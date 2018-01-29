Steam Charts: Subnautica Edition

Aw MAN! Just when I’d started up a great new running gag for the appearance of GTA V in the charts, this week it’s fallen out! And Divinity: Original Sin 2 has finally failed to make the grade for the first time this year. However, you’ll be relieved to learn CS:GO and Plunkles don’t let us down and wearily continue their infinite reigns.
Meantime, there’s quite a nice mixture of fresh and more recently popular scattered within.
10. My Time At Portia
My time at My Time At Portia was spent toward the end of last year, when I discovered they were going to have to put an awful lot more in before it was ready for early access. It was so flaky and empty I opted not to even write about it.
Hopefully its appearance here is an indication that by this month’s release it was far more ready, and it’s receiving very positive user reviews. Time to take another look, it seems. If I can find a way to stop playing Subnautica.
9. Human: Fall Flat
My investigation into the mysterious sudden success of this year-and-a-half-old indie continues. It’s spent a solid month in the top 10 now, despite adding its crowd-pleasing multiplayer back in November. Some have suggested it’s due to sudden interest in China, others that the developer’s mums are buying it by the thousands*, but the answer isn’t clear.
I’ve chased down the devs, and trying to fight past their peculiarly thick wall of PR and publisher, am hopefully getting some answers back soon. Sometimes I stop playing Subnautica long enough to check my emails.
*it’s me who’s suggesting this
8. ELEAGUE 2018 Boston CS:GO Major Championship Mega Bundle
Yes, that’s right! You, yes YOU, can get a whole bunch of imaginary stickers for the groups of other people who play a game you like, for the low, low price of just £7.69!
Don’t hold back in spending your actual real money on pretend stickers that aren’t tangibly extant for an esport event you didn’t go to and probably didn’t get around to watching! The Boston CS:GO Major finished yesterday, and I feel absolutely certain that one of the teams almost definitely won – who knows, it wasn’t Subnautica. Don’t wear their sticker with pride, since the sticker you’re paying for doesn’t actually exist! Don’t delay!
7. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
ZZZZZZZZZZZ(Subnautica)ZZZZZZZZZZZZ
6. Slay The Spire
One by one, RPS is falling for Slay The Spire. First it was Adam, then Brendan, Graham, and now Alice and Matt, all wearily crawling into the Treehouse of a morning complaining about late nights and unfair bosses.
I shall protect myself in a shell of Subnautica such that no other game may get in. This way I shall survive and once again take over RPS as my own.
5. Total War: WARHAMMER II – Rise Of The Tomb Kings
I’ve checked, and checked again, but the idiotically titled Total War: WARHAMMER II – Rise Of The Tomb Kings does not feature any sequences of exploring under the sea to locate fishies and rare metals.
Thus, I am completely dumbfounded why anyone is playing it. But playing it they are, and apparently it’s quite good.
3 & 4. Dragon Ball FighterZ
You are reading about Dragon Ball FighterZ. You are happily reading about it, and not complaining that I’m writing about another game. You will buy Subnautica and play it for all time.
You will dive. Dive deep into your wallets and buy Subnautica. Subnautica is the game you want. Play Subnautica.
You are happy with this entry about Dragon Ball FighterZ and it has met all your needs.
2. Subnautica
Never heard of it.
1. Plunkbat
In a very Our Way To Fall by Yo La Tengo mood of late.
PS. Subnautica.
29/01/2018 at 13:24 Thomas Foolery says:
He’s right about Subnautica, though.
29/01/2018 at 13:29 Megatron says:
Delighted to see Subnautica doing so very well. Congratulations, Gamers – you’re learning!
29/01/2018 at 13:39 Hartford688 says:
For CS:GO’s relentless appearance I can only guess it is bolstered by cheats getting banned and having to repurchase again and again…
29/01/2018 at 17:31 Ghostwise says:
People love repeating this, yes.
29/01/2018 at 18:20 Hartford688 says:
I do love familiar things. Comforting, like a cup of tea on a rainy day.
29/01/2018 at 13:52 vorador says:
Man, you missed talking about Subnautica. What a blunder.
29/01/2018 at 13:53 Don Reba says:
If only Subnautica added a battle royale mode, it would surely have been first.
29/01/2018 at 13:56 poliovaccine says:
I agree, Yo La Tengo is indeed the greatest living band
29/01/2018 at 14:58 gabrielonuris says:
I should probably buy and play Subnautica.
29/01/2018 at 15:07 ZippyLemon says:
We all should probably buy and play Subnautica.
29/01/2018 at 15:26 poliovaccine says:
If by “Subnautica” you mean “the Yo La Tengo albums ‘Painful,’ ‘Genius + Love = Yo La Tengo,’ ‘I Am Not Afraid of You and I Will Beat Your Ass,’ ‘And Then Nothing Turned Itself Inside Out,’ and ‘I Can Hear the Heart Beating As One,'” then yes, I totally agree.
If by “Subnautica,” however, you mean “Subnautica” (crazy I know but hear me out), then I’d say yeah, probably that, too.
In fact, if you’re the type who likes to add or alter soundtracks to your atmospheric games, the “Danelectro” EP by Yo La Tengo goes really super well with Subnautica haha. I’ll bet “Sounds of Science” does, too – gotta try that next. But Danelectro + Subnautica is probably my favorite custom game soundtracking since someone nodded a radio station with “Ghosts” by NIN into New Vegas… (if you’ve heard a little NIN and don’t think you dig it, don’t deprive yourself – “Ghosts is so different I hesitate to say who it’s by, cus non-fans of other Trent Reznor stuff won’t realize they’re missing something they might actually love… It’s just way different…)
29/01/2018 at 18:49 Zack Furniss says:
Ghosts is so good! I play it in almost all grindy/survival games if I don’t dig the music. I remember telling my girlfriend early on that I loved NIN and she thought I was some S&M-enjoying deviant with a closet full of leather. Then I showed her Ghosts and she was like “ooooooooooooooooooooooooh, I get it now.”
29/01/2018 at 20:07 poliovaccine says:
*Exactly* hahah
29/01/2018 at 15:34 chuckieegg says:
Personally I’ll get round playing Subnautica once I get the sublime Yorkshire Gubbins out of my system. Its building up a groundswell and I’m quite confident that it will appear in next weeks chart.
29/01/2018 at 15:43 Bullfrog says:
I think there must be some subtext here that I’m missing because this column seemed slightly off this week. Nevermind, I’ll amuse myself with these five copies of Subnautica I seem to have purchased without quite realising. Hmmm, how odd.
29/01/2018 at 16:16 Crusoe says:
I love you John. But not as much as I love Subnautica.
I have a feeling you might not hold that against me.
29/01/2018 at 16:23 Blackrook says:
Seeing this I was wondering if there was a mod or a fix to allow external camera view in the subs in Subnautica.
Looked but can’t find, must assume those nice shots above were taken by someone parking the sub in a nice place, getting out and swimming a little way and then taking a picture….
29/01/2018 at 16:32 John Walker says:
They were : )
29/01/2018 at 16:58 Someoldguy says:
I have to concur with your Portia assessment. I tried the demo and it lacked a lot. I trust they’ve improved it significantly before offering it as EA.
29/01/2018 at 17:19 Urthman says:
Playing Human Fall Flat split-screen coop with my daughter who is not great with a controller, and she’s playing with a character that looks like a knight in armor, running in drunken approximations of straight lines with her hands raised over her head, jumping at chest-high walls…and missing — is the funniest damn thing I’ve ever seen in a video game.
29/01/2018 at 18:31 tigerfort says:
My first thought looking at the picture for #7 was “What is that, a Lego Gears of War game?”. My second thought was “actually, that could be awesome”.
29/01/2018 at 18:43 wackazoa says:
Is Subnautica like Abzu? ;p
29/01/2018 at 20:09 Megatron says:
Abzulutely naut!
29/01/2018 at 20:22 Gomer_Pyle says:
That Subnautica description was perfect, gave me a good chuckle.
29/01/2018 at 21:40 unga02 says:
Nice shit post. Subnautica is a good game.