In Carrion you play a horrible bag of meaty tendrils

“What’s it called in movies,” I asked my collegues this evening, “when a scientist sees a big alien or a monster, and all they can do is say how beautiful it is before they are eaten to bits?”
“That’s admiring the abomination,” explained Adam.
Well, you see this disgusting crimson abomination of bloody tendrils in monster videogame Carrion? I admire it.
Carrion is being made by Sebastian Krośkiewicz, the developer of the tough platforming shooter Butcher. You play an amorphous blob of red horror, somewhat like John Carpenter’s The Thing. The way it moves, by grabbing onto its surroundings with fleshy tendrils, looks excellent.
The monster gets larger the more humans it eats, and spreads blood as it moves. “I think I’m making a reversed-horror game,” says Krośkiewicz in a tweet, showing the monster launching itself at a human guard and avoiding another with a flamethrower. “The player isn’t gonna be the scared one.”
There so much good-looking monstering, it’s worth just looking at the dev’s whole feed. But I particularly like the way the creature bursts into this room and tosses its occupants around, as well as this unmanageably large hellthing.
It’s still in the early stages of development but Transhuman Design, creators of King Arthur’s Gold and Soldat, have agreed to publish it, just as they did for the equally bloody Butcher. Graham played some of that. What did you think of it, Graham?
“Butcher was fun but too hard.”
That’s probably because it’s tagline was “The easiest mode is HARD!” Although it later added a bona fide easy mode.
There’s no release date for Carrion yet, nor much info about what else you’ll be doing in the game. So let’s all just bank it in our GIF-stuffed memories so we can react with wonderment and awe when it finally bursts out of the vents some time in the unknown future. Until then…
Adieu, my love.
31/01/2018 at 18:41 gpown says:
This is good, Butcher fell flat for me because of how… flat its controls and presentation were. Go left, go right, shoot, feel no feedback. Becoming a murderous blob should fix all that.
31/01/2018 at 19:28 Chaoslord AJ says:
Looks good, reminds me of this salty guy from Prototype who was disguising as a human the whole time.
31/01/2018 at 19:53 poliovaccine says:
Very cool, looks like a cross between Prototype and Mushroom 11, which is a juicy-sounding concept, I realize now saying it aloud.
31/01/2018 at 21:00 Dust and Cobwebs says:
On the one hand, it reminds me of Mushroom 11, which makes me want to play it. On the other, something about some of those gifs actually made me feel physically ill. It’s peculiarly fascinating! Looks like I’ll be waiting to give it a try, all the while wondering why I do these things to myself.
31/01/2018 at 22:30 gou says:
those gifs are a really good representation of me trying to use a grappling hook in terraria
31/01/2018 at 22:55 Dios says:
Yeees, more non-humanoid game protagonists please. A certain cinematic platformer really made me want to play more of this sort of stuff.