Epic to shut down struggling MOBA Paragon in April

I’d always gotten the impression that Paragon – Epic’s hybrid third-person shooter/MOBA hybrid – was maintaining a decently sized playerbase, even if it wasn’t keeping up with the likes of Smite, so this comes as a bit of a surprise.
Epic Games have announced their plans to close down the game on April 26th, and are offering full and direct refunds to anyone who put money down on it.
While no official reason is given for their plans to wrap the game up early, return whatever money was taken and move on, if you’ll allow me a little speculation, I could hazard an educated guess: Epic’s increasingly successful Fortnite with its Battle Royale mode is one of the few games competing with Bluehole’s smash hit Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds.
Public numbers show Plunkbat is being played more actively than the next top ten games on Steam combined, while Epic themselves have boasted that Fortnite (presumably mostly its free-to-play Battle Royale side) has seen more than 45 million players across all platforms. Paragon launched into a crowded and already-cooling MOBA market but with Fortnite they struck while the iron is hot and found their niche. Still, the studio have only a finite amount of manpower to go around and only one mega-successful game to dedicate that manpower to. As such, it’s almost certainly a safer bet for the studio to consolidate manpower on Fortnite than continue pouring time and money into a less popular game.
This wouldn’t be the only case of Epic reshuffling staff, either. Their community-led Unreal Tournament reboot seems to have slowed its development to a crawl, and a developer post to the official Unreal Tournament Discord (as repeated here on Epic’s forums) in August confirmed that most UT staff were assigned to other games.
Old-school arena shooters just aren’t pulling the crowds like they used to, and while on a purely pragmatic level I can understand Epic’s decision (assuming my conjecture is on the mark), but I can’t help but wish they’d give their other, less-hyper-profitable games a little love, too. Capitalism, eh? A fool’s game.
At least they’re not taking the money and running. As mentioned, Epic are offering full refunds on Paragon across all platforms, and give instructions for claiming your money back on their official site here. A rare move for any company – good on them.
27/01/2018 at 16:47 Freud says:
Paragone
27/01/2018 at 16:56 Edgewise says:
I liked your bon mot and relayed it to a friend who works for Epic. Apparently it was already a running joke there.
27/01/2018 at 16:48 Anti-Skub says:
I haven’t been following Paragon closely enough to have any idea how well it was doing, but having played it in all it’s banal mediocrity, the news that it’s hanging around till April is the surprise for me.
27/01/2018 at 17:35 mitthrawnuruodo says:
Yes. Lets all pay for more multiplayer exclusives! The future of videogaming.
27/01/2018 at 17:45 Merus says:
I don’t know if the world needed another MOBA – they are very specific kinds of games, despite being wildly popular, and it’s hard to fix their glaring flaws without making something decidedly lesser.
27/01/2018 at 18:03 mitrovarr says:
That’s the problem with all of these multiplayer exclusives – the market only seems to have room for one really successful product in any given genre, and maybe a couple of less successful but surviving games. Most new entries just fail utterly and die fast. Witness how many dead hero shooters Overwatch has left in its wake.
I think it’s because multiplayer games rely on a community to be good, so people are heavily drawn to what is already popular. And people don’t want to play more than one or two in a genre because a lot of the fun is getting good at them, and spreading yourself around too much would preclude that.
27/01/2018 at 19:45 KidWithKnife says:
Pretty much. The MOBA genre seems to be somewhat unique in that it’s been able to support a surprising number of successful games at one time, but evidently it’s not THAT unique.
27/01/2018 at 17:57 KidWithKnife says:
Shame, I tried Paragon and wasn’t that into it but I had held out hope that it would shape up into something more fun. The simple fact of it being cross-platform was pretty appealing to me. Them’s the breaks, I guess.
27/01/2018 at 18:15 Ghostwise says:
At least they have a moneymaker they can redeploy people on instead of sacking everybody and their mouse.