Playunknown’s Battlegounds sprinkles more buildings, off-road routes and better loot onto Miramar

People are leaving Miramar in droves. A confusingly large number of people apparently prefer the original Erangel map, which is why I’ve seen player counts dwindle as people leave at the start of a desert match, seeking greener pastures. Nowadays, those kids are even editing game files so they automatically leave a round when it loads up Miramar.
Today’s update to the test servers for Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds seeks to tempt some of those players back. My guess is if anything’s going to do that, it’ll be the promise of extra buildings and cover across the map. I haven’t tried it myself yet though, so the jury’s still out.
Miramar’s refresh also includes new off-road routes and improved loot spawning for some areas. The update will bring bug fixes too, and Bluehole are again testing the upcoming new anti-cheat measure – though it’s not stable enough for the main game just yet.
The other main change is an update to the replay system which has rendered all previous replays unviewable. That’s fine with me, because both of the replays I’ve tried to watch so far have thrown up error message. Adam tells me it’s one of the best additions to Plunkbat, so I hope the new version works for me.
The update is now live on the test servers and should hit the main game soon. You can find the full patch notes here.
I just read back through my first impressions of the desert, and I did get one thing wrong – there are fewer buildings overall, not more. It’ll be interesting to see just how radically these new additions shake things up. Getting killed from nowhere when there’s nothing you can do to stop it is unequivocally the worst thing about Plunkbat, so I’m hoping being able to stumble towards cover will mean I survive those situations a little more often.
Miramar leaves Alice (ironically) cold, but it’s still my preferred map of the two. It’s hard to see that changing until I’ve played at least as many rounds on it as Erangel, seen as how many of my favourite Plunkbat moments involve stumbling across new locations. This sort of got overshadowed by the way Paul Dean and I were instantly murdered by the first people we saw in every round, but the desert sightseeing Playstyle Royale I did a few weeks back was some of the most fun I’ve had in the game for yonks.
What do you think, gang? Mira-yah, or Mira-nah?
30/01/2018 at 12:51 gtdp says:
I think Mira-why-can’t-we-just-specify-which-map-we-want-to-queue-for-already?
30/01/2018 at 16:30 Enko says:
Go into games folder: c:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\PUBG\TslGame\Content\Paks\
Move *desert* maps elsewhere. Play the game normally. It will fail with unrelated message 5 out of 6 times, which is roughly the Miramar/Erangel distribution for me. Its nowhere near 50%/50% these bluehole liars say it is. They are just data-mining the new map to get data out of player behavior. Obviously don’t give a rats ass about their customers and treat them with contempt.
They removed a topic about it from their forums last night.
30/01/2018 at 13:31 CMaster says:
I don’t really get the “lack of cover” complaints about Deadly Desert at all. I’m much more prone to thinking “oh god, how do I get across there” on Murder Island, where it has pancake-flat fields. In the desert, there are *always* crinkles in the terrain to cross.
I will say the towns all feel really samey though, despite the wider variety of buildings. And the edge of the map is just “lol, cars dont even spawn here, enjoy dieing to the wall” land.
30/01/2018 at 15:41 Viral Frog says:
I agree here. Miramar has plenty of “natural” cover in the way the hills are designed. Erangel has wide open killing fields with absolutely no cover. I guess you could prone and crawl through them, but that’s not exactly the most viable approach at all times.
30/01/2018 at 17:35 Seyda Neen says:
In my experience getting randomly killed off in the middle of nowhere is also usually less of a problem on Miramar because more than 50 players die off before the first circle even closes, due to there being fewer viable small locations for people to land. So most of my Miramar games are a lot of action up front and then nothing until the last few circles.
30/01/2018 at 15:40 Viral Frog says:
My only real complaint with Miramar is the lack of decent optics. Seems like the only thing that consistently spawns is the 2x which is arguably the worst optic in the game. Red Dot is much, much better. Usually I finish rounds on Miramar stacked with loot but absolutely no sights on my guns.
30/01/2018 at 16:33 Enko says:
Half assed, unfinished ill-designed map with no real driving terrain short of roads. You’d think you’d be able to drive in the desert right?
Worst of all they force feed this abortion down everyones throats, with 5 out of 6 games being on Miramar instead of Erangel.
If you hate this turd of a map, go to c:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\PUBG\TslGame\Content\Paks\ and remove the *desert* maps. It wont be able to launch Miramar games anymore, move them back when you want to play on them again.
Ugly solution to a problem that shouldn’t exist.
30/01/2018 at 17:04 modzero says:
“You’d think you’d be able to drive in the desert right?”
TBH when I think “desert” I think “a normal car will probably quickly bury itself in a Dune and start making worm sounds.” Maybe reality’s different, the sand is more dense than I imagine, or a car’s weight distribution is better than I imagine, but that’s what I‘d think, for example.
30/01/2018 at 18:14 Viral Frog says:
Might not necessarily bury yourself in a dune (you’ll probably be stuck before you get to one :P) but driving a standard car in the desert is a really silly idea. If you’re not on a dirt bike or in a 4WD vehicle that sits higher up off the ground, you’re going to have a bad time.
As for complaints about driving on this map: the motorcycle and dune buggy always give me great results when I take them off-road. I never drive the van. I tend to only grab the truck if I don’t need to go off-road.