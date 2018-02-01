Podcast: Remakes, reboots and remasters

Welcome to the freshly relaunched RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show! You might think this is episode 31, but actually it’s episode 1 again. We’re rebooting it, even though we just did that last year. We’ve started by making it more accessible. Instead of three of us chatting about videogames between snippets of jaunty music, there’s just a sad man saying “Sonic the Hedgehog” over and over. We’re confident you’ll like it.
OK, not really. But we are talking about remasters, remakes, reimaginings and recurrent nightmares. Katharine wouldn’t mind a spruced up Deus Ex, so long as the characters were given necks. Brendan thinks a rejigged Assassin’s Creed could work well (what a perverse thought). Meanwhile, Adam doesn’t want any of his childhood loves remade, lest they pollute his fond memories. Although maybe Pathologic 2 will be good. However, the real question is what games from today will be remade in the distant future?
01/02/2018 at 19:40 LovelyWeather says:
FFXII absolutely needed the remaster, because they made a lot of useful changes in the updated PS2 version, but didn’t release it outside of Japan.
01/02/2018 at 20:58 aepervius says:
Yeah this is great and the HD texture make it look even greater. I have plugged in my still-working ps2 and compared. Despite what IMO is utter madness like some people saying they preferred the low res texture (I refer to link to blog.radiator.debacle.us he think it look worse…) the revamp is incredibly better looking. I am having a blast, even a better one than with the other 7- to X/X2 remakes…