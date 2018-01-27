For Honor adding dedicated servers this season

Rainbow Six Siege might be Ubisoft’s rising star in the multiplayer scene, but they’re not quite ready to let go of For Honor yet, despite technical troubles and dwindling player-counts.
Due to start this February, the Season 5 update for the game (dramatically named ‘Age Of The Wolves’), will bring a lot of tweaks and changes to the game, says Ubi, including some heavily reworked move-sets. Most importantly, though: it’ll be adding dedicated server support.
Whatever problems For Honor may have had with balance issues or bugs, the most glaring problem the game has always had was its server architecture. Matchmaking-based play relying on a potentially unreliable host, backed up with even more undeniable host migration should the game decide that its initial pick for host was a poor one.
As detailed in the info-heavy trailer above and this official dev-blog post, all that will be changing at some point in the next few months. The end result should be a more stable, less laggy games. If nothing else, it’ll mean fewer disconnections as the game foolishly tries to route the entire match’s traffic through one player with NAT issues.
Also important is the changes they’re giving the Kensei, Conqueror and Berserker classes, including some major revisions to move-sets, allowing for more complex attack chains. You can see a few of their new tricks and mix-up/flow animations in the gameplay footage above.
Interestingly, it’s not just veteran players they’re aiming this update at. The Warrior Trials are a series of story-driven offline tutorial scenarios teaching the more complex aspects of the game. You can also set up specific Vs AI match-ups in the arena for practicing against certain situations, as you would in any good fighting game.
Less thrillingly, but par for the course for Ubisoft, there will be a new ‘refined’ upgrade for already high-tier equipment, giving it an ‘extra edge in stats’ according to the studio. There’s also going to be some tweaks made to XP progression, with the option to trade salvage for a team-wide rewards boost, you included.
It honestly seems like they’re poured a ton of love and effort into this update. I hope for the sake of the developers involved, anyone who already owns the game or hopes to buy it that everything works as intended, and the game gets a genuine second chance.
For Honor’s Season 5 update, Age of The Wolves, will launch on February 15th. However, the dedicated servers themselves “will arrive later in the season”.
27/01/2018 at 09:18 Replikant says:
So, it is leaving early access, finally.
27/01/2018 at 09:28 ColonelFlanders says:
Too little, too late I’m afraid. I so hated my experience playing this game that I don’t think I can even be bothered installing it. Hopefully it’ll make things better for newer players though.
27/01/2018 at 09:41 Blowfeld81 says:
For Honor was my biggest gaming disappointment in 2017 and I am with Replikant, that the game just did not feel finished and very shallow in its gameplay. There just was not much to do that felt satisfying besides 1v1 or 2v2 with a friend and even that got boring quite soon. The unlock system was a pain in my back and the connection issues outrageous.
Ubisoft should understand that people see the resurrection of R6S as a success story (even though they really did a horrible PR stunt yesterday) but customers do not want to go through 1.5 painful years with every newly released Ubi game. So instead of releasing games and then finishing and polishing them,they should do that before people pay 80 Euros for that ;)
TL;DR: I banned that game from my PC and hope that one day I will forgive myself for having high hopes in fighting Vikings with Knights (damn, part of my still wants that so badly ;)
27/01/2018 at 13:40 Anti-Skub says:
Bizarre choice by Ubisoft to implement dedicated servers long after everyone stopped caring about them…or the game in general. Feels very much like closing the barn door after the horses have bolted.
28/01/2018 at 01:44 Mr Solis says:
R6:Siege is doing quite well.
27/01/2018 at 15:25 vahnn says:
I LOVED this game initially, but extended play uncovered some glaring balance issues. Then of course the terrible p2p host networking which resulted in latencies that could vary wildly from moment to moment, making combat frustratingly difficult at times, and of course the frequently host migrations.
I haven’t played since the end of the first month, but I’ll be reinstalling to check out dedicated servers. Who knows? Might become my new favorite game.
27/01/2018 at 21:31 dka897 says:
This was a really great game at its heart. I put about 200 hours in it according to Steam and generally loved my time with it, but the connection and balancing issues are really tough to overlook. Also, the game is so much better with the 1v1 and 2v2 modes – it plays like a really fresh arena fighter, while the 4v4 stuff is just a clown show of fireballs and glowing dudes.
I hope this game can at least fix enough of its reputation as to warrant a sequel. The core fighting mechanics (and sweet setting) deserves another go with less of the garbage that Ubi heaped on this one.
28/01/2018 at 03:43 WingcommanderIV says:
I love this game. It’s one of my fav games of all time. But the biggest issue was disconnects. I’ve left for months at a time because of them and not beign able to progress, but I always come back. The gameplay is just the best.