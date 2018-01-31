‘ave you heard? Vintage RPG remake Avernum 3 released, with free demo too

Back, back, back when we are all a lot clearer on what ‘indie game’ really meant, there was a series of roleplaying games from Jeff Vogel’s teeny-tiny studio Spiderweb Software. They were 2D, they were resolutely singleplayer, they offered massive freedom of movement and character development and… well, I keep using the past tense, but Spiderweb have kept on fighting their good fight since 1995. In fact, this week they’re capping up a spit’n’polished’n’ground-up redone remake of their early-noughties Avernum series. Which was itself a spit’n’polished’n’ground-up redone remake of their mid-90s Exile series.
Which might all sound horribly complicated, but they’re billing today’s quasi-new Avernum 3: Ruined World as a clean entry-point for anyone who’s never been down this particular rabbit hole before.
I suspect, for the enirely uninitiated, Spiderweb RPGs might seem a little unapproachable, a mass of stats and skills and tiny sprites. Not a bit of it – my first-ever Vogel was 2011’s Avernum: Escape from the Pit, the second remake of 1995’s original Exile game, and I had no problems whatsoever getting into it.
These things’ scope may be wide and the presentation on the old-fashioned side, but they really are designed to provide a good time, not a frosty, purist one, and as such are surprisingly rewarding of experimentation and random wandering.
I can’t speak first-hand to Avernum 3 itself, but heck, there’s a lot of pedigree behind it, and if you’re jonesing for a meaty solo RPG that isn’t saddled with thoroughly modern microtransactions or anything like that, you’ll surely feel warm and comforted by it. It’s out now, direct from the devs or from Steam, Humble and GOG.
If $18/£13.49 is too much of a blind gamble for you, extra-good news is that there’s also a demo whose only cost is a 256MB download.
31/01/2018 at 17:11 LexW1 says:
Is it just an HD remake, or have they done more than that? I have the Avernum games and the one I remember playing (and I don’t remember which it was – I thought it was 3!) didn’t look particularly awful, but I did feel like the interface and so on wasn’t great.
The website is pretty unclear – it doesn’t even mention it’s a remake (though it clearly is the remake!).
31/01/2018 at 21:21 TimePointFive says:
1. You can’t close doors. You also can’t steal objects in plain sight of NPCs (this appears to be a substitute for a crime system).
2. Skills are maxed at 50 (original was 100).
3. Spells are maxed at level 2. This level itself seems arbitrary.
4. The editor is a simple menu where you can’t change the day or your reputation or add items (you used to be able to do all of these and more in the original trilogy). You can’t even view what day it is in the editor.
5. The resolution is not good at 1920×1080 native on Windows 10. There is about an inch of black bar on either side. Additionally, the main menu looks even worse, with more black bar on the sides, and some on the top and bottom.
6. The game limits where you can go at the beginning based on your level; portals and towns lock you out, and thus a seemingly open-world game is split into hard-leveled content. The original did not do this. I would almost accept this, but it is immersion breaking to consider that you will be turned away from, say, Lorelei for having no reputation, and yet ordinary NPCs can (theoretically) access all cities just fine. Why bother searching you for drugs in Lorelei Pass if you won’t even be allowed to enter?
7. You can’t tell what day it is, even though the game is allegedly dynamic based on days passed. It only shows up in the journal for recorded events. You also can’t “sleep” to make time pass (or if it is passing, you can’t tell how much time is passing).
8. Nighttimes aren’t dark. Candles and light sources are no longer necessary for longer nighttime line of sight or clarity.
9. There are copy-pasted dialog options from Avernum 3, but no innovation or addition. Generally, options are in fact subtracted from the original game.
10. The game has no horses (as far as I can tell). This was an integral part of the original game. What’s one of the things that’s new to your characters when you first arrive to the surface? The animals, and the fact that horses have been tamed for use. I can only imagine this feature has been excluded due to developers’ all-time favorite line: “Engine limitations.”
11. Character customization is truncated. There are four options for slith, five options for nephil. Mixing and matching sprites and portraits have been entirely removed. Additionally, skills and traits are not accessible from the character creation menu; this hinders the ability of newer players to understand what the point of the classes is. If I start up the game and see “Class: Rebel” with no knowledge of what skills I’ll be able to use, that’s useless. How does a mage compare to a priest, exactly?
12. For deluxe edition: The hintbook and additional resources are available only from a .pdf in the game files, there is no in-game access. It would have been nice to see some sort of menu option to access this.
13. The character “traits” have been completely overhauled. The %XP limitation and 2 traits (negative or positive) have been removed and replaced by what are essentiallly “special skills.” Humans can potentially get all “traits,” while nephil and slithzerikai are stuck with meager 10% bonuses.
14. The game has an oversimplified skill menu. Instead of a broad RPG skill list, you’re now left with a confined Avadon-esque progressive skill tree. Avadon was oriented toward a few classes; Avernum, however, is potentially open to crossed-playstyles. This feature makes mixing and matching skills arduous and hostile to the player.
15. Most of the spells are area-of-effect, hardly any are target-based, and none are multi-target based. This is more a personal preference thing, but I’ve found the AOE spells to be far less satisfying than the original spell system.
16. The overworld UI is clunky. The mini-map can’t be moved around unless it is first minimized. The portraits are cut off, and occasionally the entire screen will lock (this happened after attempting to move the mini-map).
EDIT: This is from a Steam review and it has made me hold off on the game for now, despite absolutely LOVING Avernum 2: Escape from the Pit
31/01/2018 at 22:50 InternetBatman says:
That’s grim, really grim. I’ve played 9 Spiderweb games at this point and deeply love them, but that gives me pause too. Skill trees and level gates are particularly worrisome.
The worst part is that fans have been quite vocal about not liking Avadon, and it sounds like he decided to double down on a set of inferior gameplay choices. Avadon is O.K. Geneforge and the Avernum remakes are great.
31/01/2018 at 17:39 Drib says:
I remember trying to play these guys’ games way back in the 90’s. The UIs were awful and the games always look so ugly.
That said, a lot of people swear by them being great. So maybe I’m just too picky?
31/01/2018 at 17:58 KillahMate says:
Well, the UIs were indeed pretty terrible in the 90s, but they’ve improved by leaps and bounds since then – now it’s a pretty standard indie RPG interface, and fairly friendly.
The visual design, on the other hand, is what it is. Vogel says that he tries to punch up the graphics as much as he can, but budgets are extremely limited for these (much smaller budget than what an average high-class ‘indie’ game has these days) and given a choice he’ll always put the money in story and game design instead of the visuals.
31/01/2018 at 18:02 TillEulenspiegel says:
The UI of the old Exile games is horrific, originally designed for Windows 3.1 (originally originally for an ancient version of MacOS). I think they’re very special games, but I couldn’t in good conscience recommend them to anyone *now* unless you have the patience of someone like the guy who writes the CRPG Addict blog.
Avernum 3 (2002) is more approachable than Exile 3, though you’re limited to four party members rather than six and you don’t get Exile’s cool as hell Fireball. They’re still pretty good “old school” CRPGs though, as opposed to Vogel’s recent work which is kind of a weird hybrid of old and new trends.
31/01/2018 at 21:06 Stillquest says:
Spot on about Vogel’s newer games, by which of course you mean the Avadon series. He was probably trying to appeal to new audiences, but I guess “a weird hybrid of trends” is what we got.
Compared with his older titles, the Avadon games are certainly more… streamlined, I guess? But IMO they weren’t better for it, and I suspect a lot of longtime Spiderweb fans feel the same.
Writing remains superb though.
31/01/2018 at 18:03 Ghostwise says:
Some advice for Avernum: Escape from the Pit, in case this release inspires somebody to start the remade series.
As Alec wrote the game’s reasonably approachable, but advice’s always good.