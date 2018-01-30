New Kentucky Route Zero ‘interlude’ out now, includes sinister half-hour TV show

Hopefully this is a sign that the long-awaited fifth and final episode of the incomparable, theatrical road trip adventure Kentucky Route Zero is not far away. Devs Cardboard Computer last week snuck out another of their brief, experimental ‘interludes’, free game-ettes which also act as as previews and alternate perspectives on scenes and themes in forthcoming episodes. Previously they’ve done VR theatre, mystery phone calls and installation art, and now ‘Un Pueblo De Nada‘ adds live-action TV into the beautifully unpredictable mix.
I should say that I’ve not had the chance to play/watch all of this interlude just yet, as I made the terrible/blissful mistake of firing up Slay The Spire for the first time over the weekend, and now there is only Slay The Spire. But as soon as that obsession has burnt itself out, Un Pueblo De Nada (‘people of nothing’) is the first thing on my list.
The game element of the interlude puts you behind the scenes at a local TV station, introducing new characters who may or may not show up in episode 5. Within the interlude, you can see these guys recording a TV show; you can then watch a real-life, half-hour ‘broadcast’ of that show here, including flesh and blood incarnations of some of the characters. And including a fair few strange and sinister things, because this is, after all, Kentucky Route Zero.
Go, mine it for clues, mutated Americana, existential dread and the ghosts of the past.
30/01/2018 at 18:44 subdog says:
YES PLEASE.
30/01/2018 at 20:18 Grizzly says:
Oof. I just went trough the accompanying game. A lot of the nuance will be lost if you haven’t played Kentucky Route Zero, but it’s appropriately spooky nonetheless.
30/01/2018 at 21:05 caff says:
As a whole package, this is going to be amazing – I can tell. I’ll go back into the whole thing (including all their interludes) once it’s done.
30/01/2018 at 21:25 Grizzly says:
I’ve been keeping up with it since I got into it, which must have been around when the third episode was released. It’s, imo, a good way to enjoy it. There’s a lot to process each time.
30/01/2018 at 21:35 subdog says:
Yeah I pretty much do a full playthrough, interludes included, with each new episode.
So, like once every other year or so.
30/01/2018 at 22:05 Seafoam says:
Well that was the most wonderfully weird experience I’ve had in ages!
Really happy I downloaded this on my hard drive, it has been enriched
I haven’t played Kentucky Route Zero but this might just have sparked my interest in it. Also slow Moe crow is the best character 2018.
30/01/2018 at 22:20 Grizzly says:
I missed some of the older broadcasts (Which can be found if you click the ‘Copy-it-Right’ link at the bottom). Some of the PSAs in particular shed a light on the Out-of-Towner that is mentioned in the episode.
I highly recommend you go and watch those for further context. There are some other really interesting things in there too.