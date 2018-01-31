Have You Played… Tom Clancy’s The Division?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.

If I had infinite lives, I’d waste at least one of them playing Tom Clancy’s The Division.

Three things matter about The Division. One, it’s set in a snow-covered and largely abandoned New York which is atmospheric and beautiful. Two, it’s about shooting men in the head until they drop loot, then using that loot to shoot more men in the head in a propulsive loop. Three, some of those men are wearing explosive gas canisters, which you can shoot so that the men explode.

Sometimes, this is all I need from a videogame. The rest of The Division might be dumb, but I had several very pleasant afternoons playing the game with Adam and by myself. If I had more time and less guilt about sinking into such empty experiences, I can imagine spending many more hours just grinding through its world on a cycle of shoot shoot and loot loot. Instead I have to cross my fingers, and hope one day we’re able to be reborn, so I have the time to give over to it.