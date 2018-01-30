Have you played… Duke Nukem Forever?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
You can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometimes, you might find you get a steaming pile of half-baked ideas, geriatric technology and an exhausting cocktail of ill-judged satire and straight-up misanthropy.
In hindsight, what happened was the only appropriate ending for the saga of Duke Nukem Forever, the ever-game, the saviour, the everything and anything. How could all those years, all those promises, all that hype possibly coalesce into anything other than chaos? Look upon my works, ye mighty, and be glad you didn’t pre-order. More to the point, the sorry state of the eventual DNF only adds to the legend.
The most likely alternative – it was released a decade previous, was fine for the time, and then there were a string of diminishing-returns sequels that only looked increasingly pathetic as blockbuster videogame aesthetics moved further and further away from wisecracking lunkheads, ‘babes’ and oversized guns – would, I suspect, have been a sadder fate than burning so brightly for so long, then self-immolating in this insane way.
God, it’s really a thing that happened. I mean – that’s something, isn’t it? And the bit with the poo was funny first time around.
30/01/2018 at 15:52 Drib says:
Man, this game was such a trainwreck. Not even just the juvenile tone and poop/boob jokes, but just… everything about it. Controls felt crappy, the graphics were super dated, it made references to so many franchises that had already come and gone by the time the game finally came out, the gunplay was crap, the tone was all over the place, it just… bleh.
But it was fun, in a farcical kind of way. Briefly. But by the end of the game, I was very, very ready for it to end.
30/01/2018 at 17:38 Flopdong says:
I totally agree. I got it in a humble bundle or something and decided to fire it up because I have fond childhood memories of playing Duke3D. The movement and gunplay felt so awful, I quit the game immediately after the first boss fight, which is maybe ten minutes into the game.
30/01/2018 at 20:57 Addie says:
The first ten minutes are the polished part, too. You missed out on the ‘Big Rigs Over The Road Racing’-inspired monster truck driving section, with lengthy reloads every time you clip through the scenery, and then the interminable dam section when you fight the same enemies again and again in empty square rooms for 24-hours, non-stop.
30/01/2018 at 15:57 RacerX says:
I was a Duke Nukem 3D junkie. Played deathmatches using a game matchmaking service called Cali over my 33K modem. Ah, it was sweet. So, when Forever came out, I loved it. With all of the aforementioned flaws, I loved it.
But if I’m honest, I haven’t gone back to play it again. I guess that is telling.
30/01/2018 at 16:07 ThePeon26 says:
Yes I played it and liked it sure it´s not the best Duke game out there Duke nukem 3d is but it was still fun to play and not that bad I don´t understand why people hate on it be happy they did not turn it in to a call of duty clone.
30/01/2018 at 18:35 N'Al says:
That full stop at the end really helped me parse your run-on sentence, thank you.
30/01/2018 at 16:29 nimbulan says:
I never really understood why this game got so much hate. Sure it felt a few years out of date at release and was definitely more clunky than it should have been, but the gameplay and content was pretty much exactly what you’d expect a modernized Duke Nukem game to be. I feel like people forgot what Duke Nukem was all about during the 11 year development cycle.
Personally, I quite enjoyed the game despite its flaws. Yeah it could have been better, but what we got was pretty solid and honestly just about the best that could have been expected given the development process.
30/01/2018 at 16:45 HiroTheProtagonist says:
>a modernized Duke Nukem game
That’s pretty much the problem in a nutshell. Between the much more linear levels, 2-weapon limit (yes I know that got patched to more later, but still), QTEs and regenerating health, it felt like we got a Halo game with Duke’s skin stretched over it. By comparison, Serious Sam 3 came out around the same time and still managed to feel like a classic SS game with higher visual fidelity (I am also aware of the SS HD remasters, but bear with me here). It did add in some modern bits, like optional QTE finisher moves, ADS, sprinting and reloads, but none of those were essential to making progress.
These days, retro-FPS is a burgeoning genre, and I honestly think the failure of Duke Nukem Forever is partially to thank for that, since we now have many smaller studios willing to follow old frameworks that the major studios won’t touch.
30/01/2018 at 17:42 Flopdong says:
I’m so happy that retro FPS games are back in style. I will take circle-strafing and rocket jumping over hiding behind a crate any day. The PS3/360 generation was really rough for me, since nearly every major shooter prioritized cover mechanics and realism over twitchy running and gunning
30/01/2018 at 19:25 wackazoa says:
Its moreso that Duke Nukem is like that guy from high school that doesn’t grow out of high school. He was great when we were in high school, but we have grown up and moved on to adulthood. He is still hasn’t.
30/01/2018 at 20:11 coleislazy says:
Duke Nukem is the Wooderson of video games.
30/01/2018 at 21:36 H. Vetinari says:
never really understood why this game got so much hate.
1) because it was bad.
2) there was no way to please the nostalgia. even if the game was pure awsomeness it could not satisfy the expectations; the hype was just to big.
the same thing would happen if Valve really decided to release HL3 – can you imagine it being satisfactory to majority of fans?
mission impossible right there.
30/01/2018 at 16:35 ThePuzzler says:
No, I played it a finite amount of time.
30/01/2018 at 16:49 haldolium says:
Yes, it wasn’t much fun to play.
But it did inspire one fan and great artist I happen to knew to do this on the ingame drawing board:
link to kopfstoff.blogspot.de
30/01/2018 at 17:02 cpt_freakout says:
I received it from a bundle or something, and I had never played it, so I got curious and gave it a shot. First game I hide from my Steam collection.
30/01/2018 at 20:29 Cyrus says:
You could remove it from your collection if that is the case. I have, with a few games that I didn’t enjoy and regret purchasing at all.
30/01/2018 at 17:04 GallonOfAlan says:
Yeah, for shame, I pre-ordered it and played it through.
What struck me most was how you could spot influences from other popular FPS games over its long development period which had been added in a ‘me too’ fashion. For example a section that was obviously Half-Life 2 inspired. But ultimately it was shonky as fuck and sellotaped together. Playing the original Duke on Eduke32 was 100x more fun.
30/01/2018 at 17:06 gabrielonuris says:
Yes, I have, and it was exactly what I expected from a Duke Nukem title. Actually, if you play Duke Nukem 3D again and Forever soon after, you’ll see it’s almost the same game. In short words, if you hate DNF, you probably hate DN3D.
I think the problem with this game is its fan base: we’re not 12 years old anymore, and a lot of 30-40 years old gamers has a serious case of rose tinted nostalgia eyes, mostly when they think every oldschool shooter was an arena shooter, like Serious Sam and Painkiller.
30/01/2018 at 17:15 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Funny enough, that’s exactly what I did (thanks GOG for the free copy of DN3D). Even if you were to peel away the layers of 90s pastiche and hyper-machismo sillybuggers from Duke Nukem 3D, it still comes out as a superior game to Duke Nukem Forever by virtue of better level design, more satisfying weaponry and the ability to create your own levels/modules. I will grant that the Duke Nukem Forever shown to us in the infamous E3 trailer never actually existed (Broussard/some other 3DRealms person confirmed it was all prerendered mockups), but to honestly equate DNF with DN3D on a mechanical level would be like equating XCOM: UFO Defense with XCOM: Enemy Unknown on a mechanical level.
30/01/2018 at 18:07 Fenixp says:
“Actually, if you play Duke Nukem 3D again and Forever soon after, you’ll see it’s almost the same game.”
Yes, they just have entirely different approach to level design, storytelling and all of their underlying systems. Aside from playing completely differently, they’re pretty much the same game.
30/01/2018 at 17:08 mitrovarr says:
I probably would have played it for old time’s sake if it was just blandly mediocre, or a bit messy and rough around the edges. It’s the insane tonal problems and extreme misogyny that kept me away. I mean, I might have tolerated a bit, the original game had some, but it went crazy with both and I could tell from reviews I wouldn’t have been able to enjoy it.
30/01/2018 at 18:07 zigguratvertigo says:
“Look upon my works, ye mighty, and be glad you didn’t preorder.” Beautiful, Alec.
30/01/2018 at 20:59 tomimt says:
I bought Duke 4 from sale out of curiosity. It was as clunky and uninspired experience as I expected, but at least it wasn’t Colonial Marines, which made me feel ripped off despite I got it for a buck.
30/01/2018 at 22:23 Spacewalk says:
I won’t but I’ve watched enough footage of it that I feel like I have suffered an equal amount as the people who have.