recently found out about ‘jokes’ but I’m very into them. I’m told it’s good if jokes also tell a truth, so the truth is: the fantasy RPG sequel really is due on April 3rd. I don’t want to boast, but I think I’m crushing it. A joke for the ages.
Pillars of Eternity II is a crowdfunded sequel to Obsidian’s also-crowdfunded 2015 RPG, getting deep into a revival of their olde RPGe wayes. John’s Pillars of Eternity review will tell you the first game’s a cracker, so more is certainly welcome.
Deadfire will cost £33/$50 when it hits Steam and GOG on April 3rd for Windows, Mac, and Linux.
We’ve not played the sequel yet ourselves, but Rick Lane did have a good chat with Obsidian about recapturing the style and tone of ye olde Infinity Engine RPGs. More importantly, as game director Josh Sawyer shows, Deadfire has many cats.
I am glad that Obisidian are getting to do this again but ah, I do wish it somehow led to the fine real-time conversations and secret agent shenanigans of their more Alpha Protocol.
26/01/2018 at 14:48 Booker says:
I’m not surprised it doesn’t lead to their Alpha Protocol conversations, since no one bought this game. NO ONE.
I can’t wait for Pillars 2 btw. Dying here.
26/01/2018 at 14:53 NetharSpinos says:
It is true that I didn’t buy it, but it *was* bought by the person who gave it to me. Does that count?
Cracking game, anyway.
26/01/2018 at 15:28 Konservenknilch says:
Also looking forward, really enjoyed the first one, which i just played last year.
Yeah, I was late, but at least it was fully patched by then.
26/01/2018 at 16:49 Booker says:
Actually the last patch they released was just a few weeks ago. :P But seriously, their patch support for Pillars was nothing but exemplary.
26/01/2018 at 14:59 criskywalker says:
Heck, I haven’t even finished the first one, nevermind the expansion packs. So much backlog… It’s great to know this game exists though. I will play it… Someday!
26/01/2018 at 16:48 DarkFenix says:
I found Pillars 1 extremely mediocre from a mechanical standpoint. And I’m finding myself unable to remember a single thing about the storyline or characters either, so apparently I found those dull too.
26/01/2018 at 18:06 PineMaple says:
Not sure when you played it but the updates did a lot to improve the combat and mechanics. The changes made some of the Endless Dungeon feel a lot better, and the encounters they added in the White March expansions were superb (particularly White March Pt 2). I’m still not a huge fan of the ruleset but it feels a lot nicer than it did at release.
26/01/2018 at 16:58 tigerfort says:
Dear Alice: If you like jokes and wordplay, wait until you hear about “Puns”, the latest invention from the RPS comment section, cleverly combining the two things in ways Horace has bearly thought of!
26/01/2018 at 17:01 Lars Westergren says:
I invested via Fig, so I have two good reasons for hoping this is a really good game that sells well.
:)
I like the old-school feel of PoE a lot. But I would like it even more if they did something a bit more adventurous again with setting or gameplay, like Tyranny, or yes, Alpha Protocol.
26/01/2018 at 17:39 Aerothorn says:
Me too!
Everyone please buy this game, because A) it will probably be great, B) I have money on the line, C) if it’s succesful and the investors actually walk away with cash then the tiresome conspiracy-constructing Fig-haters will be at least a little bit quieter for a while, maybe?
26/01/2018 at 19:02 csbear says:
Really enjoyed the first one. Yes, there were some design issues I felt, but I was immersed throughout. I did have White March 1,2.
Bought PoE2 through Fig as well. Hoping this sells well and carries on the momentum DOS2 has gathered. But I am a little worried after lackluster sales by Tyranny and TToN. TToN’s verbosity probably scared many, so probably not an apt comparison to PoE2. Regardless, the industry for these types of old-school fantasy RPGs, with their modern touches, needs the mid-sized companies like Obsidian and Larian to sustain itself.
26/01/2018 at 21:33 Booker says:
Let’s face it, we all have to help and spread the word. Marketing/publicity is everything.
26/01/2018 at 17:18 HiroTheProtagonist says:
I think it needs more cats.
26/01/2018 at 17:49 milligna says:
Josh Sawyer’s balance-em-up, surely?
26/01/2018 at 18:01 onodera says:
And that’s what I want Dragon Age 4 to be like.
26/01/2018 at 18:57 Ghostwise says:
KITTIES !
26/01/2018 at 19:11 Hyena Grin says:
Crap, that gives me almost no time to start and finish PoE1 and its expansions. =I
I bought it ages ago, and it’s been on the list of things-to-actually-play for a long time, but there’s been so many games that the expected rainy day that would warrant a huge game like PoE hasn’t come.
I should really just get on with it.