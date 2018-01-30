Competitive cowering: They Are Billions adds a weekly map run

They may be billions, but so so far it’s only taken a few dozen zombies to break through my defences in tower defence/RTS hybrid They Are Billions. That’s a shame, because if I was any better then I’d love to take part in the weekly challenge run that was included in Friday’s early access update. Every week you get one chance to take a stab at the same survival map as everyone else, then compare your score with strangers and friends.
Also added in the update are waypoint commands for units, a sprinkling of (habitable!) abandoned towers, and transportable explosive barrels – three things that every apocalyptic scenario can’t be complete without.
Those waypoints might sound like a small addition, but it means that you can now get your units to patrol your base’s perimeter rather than just a straight line back and forth. Admittedly this might be a bigger deal for me than more accomplished survivors, seen as so far I’ve always lost before I’ve even managed to get my walls up. It might be the difference between life and death for me, but at the very least you should find that you have to faff around with your defences a little less.
As for those towers, the patch notes don’t tell me their specific capabilities but I can see a big old gun on the one in this screenshot. I’m a ways off managing it myself, but I like how these might encourage risky base expansions in order to nab them.
The explosive barrels are what excite me the most, however. They can be found in ruins, and certain military units can pick them up and pop them wherever you like. You can then shoot them for a massive explosion that will detonate any other barrels in range, which sounds like a fantastic emergency measure. Deciding if and when to light them up should be a deliciously cinematic decision.
There are also some bug fixes, support for more languages and some quality of life improvements, which you can read about in the full patch notes.
If you’re unsure whether to pit yourself against the zombie hordes, you might want to check out our Premature Evaluation. Defending your base is “a Sisphyian task”, says Fraser Brown, but one that he enjoyed.
30/01/2018 at 16:29 1Derby says:
I feel you Matt. According to my save discipline I have learned 29 ways not to defeat the first map. I think I will pass on the challenge mode until I can chalk up my first win.
I suppose this is part of the masochistic charm of this game, but I worry about the finished product.
Why? Fewer people spending time in the late game or maps they cannot unlock means less useful commentary and feedback during early access. Just my $.02. Lord knows the Steam boards are full of rants taking my view and its opposite.
I just want to raise the point that most of the feedback they are getting beyond the first map is coming from hardcore gamers and not casual players. Is this by design or an unintended consequence?
Of course this has little to do with your article, but it has been on my mind. -At least I’m not posting about earning money from home!
Cheers!
30/01/2018 at 17:57 whorhay says:
I’ve done the first two maps on Challenging settings and it really isn’t that impossibly hard. I think the biggest single thing for new players to learn is that pause is your bestest of bestest friends. Without pausing to plan and use resources people I watch play cap out on resources constantly and make all kinds of silly decisions they wouldn’t make if they spent a minute assessing the situation properly.
After that learning how the buildings and resources interact is probably most critical. You want to be building infrastructure just prior to needing it.
Understanding the scripted zombie attacks is very helpful. People talk about random hordes when there is no such thing. The announced hordes always come on the same schedule depending on game length setting. Then there is a mini horde that comes in as followup to the announced horde from all directions. And another similar attack from all sides shortly before an announced horde will trigger. Other than those hordes all you’ll get is zombies slowly creeping their way closer to your perimeter. A single ballista with walls in front of it can hold off those mini hordes until late in the game.
30/01/2018 at 19:40 mejobloggs says:
Nah there is sorta random ‘hordes’. Every now and again I manage to disturb enough ‘normal map zombies’ that they crush my walls. And i’ve seen the town zombies swarm occasionally too… I haven’t been bothering them, they just up and flood my walls.
Great game
30/01/2018 at 19:41 1Derby says:
Thanks for your comments whorhay. You’re probably right. I consistently make it to the final wave, and my defense holds up pretty well, but ultimately is overwhelmed at one or two points which leads to a nasty cascade of failure.
I’m close to my first win, but sinking 3-4 hours into the game to attempt the final wave and try to learn something from it is an absolute beat down. I only get a few hours a week to play (dad X2 and husband) and I’m not sure it is gaming time well spent.
Love the concept and glad it has had such good success.