Botanicula dev’s Chuchel bouncing out in March

Chuchel, the next adorable adventure game from Samorost and Botanicula folks Amanita Design, is almost here. The eponymous tetchy fuzzball Chuchel will arrive on March 7, Amanita announced today, with a mission to simply get a cherry. He seems a wrong’un to me but I can’t help smiling every time I see his defeated little face. Bless. Here, point your peepers and lugholes at this new trailer:

Music is again from DVA, the fella who did Botanicula’s soundtrack. Good music.

I like that Chuchel’s goal is so small and so close. The prized cherry seems to be right there on every screen but just beyond his reach. At times he can even touch the cherry, but he ends up zapped with a zapgun, punched by robots, knocking obstacles over in an Angry Birds way, bouncing up and down in a springheeled Space Invaders riff, shoved, flipped, and generally foiled. And here’s me, laughing at him all the way. Bless.

Chuchel will launch for Windows and Mac on March 7 through Steam GOG, the Humble Store, and Itch. Pocket telephone versions are coming but not until later in the year.