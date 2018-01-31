Have You Played… Tom Clancy’s The Division?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
If I had infinite lives, I’d waste at least one of them playing Tom Clancy’s The Division.
Three things matter about The Division. One, it’s set in a snow-covered and largely abandoned New York which is atmospheric and beautiful. Two, it’s about shooting men in the head until they drop loot, then using that loot to shoot more men in the head in a propulsive loop. Three, some of those men are wearing explosive gas canisters, which you can shoot so that the men explode.
Sometimes, this is all I need from a videogame. The rest of The Division might be dumb, but I had several very pleasant afternoons playing the game with Adam and by myself. If I had more time and less guilt about sinking into such empty experiences, I can imagine spending many more hours just grinding through its world on a cycle of shoot shoot and loot loot. Instead I have to cross my fingers, and hope one day we’re able to be reborn, so I have the time to give over to it.
31/01/2018 at 15:45 colw00t says:
I have, for a while, but then I realized that I didn’t actually care to play an endless-loot-cycle game about being a secret underground government murder operative who shoots minorities (who are always referred to as “looters,” when in fact I never saw them doing any such thing) to protect private property during a massive public health crisis.
31/01/2018 at 16:09 Ghostbird says:
Still not as creepy as Prison Architect, though.
31/01/2018 at 16:23 Bladderfish says:
Hahahaha. This is satire, right?
Which of the enemies are minorities? The Rikers? The Last Man Battalion? The Cleaners? They make up 99% of the NPCs. I’ve played the game to the end, and I only remember a few random looters that were obviously coloured, and they are easily avoided and optional kills that provided no bonus or decent loot.
Maybe you should look into why you focus on shooting these few minority people so much?
31/01/2018 at 16:40 Mungrul says:
There’s actually four distinct factions in the game, and they appear in the order:
Rioters
Cleaners
Rykers
LMB
Admittedly, it can initially be very easy to mistake Rioters for Rykers, but if you play in the Dark Zone at all, where factions quite often clash, you’ll very frequently see Rioters fighting with the others.
31/01/2018 at 17:09 Drib says:
Some people just need something to be offended about, even if there’s nothing really there.
31/01/2018 at 18:16 Ghostwise says:
If we allow people to have opinions, then only criminals will have guns.
31/01/2018 at 19:26 Drib says:
That’s why I loot other people’s opinions. If only there was a word for people who do so.
31/01/2018 at 15:48 Mungrul says:
It’s currently my drug of choice, with the 1.8 patch released late last year really polishing the game. If you haven’t played it in a while, I can highly recommend dipping a toe back in.
Additionally, it is stunningly good looking. Probably the most graphically impressive game I’ve played from a technical perspective.
Yes, it can be a bit grindy, but it’s nowhere near as bad an offender as the vast majority of MMOs out there, and it’s certainly more engaging than the repetitive skill sequence spamming that the “gameplay” of most MMOs consists of.
It’s a proper man-shooter with a Diablo-like loot feedback loop tacked on, and feels a lot better than Borderlands’ attempts.
31/01/2018 at 16:44 Sulpher says:
Absolutely, the recent update made this game feel feature complete. The Underground “mini-dungeons” are a fun way to spend 20 minutes.
31/01/2018 at 16:48 Faldrath says:
That’s interesting to know. I played it… about a year ago? and it felt rather slim. I never reached max level, mind. Are all the enemies still very bullet-spongy, though?
31/01/2018 at 16:59 Mungrul says:
While your gear’s under-par and you’re levelling? Yeah, I can’t deny they can feel bullet-spongey.
But once you’re top level and start getting some decent gear, only the bosses take a huge amount of bullets. Once you start to top out around gear score 280+, even bosses tend to go down in one clip.
31/01/2018 at 17:27 hungrycookpot says:
That’s what turned me off of this game at first look. When I saw the trailers and reveals, I was so stoked; it looked like a shooter I’d wanted to play for years, and was (and is) beautiful to boot. But having any human enemy in a game that can stand there and take 10 rifle bullets to the face and then shoot back with perfect accuracy is completely immersion-breaking and fun-spoiling, and having the name “Tom Clancy” attached to such an experience is just adding insult to injury.
31/01/2018 at 15:54 HiroTheProtagonist says:
I tried it during a few free weekends, and it just never grabbed me. The visuals are kinda neat, but the meat’n’potatoes of the gameplay get very old very fast, plus the PvP sectors were rife with hackers. It just doesn’t offer anything unique besides the premise, which IMO doesn’t elevate the gameplay.
It mostly made me want to replay Max Payne.
31/01/2018 at 15:55 woodsey says:
I’ve tried it a couple of times but I find the sheer absence of verticality in a city full of skyscrapers (at least in the vanilla, early game stuff) incredibly off-putting.
31/01/2018 at 16:24 Sp4rkR4t says:
First thing I ran when I plugged my GTX1080 into my rig, such a pretty game with the added bonus of actually being a good game now with loads of stuff to do.
31/01/2018 at 16:42 dsch says:
Spent two hours on it. Awful bullet sponge enemies.
31/01/2018 at 17:50 Slazia says:
Same opinion. A few hours with the free weekend. I like a lot about it, but I hate games which involve shooting people more than a couple of times with a rifle to stop them.
31/01/2018 at 16:54 Kalle says:
I have not. It looked interesting but the Clancy brand is downright offputting and the launch issues and bullet sponge gameplay convinced me to give it a pass. There’s a slight tinge of regret as it looks amazing, but there are plenty of shooters out there.
31/01/2018 at 22:17 Iamnid says:
The Clancy brand is off putting? How so? There’s been some great games carrying that brand. Splinter Cell, Rainbow 6, Ghost Recon.
31/01/2018 at 22:52 woodsey says:
I’ve enjoyed my fair share of Clancy games but they are all built on a foundation of jingoistic gibberish.
I can easily see how that would be enough to turn someone off.
31/01/2018 at 17:25 Beefenstein says:
“Instead I have to cross my fingers, and hope one day we’re able to be reborn, so I have the time to give over to it.”
Life is a process. There is life, and then there is life after it. And then again. See it as birth, again birth, again birth.
But *you* won’t be reborn. This is because you are a conditioned process made up of physical and mental aggregates — just like all other aspects of conditioned things you are characterised by the three marks of existence: impermanence, unsatisfactoriness and not-self. You see this even so far in your existence — what is ‘you’ changes as time and experience build it up or wash it away, it is not amenable to control, so ultimately is not your ‘self’ as you do not grasp it.
Clinging to this game as part of your existence is, of course, one way to pass the time. But clinging to conditioned does mean this particular life process does not end, so your actions are responsible for more suffering in samsara by future beings.
Hope this Buddhist account of rebirth (or again-birth) was interesting to someone.
31/01/2018 at 20:47 kfix says:
It was?
31/01/2018 at 17:53 haldolium says:
Yeah… I wished it just would’ve been something completely different.
The atmosphere through sound + visuals are still one of the best to get with extreme immersion… which is then shattered by the actual grindfest-bulletsponge-hording gameplay that in my opinion REALLY conflicts with the setting and setup of the game world.
I tried it even after a year+ with patches and game modes, didn’t change the fact that it is so damn boring to me.
31/01/2018 at 19:09 fish99 says:
If you like snow and pretty graphics it’s worth a playthrough.
31/01/2018 at 19:23 Noodlemonk says:
I tend to go back to visit NYC from time to time, just to experience the absolutely amazing atmosphere – but I do find the shooting experience a bit grindy, and I’m not a fan of the bullet sponges. Patches or not. They’re still there.
31/01/2018 at 19:45 Jabberslops says:
I had fun with the game when I first played it, but then around a month before I finally quit it was getting extremely laggy to the point where I couldn’t even kill the Hunter anymore in the survival expansion. I thought PVP was also really garbage and completely unfun. I believe I quit shortly after Last Stand was released because I just didn’t care about yet more pvp content.
To be honest though, The Division was the most fun in the early player levels when you could kill most enemies in half a mag or less or head shot kill in 1-2 hits with bolt action rifles. Like many people have said before, the fact it’s set in a “real world” setting makes the bullet sponge enemies a detraction to the entire experience.
I honestly think I would prefer the game be more like GTA Online instead of like Borderlands 2. I’d rather have more enemies that are deadlier, but easier to kill with the occasional heavily armored enemy/boss that require different tactics to take down instead of being just a one million health bullet sponge.
Also I remember suppressing fire was actually useful in the lower levels and the easier top tier missions, but I noticed it being completely useless on the hardest missions. Everyone I was grouped with stopped trying to suppress enemies.
31/01/2018 at 20:27 Ghostwise says:
I didn’t like the bullet-spongey aspect back during the free beta. But it was otherwise quite nice and interesting. I’ll grab a GOTY pack once that exists… in two years, perhaps ?
31/01/2018 at 20:42 that_guy_strife says:
I pre-ordered it after having had dreams of it since E3 2013. Played 4 months with a group, left. Came back 6 weeks ago with a new group who all just bought it.
All of my original gripes with the game are still present. There’s less hacking and less bugs, true. But the overworld is still meaningless once you’ve finished the dozen of missions (no, adding a handful of named enemies in it that are always as the same place doesn’t mean anything). The UI (designed for controllers and aesthtics) is still complete garbage and extremely clunky. The movements still mess up occasionally, getting you stuck in corners. Only a handful of missions are available to play at higher difficulties, meaning most of them will give rewards that just don’t scale with you.
Two of the four raids are tied to DLCs (15 and 20 $ CAD respectively), which was disappointing – split the group. The DLCs themselves – Underground gets very repetitive with its procgen. Haven’t got Survival, but that does look interesting. Last Stand was shunned by the community so maybe don’t get the season pass.
1.8 added two big things – a horde mode (where most players quit after wave 10, so get a group if you want to push it) and what is basically the Dark Zone without the rogues.
The Dark Zone is still the most interesting part of the game, unless you just want to watch your numbers go up and min-max.