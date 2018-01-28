Soul Calibur VI’s first new character is unbelievably anime

I’m not good at most fighting games. I can hold out in the bottom 20% of players in any given Street Fighter, but it’s not my scene. Soul Calibur is different, though; intuitive and weighty enough to play decently on instinct and reflex alone, without needing to remember complex input chains.
As such, I’m happy that Bandai Namco’s continued commitment to the PC extends as far as bringing the next game in the series to our humble platform, although new character Grøh may lead to some rolled eyes, as you can see in the new gameplay trailer within.
It’s almost as if they picked out Edgy Anime Antihero character design traits from a hat, then decided to just use them all. Eyepatch hiding mysterious and spooky powers? Check. X-shaped scars that also glow? Yeah. Segmented pointy armor? Yep. Colour-changing hair highlights? Yep. Even his weapon – a pair of mismatched swords that connect in the middle, Darth Maul style – feels like it’s trying a little too hard.
I can’t help but want to play as him. In a game where the majority of characters (Ivy and Voldo excluded) feel like some restraint was shown in their design, this guy stands out. The trailer also features a few returning favorites, including former end-boss Nightmare, who looks just as big and stompy as ever, and a little more over-the-top too, perhaps to keep up with Grøh. He also seems to have picked up a swooshy tattered cape, perhaps channeling a little more Berserk than usual?
Chinese Wushu swordswoman Xianghua is also coming back. Looking wildly restrained in comparison to the previous two would-be (soul) edgelords, although her moves look to be a accompanied by a few more special effects than I remember. Pole-swinging monk Kilik looks even more vanilla, with his moves looking almost unchanged from the very earliest days of the series. Utilitarian, effective and not wildly flashy, up until the end of the trailer. I guess Grøh’s leaking his Anime angst everywhere.
Bandai Namco haven’t pinned down a clear release date for Soul Calibur VI yet, but given that it was only unveiled back in December, it’s safe to assume that we won’t be seeing this one until summer at the very least.
28/01/2018 at 15:05 int says:
He does look very anime for a Danish caveman.
I wonder if this is the first time those words have ever been put together in that order?
28/01/2018 at 17:12 smeaa mario says:
Bamco finally gives us a Tekken. Adds a bunch of irrelevant anime as well as 2D characters. All for the sake of attracting more cash.
Bamco finally decides to give us a Soul Calibur. Same shit ensues immediately.
For some reason I can see Kylo Ren being in this. I hope I am wrong or not accidentally giving them ideas.
28/01/2018 at 17:32 Dominic Tarason says:
He’d probably seem restrained next to Yoda Vs Vader in SC4
28/01/2018 at 17:47 Captain Narol says:
I enjoyed the Soul Calibur games a lot when I was younger, the fights were great.
However after a while it was getting quite repetitive for me, is there some kind of solo story mode now or something like that ?
28/01/2018 at 18:08 Player1 says:
What bothers me most about the big fighting game franchises, is that the character animations don’t seem to evolve much. I remember being awestruck when I first saw Soul Calibur, but today I can’t help but think that the animations remained unchanged since the old days. I love the concept of armed contenders, but they really could do better than just add visual effects, which detract from the overall experience imho.
28/01/2018 at 18:35 skyturnedred says:
I wish they’d include an option to tone down the particle effects, things are starting to look a bit silly.
28/01/2018 at 18:51 fuzzyfuzzyfungus says:
Needs more “behold my true form”; but otherwise seems to check all the boxes.
28/01/2018 at 18:53 TrenchFoot says:
A headline that’s guaranteed to get me to log in to say I hate Hello Kitty and its dopey, big-eyed offspring.
28/01/2018 at 19:38 WildDownBiggy says:
All I can think is….. Finally Soul Calibur is coming to PC!!!!!!!!!! 😀 Yes!!!!!
28/01/2018 at 19:53 Seafoam says:
He looks like your average custom character.