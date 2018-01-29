Assassin’s Creed Origins will add a New Game+ mode

Ubisoft’s historical open-world murder simulator Assassin’s Creed Origins is getting a safe and friendly ‘Discovery Mode’ for tourism soon, and it seems they’re also brewing a new mode with even more murder. A New Game+ mode will come to Oranges some time in the future, Ubisoft have confirmed, which should mean people who have finished the game will get to start the story again with all their end-game weapons, tools, and murderpowers carrying over. I’d imagine enemies will be levelled to match you but going through will full murderpowers is likely to be a lark.

“New Game + is coming,” an Ubisoft community manager stated in a Reddit post on Saturday, after one player asked if Ubisoft’s vague muttering that they were considering it had solidified. “We’ll have more information to share soon.” That’s it. Yes, in some form, at some point.

I enjoy New Game+ modes. It’s nice to get a new perspective on the early game, a contrast to when my weapons were terrible and I was still learning how everything worked. To go back through as a heavily-armed expert is a good time. Though I do also have a soft spot for New Game+ modes which don’t scale enemies to match and let me ha-ha-hilariously murder my way through at top speed.

As for Discovery Mode, that’s due in a free update on February 20th. Along with a free-roaming mode that’ll let people potter where they please at their own pace, it’ll include guided tours and exhibitions made with the help of actual history people who actually know stuff.