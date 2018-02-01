Fallout 4 blasts another free trial weekend

Going anywhere nice this weekend? Have you considered the irradiated ruins of post-apocalyptic Boston? You might fancy a crack at Fallout 4, as this weekend Bethesda will hold yet another days-long free trial of the full game. The speedrun record is under one hour so you certainly could ‘complete it’ in one weekend, but myself I like the sound of wandering aimlessly. While I find Bethesda’s open-world RPGs quite flat and have never finished the main quest of a single one, I do always enjoy spending a while pottering and seeing sights. That’s my weekend sorted.
The trial weekend lets everyone play the full version of Fallout 4 (minus its paid DLC) for free through Steam. It started just now, at 6pm UK time on Thursday, and will run until 9pm on Sunday the 4th (1pm Pacific, if that’s your thing). Head on over to Steam to download it. It’s about 25GB to download, or a whole lot more if you also want the big ol’ official high-resolution texture pack.
If you want Fallout 4 for keepsies, it is on sale until 6pm on Monday too. The regular edition is £9.99 on Steam, while the GotY Edition including the DLC is down to £23.99. Most of the DLC is a bit bum but, even with individual DLC packs on sale separately as well, it doesn’t cost much more to get the lot than to just get Far Harbor, the one which Jack de Quidt told us is quite good.
Saves will carry over from the trial to the full version too.
This is regular Fallout 4, to be clear, not the gogged-up new Fallout 4 VR which is somehow sold as a separate game. If you are curious about that, hey, our Alec called it “technically impressive” but “gimmicky” so no great loss.
I know I’ve said before that I wanted to explore Fallout 4 during a free trial weekend, but I really mean it this time.
01/02/2018 at 18:22 Konservenknilch says:
Oh goodie, time to check if it will run acceptably on my craptastic machine (Athlon X4 880K, GT1030).
Yes, I will upgrade soon. No, I will not upgrade as long as GPUs cost more than the rest of the system combined.
01/02/2018 at 19:19 poliovaccine says:
Ditto – though my own Prof. Bongsquire’s Craptastic Machine does run a surprising lot of the current fare, so what I’m missing out is few and far enough between that it’s still easy not to upgrade. I consider myself a huge Fallout fan, but I’ve been in no rush to pick up 4, cus I know it’ll mean me being addicted for the next few months to what I’m sure I’ll join the rest of the world in agreeing is at bottom a mediocre game. Mediocrity aside, though, I have no reason to believe I won’t be completely hooked again, because precedent has shown that’s just what these games do. I don’t really like swords and fantasy, I only played and enjoyed Morrowind because it was sufficiently different from all the usual fantasy stuff, and yet I *still* got super hooked on Skyrim and spent hundreds of hours on it (all without ever finishing the main quest) just the same.
Basically, I know what it’s going to do to me. It’s like I’ve been clean for years and I’ve got a packet of heroin just *being there* in my nightstand, like a phantom limb. All because the dealer cooed, “The first one’s always free-Steam-weekend…”
01/02/2018 at 20:41 Agamemnerd says:
If it makes you feel better: my 32gb RAM / 4ghz i7 / M2 stick steam game drive / 1080 NVidia SLI setup will play Fallout 4 (with native HD pack + 4 modest mods) under latest Win10x64 for about 20 minutes before crashing out hard. Looks great for that 20 minutes, though.
01/02/2018 at 18:23 NailBombed says:
I found FO4 to be mostly enjoyable, the Far Harbor and Nuka World DLC’s being IMO pretty darn good. Not as good as Old World Blues mind you but still good stuff.
The settlement crafting can also be fun enough (especially when I figured out certain settlements which were built under overpasses could have stairs all the way up to and on top of said overpasses), but the constant nagging to guard the settlements is a bit meh.
01/02/2018 at 22:43 indociso says:
Having to constantly look after your settlements was annoying. It reminds me of the checkpoints in Far Cry 2, in the sense that it’s something that is stopping you from enjoying the rest of the game.
I enjoy modding equipment, though, even if that means I do spend most of my time looking for duct tape and wonderglue.
01/02/2018 at 18:31 Drib says:
I quite liked Fallout 4, even if I’ve played it to death at this point.
Nothing useful to add. I just liked the game.
01/02/2018 at 19:35 ReluctantlyHuman says:
Same here. I beat the main story within a few months of coming out, but decided to revisit to check out the DLC a few weeks back and have been having a blast. I finished off Far Harbor last night and might make a new character for Nuka World (I can’t imagine any of my existing characters going along with the plot of Nuka World). I’ve also made a new character to focus exclusively on settlements (mostly by using the great Sim Settlements mod to do the work for me), so that’s been pretty great.
01/02/2018 at 18:38 Grizzly says:
I wonder if my saves from the previous free weekend are still intact… I had a lot of fun with it back then, but not enough to warrant buying the game.
01/02/2018 at 19:00 Cross says:
Fallout 4: A farewell to roleplaying. In hindsight, I dislike it.
01/02/2018 at 19:07 Konservenknilch says:
At this point, I like to to think of Bethesda games as a genre unto themselves.
01/02/2018 at 19:23 poliovaccine says:
Yeah Bethesda open worlds may be pretty “diet” as far as being RPGs, but their cast success doesn’t seem to threaten the existence of genuine RPGs elsewhere. If you see nothing on the horizon for “serious pants” RPGs, I’d recommend getting into Kenshi. (The RPS coverage of Kenshi is from a time/build version before I got into it, so I’d say their lukewarm write-up doesn’t do it proper justice – I say this in case you read only that and decide it sounds iffy – it’s a tough nut but a worthy one..!)
01/02/2018 at 19:30 Konservenknilch says:
Haven’t heard of Kenshi before, but it sure looks intruiging. I’m not really into early access, how playable is it in the current state?
01/02/2018 at 19:34 Moonracer says:
I’m pretty bitter about FO4 as a progression of the series (and Bethesda in general) but there is still plenty of entertainment to be had. Also, going to plug my Loot Logic and Reduction mod from the Nexus (my other mods are good too, but this one I feel is a must have).
01/02/2018 at 19:48 Zenicetus says:
I enjoyed it, because the one thing Bethesda does well is create these funky post-nuke settings. Combat is meh, storylines are meh (with a few sidequest exceptions), but I do like wandering through rubble and post-apocalyptic settlements.
The best DLC was Far Harbor, in part because Nick is my BFF and it’s basically built around his history. The robot DLC was okay, nothing special. I only got partway through Nuka World because I didn’t like the choices for my character. In my head canon he’d never want to lead a gang, and it didn’t make sense to bring my favorite companion Nick. It was a strange way to end the game. I may go back and finish it, just wipe everyone out for kicks.
01/02/2018 at 20:01 Doug Exeter says:
Hated it. Got about 30 hours in before I realized I was playing something I didn’t like at all. Even my hardcore Fallout friends put it down in record time. I’m done with 3d Fallout at this point.
01/02/2018 at 20:15 Vandelay says:
Would love to get the VR version of this, having not got the standard one, but I’m not paying £40 for it, when the Game of the Year version is nearly half the price.
I accept that there is obviously going to be a premium on such a product, but it really does feel like greed on the part of Bethesda. There isn’t even a discount for those that have already bought the original game!
They either need to add in all of the DLC or reduce the price to at least £30, probably £20, before I will be considering it.
01/02/2018 at 20:30 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Bought it and refunded it within 2 hours. It just doesn’t feel like Fallout anymore. The shooting is better than New Vegas (at least in terms of lack of reliance on VATS) and the power armor mechanics are a nice touch, but everything else just feels worse.
My biggest concern is that the success with which the game was met will lead other developers on a similar path.
01/02/2018 at 21:32 Stargazer86 says:
I bought it during the Christmas sale and loaded it up with mods almost immediately. Sim Settlements makes settlement building less of a boring chore, for sure. Unfortunately my save corrupted at some point and I had to wind progress back to a previous save, uninstall my 40+ mods, reinstall the game, and go through a bunch of crap just so I didn’t lose all of my progress.
Plus it already runs like something of a potato on my older machine. Still, I’m enjoying it for what it is.
01/02/2018 at 23:06 SaintAn says:
Just make sure not to pay money for it. Get it other ways. Don’t support paid modding and boycott all Bethesda Zenimax products.