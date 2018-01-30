Fortnite Battle Royale’s latest event mode is all snipers and revolvers

The latest limited-run event mode in Fortnite Battle Royale is less dramatic than the 50v50 mode that Fraser Brown enjoyed so much, but it does offer a slight change of pace. ‘Sniper Shootout’ is its name, and arming players with only snipers and revolvers is how it affects the game. If you’re a fan of powerful shots with tension-filled pauses, or if you’re just plain rubbish with these guns and could use the practise, you’ve got until Friday the 2nd of February to click clack bang.

Though the name Sniper Shootout might suggest tense, long-range sniper battles, from what I’ve heard a lot of deaths come from close-range revolver rushes too. Like other event modes, it’s squad-based. Just not with 50-player squads.

Fortnite Battle Royale is free to play through Fortnite through through Epic’s own client. The actual survival sandbox that it’s built upon still costs money while it’s in early access, though I’m starting to wonder when or if it’ll leave that.

Epic announced last week that they will soon shut down their MOBA, Paragon, a decision made shortly after saying they’d pulled some people off it to focus on Fortnite. And whether Epic say “Fortnite”, I’m pretty sure they mean Fortnite Battle Royale. While Fortnite as a whole has seen over 45 million players, according to Epic, I’d bet Brendan’s wages for the year that the vast majority are from Fortnite Battle Royale. That’d be the same Brendan who once called regular Fortnite “one of the most obnoxiously loud and over-designed games I’ve played in a long while.” Epic are still updating plain ol’ Fortnite but their focus is definitely on Battle Royale, and I wouldn’t be entirely surprised if that focus became exclusive.

It’s still wild to me that Epic worked on Fortnite for at least seven years then the game was near-instantly eclipsed by a spin-off mode riffing on the latest trend. Seven years!