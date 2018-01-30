Hearts of Iron IV: Waking the Tiger marches out in March

‘Waking the Tiger’ is not a ho-ho-hilarious euphemism for onanism, unless you want it to be, but rather the next Hearts of Iron IV expansion. It’ll focus on making China more unique in the WW2 grand strategy game, complete with several possible political paths the country might have gone down, along with expanding other systems in the game. Paradox are taking their time with this one as, after announcing Waking the Tiger way back in November 2017, they today announced plans to release it on March 8. For now, here’s a new dev video going over some of its additions:
Paradox have been writing a string of developer diaries explaining features in Waking the Tiger and the free update, patch 1.5 (codenamed ‘Cornflakes’), that will accompany it. These cover the three new National Focuses for China–Nationalist, Communist, and Manchukuo–along with improved German focus trees, a big new focus tree for Japan, and loads more. Get stuck in if you’re curious.
Waking the Tiger will cost £15.49/$19.99 when it hits Steam on March 8th. Paradox tend to keep a fairly tight schedule for expansions so I’m surprised that this is coming so late, 113 days after its announcement. For comparison, the next expansion for Paradox’s sci-fi strategy game Stellaris will launch 42 days after its announcement (that’ll be on February 22nd by the way, stargazers).
I don’t play HoI myself but, comparing it to other strategy games I do know, its expansions always seem a little small and unexciting? I suppose WW2 doesn’t support adding big exciting newness like planet-destroying weapons, black magic, factions of assimilating sentient machines, or the black death. Sound off, armchair generals.
30/01/2018 at 19:50 MrUnimport says:
In response to that last remark in the article:
I’ve only dabbled in strategy games here and there, and I played HOI4 very, very briefly, but I’m ready to declare that I don’t quite get it. It seems like an awkward hybrid of game and simulator without the benefits of either. You can reenact the events leading up to WW2… with the benefit of foresight, which means you get to ramp up to full-on war production while most of Europe is still trying to work out if there is going to be a war at all. You can pursue one side or another of your National Focus Tree, which feels like a set of checkboxes to fill out, one after another, half tech tree and half objective list, which doesn’t give you much of a feeling of changing the world. Diplomacy boils down to who will make war with or against you, internal politics boils down to whether you, the player, would prefer to be democratic, fascist, or royalist, with the attendant stat bonuses and penalties.
I have to admit that my understanding of the game is preliminary and my appreciation for the time period does not run as deep as other people’s, but when my friend showed me the ropes it consisted mostly of maxing out production as soon as possible and the game periodically telling me that history was being made through pop-ups and changes of in-game names, rather than in any kind of living sense. If I were less charitable I would call it wish fulfillment for alt-history enthusiasts.
tl;dr it’s an awkward blend of player freedom and historical authenticity that undermines both, and dry, dry, so very dry.
30/01/2018 at 20:42 Grizzly says:
I quite like the alt-history aspects, but there’s not much I can say to refute your statements. However, most of the diplomacy, national foci, and related stuff is simply a prelude to war. A significant part of that system is being overhauled to be more dynamic, but it doesn’t seem as if that fundementally changes.
The meat of the game is still in fighting the war, by making strategic choices about manufacturing, training, deployment, and manoeuvring. It’s far more war-focused then any of it’s Paradox siblings in that regard. Europa Universalis has armies being depleted in battles over single provinces. In Hearts of Iron, the battle ranges constantly across an entire border (and indeed, for most of the game), making it the only game that really translates the totality of the world wars.
30/01/2018 at 21:16 morganjah says:
I totally agree, but will add that the Kaiser-Reich mod makes the first part of the game much, much, much more interesting to me. It seems as if I am being funneled into a three sided factional global war again, but the first few years were a blast.
30/01/2018 at 20:29 Grizzly says:
To me, at the least, the proper fleshing out of the Chinese Civil War, with all it’s players (including the Warlords, which can contest with Communist or National China for leadership or go their own path) is highly interesting. The previous expansions did make their own respective countries more interesting to play as, but little beyond that. Eventually you still end up in a Second World War. The Chinese Civil War is more of a conflict-within-a-conflict with it’s own unique mechanics.
30/01/2018 at 22:18 Rince says:
I’m waiting for the expansion which gives the Nazis jetpacks, powered armors, UFOs, zombies and Mecha-Hitler!