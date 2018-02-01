Space games have experienced a rebirth over the past few years, particularly space sims, but as many in the comments pointed out, you don’t need to be sitting in a cockpit to enjoy the stars. This updated list broadens our search for the best space games on PC, throwing strategy games, roguelikes and at least one RPG into the mix.
Read on to see what the top picks are.
Words by Richie Shoemaker and Fraser Brown.
Is your favourite game missing from the list, and are you now racing towards the comment section? Good – but remember that “No game X?” doesn’t help anyone, while a considered explanation of why X is great is useful to everyone.
01/02/2018 at 17:07 LexW1 says:
It’s pretty strange that I-War 2 isn’t on this list, given some of the stuff that is, and I just can’t get behind Elite: Dangerous as even a good game, let alone the “third best” space game on PC. I see the justification you’re going for but as someone who also played Elite since the BBC Micro, and who was one of the first backers for E:D, E:D is nothing but a massive disappointment that makes me wish the older, more fun-oriented, less tedium/grinding-oriented, less sim-ish Elites had been the evolutionary path Elite followed, instead of become a very a bad MMO and a slightly questionable space sim (albeit a very visually and sonically polished one). It’s a bad game, in the end.
01/02/2018 at 17:32 Zenicetus says:
I was surprised to see the first I-War instead of I-War 2, which is the much more polished version of the concept. Best flight/fight mechanics of any cockpit-level space game ever.
I wish Elite Dangerous had used the full 6DOF and high-speed flight mechanics in I-War 2. It’s the only space cockpit game where I felt like I was flying *fast*, which you’d think would be a requirement for a spaceship.
My one complaint about the game was how linear the story and missions are, but that’s the same in other space games of the era like Tie Fighter and Freespace 2.
01/02/2018 at 20:27 Targaff says:
I just assumed that the inclusion of Independence War included the second game by reference, with the first getting the nod for the list because it was, as stated, “the first” to do what it does. it doesn’t really matter, anyhow – both games are great for much the same reasons.
01/02/2018 at 20:32 Sin Vega says:
I’d definitely rate the second one as higher, if only because the first has that godawful mandatory training course before you’re allowed to play.
01/02/2018 at 17:47 Shacklestein says:
For those who loved the old Elite and who’d like the same thing only more, Oolite might fit the bill nicely. The base game initially looks and feels like Elite-with-fancier-graphics (unless you turn on wire frame mode). Looking closer, there are loads of stuff going on under the hood with AI behaviour and system politics/economy.
Throw in the hundreds and hundreds of mods available, and you can pretty much customize the game to be exactly what you want it to be. And last time I checked, the forum was still the friendliest this side of Riedquat.
01/02/2018 at 17:15 Solidstate89 says:
This reminds me that I need to go back and play Sins of a Solar Empire since it got that performance patch last year allowing to use more memory and optimizing a few things. Love the game to bits but I was never able to actually finish a full game as the fleet battles became so large that the framerate would slow down to a single digit crawl.
01/02/2018 at 19:50 Megatron says:
There’s also a terrific Star Trek mod, Star Trek Armada 3, taking after the ancient Activision RTS game series. It’s the best Star Trek fleet combat game bar none, and also benefited from the performance patch you described. The latest version has just today slipped into Beta so I’m looking forward to seeing the new stuff and changes.
01/02/2018 at 22:08 bacon seeker says:
The Halo mod’s not bad either
01/02/2018 at 17:22 TychoCelchuuu says:
I’d stick House of the Dying Sun and Allegiance to the list somewhere. House of the Dying Sun is the main true successor to stuff like TIE Fighter and Freespace. Its dogfighting combat is expertly tuned and super intense.
Allegiance is one of the most innovative games of all time and is the only game aside from Freespace 2 that has truly made me feel like I’m flying as part of a fleet of ships. That’s the sort of experience that makes for some of the best space game fun ever: not just a dogfight, but a full-on battle.
Mass Effect 2 is fun but I don’t really think of it as a space game. It’s sci-fi, sure, but it all takes place on the ground, basically!
01/02/2018 at 18:29 Det. Bullock says:
Yeah, including Mass Effect 2 is kinda silly, might as well include Duke Nukem 3D and Wolfenstein since you have a entire levels of both on the Moon.
HoTDS is awesome, it’s a pity that there has been no follow-up.
01/02/2018 at 18:44 Fraser Brown says:
You have a spaceship and you travel through space. It’s a space game.
01/02/2018 at 19:11 TychoCelchuuu says:
I mean yes you technically travel through space in what is potentially the most anemic splaceflight mechanic ever implemented in an interactive medium. It feels more like a joke than anything. A much better replacement would be Star Control II, I think. It’s got all the “travel around the galaxy, meet interesting alien races, land on planets” stuff that Mass Effect 2 has, but your spaceship is much more integral to the whole thing (you use it to fight, you upgrade and customize it, etc.), you actually feel like you’re exploring space (there are a zillion planets, the fuel mechanic actually means something rather than just wasting your time), the game is clearly not interesting in being a Gears of War clone, etc.
01/02/2018 at 20:35 Sin Vega says:
I mean… come on
01/02/2018 at 21:37 Eightball says:
Well yeah, if the game had bayonets like Gears it would’ve been better.
01/02/2018 at 17:24 Turkey says:
Space Games
I always wanted you to go
Play some Space Gaaaames (Intergalactic Christ…?)
01/02/2018 at 18:11 PanFaceSpoonFeet says:
You got me with intergalactic Christ. Aka Space Jesus.
01/02/2018 at 20:37 Sin Vega says:
I can never hear that song now without thinking of the Brass Eye interview where they had no idea how utterly they’d just self-owned
01/02/2018 at 17:28 RuySan says:
No Master of Orion 2? (while Stellaris is there?)
No Space Rangers 2? (while Rebel Galaxy is there?)
Tell me it was just a mistake
01/02/2018 at 20:47 Gothnak says:
Master Of Orion 2 missing when Stellaris & Sins of a Solar Empire & Distant Suns are there? It must be a joke…
I did expect it to pop up at number 1, but nowhere at all.
I think i’ve spent more time playing MOO2 than all of the other space sims put together, Stellaris was completely soulless for me.
01/02/2018 at 17:29 Nauallis says:
Homeworld 1&2! It’s set almost entirely in space! 3-D RTS, maps that have true tactical verticality, some are mostly empty, some are full of debris, but nothing is based on capturing some grounder shmuck’s base of landlubbering immobility (although there are some space stations and asteroid bases). Gameplay is dynamic, the player’s fleet has continuity from mission to mission, and it’s an RTS where thoughtful use of resources is usually more effective than steamrolling. The skyboxes are huge and beautiful and hint at an ancient galaxy of lost lore and precursor megastructures. Grumble grumble grumble.
Also, no MoOII, bah humbug.
01/02/2018 at 19:00 Admiral666 says:
I was flabbergasted to see that Homeworld did not feature, especially so now that Remastered has brought it back to life.
01/02/2018 at 17:36 Camilitus says:
ermmm… none of these games you can play happily for years. Maybe KSP…. but seriously leaving out EVE online does overlook its impressive single shard nature (shout out to Wicked Creek!) and thus it multi lingual multi cultural multi time zone nature, its longevity as a viable concern, mass battles, national press coverage, 15 odd years of updates, rich story and history (both player and lore), its birth of Valkyrie (VR) and Dust (Playstation), the latter which integrated (sorta) with EVE and what has to be one of the biggest gaming spaces ever conceived. But leaving all that aside and more, none of the titles above offered customers to have their player names carved into granite to last long after the human has expired. It also has the best community made propaganda and songs. I think it was also once Iceland’s leading single source of foreign currency!
01/02/2018 at 17:38 slamelov says:
I-War 1 (Independence War), I-War 2 (Edge of Chaos) and Frontier First Encounters (Elite 3) should be in first 3 positions, choose the order. And Elite Dangerous the 4th.
01/02/2018 at 17:44 Wolfman says:
Number (2)1 should be Nexus the Jupiter Incident. A forgotten classic that is just aching for a more modern remake.
01/02/2018 at 17:49 nitric22 says:
Oh man, I wonder by what means I own this. Is it a physical disc tucked away somewhere? Is it some digital download on an obscure site that I can’t remember? I simply don’t know. It has been misplaced, yet I would love very much to have another go at Nexus.
01/02/2018 at 18:08 Nauallis says:
It’s on GoG, if you don’t locate it elsewhere.
01/02/2018 at 18:56 Frog says:
I really enjoyed that one too. They tried to go at it on kickstarter for a followup, didn’t make it.
01/02/2018 at 18:17 Solidstate89 says:
God I loved that game. Really the first strategy/3D space game I played that had full x, y and z plane maneuvers. And the maps were huge too. Totally underrated as far as great space games are concerned.
01/02/2018 at 17:47 nitric22 says:
Bridge Commander, Sins, Mass Effect, and Tachyon all get my vote! Deserving of a place is Battlezone.
01/02/2018 at 17:49 Arioch_RN says:
The next big release for Elite Dangerous is the Engineers beta update in May? Am I living two years in the future or something?
01/02/2018 at 18:46 AthanSpod says:
Indeed, 3.0 beta 2 is already on the ED test servers. When will it be live though? No-one yet knows, and I’d hope FDev take their time with these huge changes to both Engineering and the whole Crime & Punishment system.
01/02/2018 at 22:30 DiscordCabbage says:
It seems like they just copied the text from the last time they did the Best Space Games article.
01/02/2018 at 17:51 Ghostwise says:
Guys, Hardwar seems gone from Dot.Emu (though it could be a geoblocking shenanigan).
01/02/2018 at 18:12 Gassalasca says:
When I saw the article, I was absolutely sure EVE Online would be #1, and it’s not even on the list. 0.o
01/02/2018 at 18:13 Laurentius says:
Like I don’t get it. There are tons of old games, there is no stake in constructing such list, there will be no wining party or anything, games that are consdiered classic will remain view as such. So for the love of god, if you are gonna make Freespace2 a number one space game, at least give Starlancer a fair shake. Your little addeneum clearly implies that you didn’t.
Starlancer does so much things better then Freespace, like gigantic difference is mission briefings, Freespce is full of boring menus, Starlancer has excellent briefings, you feel like a pilot and not someone browsing interent.
01/02/2018 at 18:18 Det. Bullock says:
Starlancer for what I have tried is very rough around the edges like all the Chris Roberts spacesims. Wing Commander IV is indeed his best work (and I suspect it’s because he didn’t follow it as closely as other games he worked on) and still doesn’t come close to Freespace and Tie Fighter.
01/02/2018 at 18:51 Laurentius says:
What are these rough edges then? Story? Mission design? Flying model? Ships and weapons? Almosteverything Freespace does, Starlancer does equally well or better.
It’s clear to me Starlancer has not receive a fair shake up here as well because what is always omitted when this game comes up is that whole campaing can be played on co-op which is a unheard feature in these games.
Not too mention that Freespace is full of rough edges.
01/02/2018 at 19:05 Det. Bullock says:
OK, from the little I could try of the game:
There is an overreliance on mid-mission cutscenes that break the flow of the gameplay.
Energy controls use that stupid analog triangle system that sucked in Wing Comamnder Prophecy and sucks here too, using simple button commands like in Freespace and the Xwing/Tie Fighter games is much easier when under fire.
Story feels a lot like the classic Roberts military fantasy with ace pilots that save the day, much less interesting than the cosmic horror story and the “cog in the machine” feel of the Freespace series.
The mission design is difficult to judge having played only a few missions but it has a lot of that Wing Commander feel which is not a good thing in my book since it tends to get repetitive really fast.
01/02/2018 at 18:19 Ben King says:
I think had I played Freespace 2 in high school i could have loved all of it’s elaborate keyboard controls and slick piloting options, but the low level keyboard ninja skills needed to re-route all shield power to the rear while barrel rolling my bomber in an evasive manuver before whipping around to re-jigger my shields and fire the correct weapon grouping was just too much for me as a sad boring grown-up. Looking forward to the completion of Outer Wilds though as I got quite a kick out of their demo’s fun but lightly technical zero-g piloting and landing shindigs.
01/02/2018 at 20:07 Zenicetus says:
Doesn’t Freespace 2 support HOTAS controllers? It’s been a long time since I played it, but I think I remember this coming out during that period when it was assumed hardcore players would be using a joystick with many buttons, if not a full HOTAS rig. Makes all that quick energy management and weapon selection much more intuitive, once you build in the muscle memory.
01/02/2018 at 18:23 Det. Bullock says:
I just wish the list criteria weren’t so loose, I would definitively have omitted all the strategy games, since those are strong titles in their own genre.
01/02/2018 at 18:46 FriendlyFire says:
Strongly disagree that Freelancer can’t benefit from some HDifying! This isn’t vanilla Freelancer, it’s a Star Wars total conversion called Freeworlds: Tides of War, but you won’t get this sort of visual prowess from the base game (or any other mod). Bit disappointed we weren’t included.
01/02/2018 at 18:53 Eightball says:
Each of FTL‘s procedural adventure casts you adrift in space with a single goal: outrun the Federation and bring their secret plans to your Rebel allies.
Minor correction, since I’ve been playing FTL recently: you play as a Fed officer and are trying to outrun the Rebels, to bring their plans to the Federation.
I would’ve liked to see some Homeworld on the list but otherwise not bad.
01/02/2018 at 19:02 AlexW says:
I’d definitely like to see Homeworld on the list. Its sound design is still gorgeous, and the atmosphere it creates is incredible; it features a fair few entities that feel truly alien rather than just humans in rubber suits; and its theme of space as a desert rather than an ocean, and its allusions to Jewish lore, still feels fresh today. Plus, there’s something darkly delightful about being the bogeyman of the enemy empire, everything they’ve feared for thousands of years suddenly erupted forth into an unstoppable fleet of reverse-engineering masterminds.
Homeworld: Cataclysm is also worth a mention as a stunningly good horror game, and a far superior sequel to Homeworld 2.
01/02/2018 at 18:53 Det. Bullock says:
A few corrections regarding Tie Fighter and the X-wing series: only X-wing alliance had a mission builder (or to be more precise, an official one, there are some fanmade ones available), the film room was missing from X-wing vs Tie Fighter and the historical missions were omitted from X-wing Alliance in favour of simple demo scenarios for the basic mission builder (though you could replay campaign mission from the same menu).
The difficulty curve in Tie Fighter was much better calibrated than in X-wing which had some missions that were stupidly difficult very early on, it has also difficulty levels and most of all *the game tells you if you failed a mission* (in X-wing there was no objective feedback for mission failure). If anything X-wing was incredibly inconsistent, I remember having some very easy mission and then a mission that had me stumped for almost a year, you could also lose all the rank points of you got blasted in the wrong place at the wrong time or the eject system got damage while in Tie Fighter there was a back-up feature built-in for the save to avoid that (you can disable it in the options if you want the full masochistic hardcore experience).
Reagarding the joysticks I would contend that the more expensive ones are the ones that have a better possibility to work as at the time the games came out there were only two categories of sticks: two button ones and stuff full of buttons that came with a mapping software to configure it properly, the latter part being true for basically all expensive sticks as long as you take the time to use its software and create a profile for the game you should be fine and nowadays there are a lof of thir party solutions for models that don’t have one. The only real issue is that only Alliance has rudder support. The throttle in XW and TF is always in 1/3 steps (even in the windows version, it can be done in the dos versions with external utilities), with analog throttle only being introduced in X-wing vs Tie Fighter and X-wing Alliance.
01/02/2018 at 20:39 juan_h says:
The problem with using the joystick throttle to control your ship’s speed in Tie Fighter is that the keyboard controls are much more practical. It’s faster and less distracting to hit either the “match speed” or “full speed” button on the keyboard than it is to fiddle with the throttle lever on my flight-stick trying to do the same thing.
01/02/2018 at 21:22 Det. Bullock says:
Yeah, I never used the throttle either until I got a HOTAS (in that case it’s a boon, even in 1/3 steps) but some people feel the need to configure it somehow even if reaching for that wheel/slider/whatever at the base of the stick is nothing but a way to distract you from the keyboard.
01/02/2018 at 18:56 rochrist says:
Star Traders: Frontiers from the Trese Brothers should be on there somewhere. The Trese Bros invariably deliver FAR more than your money’s worth and they’re living up to that reputation with ST:F. Absurdly deep sandbox in which you can live out virtually any SF fantasy.
01/02/2018 at 19:54 Megatron says:
Hmm. Curious. This had better not be a ‘made in 1995’ spreadsheet special…
Ohhhhh, noooooo, it most certainly isn’t! This looks fab! Thanks for the recommendation!
01/02/2018 at 21:59 spleendamage says:
I play a lot of Star Traders: Frontiers lately and the Trese Bros are impressively engaged developers. But, it is still in Early Access.
01/02/2018 at 19:07 specialsymbol says:
Seriously, you ditched Privateer? Space trading has been done better? Where? When?
Games are not about graphics or size, they are about fun, atmosphere (no pun intended) and style. Which game delivers this more than Privateer? Privateer should and could have been Number 2 – at least.
Also, Descent instead of Descent 2 – well, I can understand this, somehow. But Descent 2 is clearly the better game.
And last: seriously, have you even played Albion Prelude? X³ – Terran Conflict is much more beautiful. The story is better, it’s at least more positive. Granted, there is more fighting in Albion Prelude. It’s quicker, it’s more accessible. You get rich quicker and the missions are easier. But, in the end, it’s basically the same as Terran Conflict, just less beautiful – and less demanding.
01/02/2018 at 20:06 subdog says:
Privateer is the best space game.
01/02/2018 at 20:23 blue92 says:
Wom won won
*Shield down*
Clank clank clank
I can still hear the coming into orbit and taking off music!
01/02/2018 at 20:14 juan_h says:
I used to love Privateer. I loved flying to new planets and stations for the first time. I loved upgrading my ship. I loved the ambient music on stations and planets. But Privateer has not aged well at all. The combat is terrible. The sprite-based graphics make it hard to tell how close an enemy ship really is or which way it’s really facing, so that you can’t properly lead your target without one of the advanced “shoot here, dummy” targeting systems. And, while the game lets you trade, the trading is largely pointless. It’s easier to earn money by running missions from the mission computer or one of the guilds. To make matters worse, there’s nothing to do with your money but upgrade your ship. The story missions are all combat-centric, making the dedicated merchant vessel largely pointless.
01/02/2018 at 19:45 Brian Rubin says:
Having Freespace 2 at the top of the list means this list can be taken semi-seriously, but Bridge Commander instead of Klingon Academy? Elite better than TIE Fighter?! It’s a laudable attempt, but there are still issues here. Thanks for mentioning some wonderful space games, though.
01/02/2018 at 19:58 Landiss says:
I forgive you everything wrong on the list, because you got the number one good.
01/02/2018 at 19:59 gou says:
stop putting screenshots above their respective titles
01/02/2018 at 21:22 spacedyemeerkat says:
Agreed, it needs to stop.
At least put it after the game title, if not at the end of each segment.
01/02/2018 at 20:27 juan_h says:
The Freespace series is one of my great gaming regrets. I loved Privateer and I especially loved Tie Fighter, but I never played Freespace or Freespace 2 back when they were the exciting new thing. I bought both games from GOG a few years ago, but I have yet to play either apart from a brief flirtation with the tutorial in Freespace 1. I’m not sure why. It may be that my PC is hooked up to the TV in my living room these days. I have learned from bitter experience (revisiting Privateer and Tie Fighter, naturally) that it’s harder and much less comfortable to play a game with a flight-stick while sitting on a couch or on the floor than it is while sitting at a desk. I’m not sure if they can be played (either well or at all) with mouse and keyboard and I don’t care to find out. I just don’t feel like an ace space-pilot without a joystick.
01/02/2018 at 20:32 Chaz says:
Elite’s next big update, dubbed The Engineers, is due for beta testing in May and aims to introduce a new mission system that rewards players with crafting materials as well as credits.
Err… something tells me that this entire feature has been recycled in a quick cut and paste job. The Engineers update came out in May 2016.
01/02/2018 at 20:43 monsieur_cronkypont says:
House of the Dying Sun is definitely in my top 3 space games of all time. I would argue it’s better than Freespace 2, since it has built on that game’s legacy, and then stripped and polished until it’s much more streamlined, intense, and satisfying. Strongest argument: try going back to Freespace 2 after finishing HotDS! I did… It feels like dodgem cars in space.
01/02/2018 at 20:50 Gothnak says:
1. MOO2
2. Privateer
3. Original Elite on my BBC B (I got a free copy of the new one and completely bounced off it)
4. X-Wing & Tie Fighter
5. FTL
Eve should be there somewhere i expect, but not played it myself, i hate other people too much :).
01/02/2018 at 20:55 Nucleus says:
I’m pretty sure that Steam has Tie Fighter 95 nowadays too, not just 94 and 98.
01/02/2018 at 20:57 edwardoka says:
Hardwar was an excellent game (despite the combat AI) and it is a travesty both that the game didn’t exert more influence on game design and that the Software Refinery went under.
I genuinely think that 1998 may actually have been the best year for PC games.
Also, no love for Homeworld or AI War? Boo! Boo I say!
01/02/2018 at 20:58 Gothnak says:
Oh, can we all at least agree on the worst space game ever made?
Frontier: Elite 2.
01/02/2018 at 21:26 Det. Bullock says:
There is Privateer 2 too, I never played Frontier but I know for sure that Privateer 2: The Darkening is one of the worst games I ever played and one of the few I’d consider *really* bad.
01/02/2018 at 21:32 edwardoka says:
Sacrilege! Frontier: Elite 2 might not have made this list but it deserved to. (Although its immediate sequel FFE made the galaxy seem more alive by adding a time-based storyline, it lacked the austere flat-shaded charm of the original.)
Prepare yourself, sir, as this can only resolved one way. We must space-joust to the death!
01/02/2018 at 21:17 Doc DarkStar says:
I was expecting to see Captain Blood on the list, few games have left such a strong impression on me.
01/02/2018 at 21:40 Eightball says:
I forgot to plug Sword of the Stars (1 of course) in my earlier comment! There’s an alternative universe where SOTS became sort of like Total War In Space, instead of never releasing a second game.
01/02/2018 at 21:57 bacon seeker says:
They did release a second game, and a dungeon crawler… the problem was, the second game was half baked.
01/02/2018 at 21:43 monsieur_cronkypont says:
Fraser – Overload is the modern remake of Descent, by the original team. It’s more Descent than Descent:Underground! Can you please add this to the list of “like games” below Descent? It also has a free playable demo on Steam, which I’ve spent a few hours with and it’s pretty good. Only problem is, it’s so much like the original Descent, it feels like it’s not bringing anything new.
01/02/2018 at 21:51 monsieur_cronkypont says:
Oh god – please ignore the post above. That will teach me to read articles in patchy, non-linear fashion.
01/02/2018 at 21:46 geldonyetich says:
There’s an awful lot of nostalgia in this list, such as putting Tachyon: The Fringe on it at all, but I’ll forgive ya because you put Freespace 2 at #1. Maybe I, too, am overly nostalgic.
01/02/2018 at 21:51 Darth Gangrel says:
Anachronox is a great and funny game which deals with space and time in a kind of mindfuck-ish way. I love the writing and characterization and the game oozes charm. The soundtrack is great, the dialogue is very good and surprisingly funny even from no-name NPC’s.
The combat was very enjoyable and if jrpg’s generally have the same combat, then I might stop avoiding them like the plague (except for the ones with the oversized doe eyes for girls, don’t like that art style).
01/02/2018 at 21:51 gabrielonuris says:
Have anyone here played a game called Precursors? I think it is a russian title, I don’t know…
It was my first ever space “sim”, and maybe the closest I could get from landing on planets (before Elite Dangerous and Evochron).
Every planet has its own art style, soundtrack and quests to interact with, even with completely different NPCs.
Imagine if Mass Effect was in first person and you actually could fly your own ship; hell, imagine if STALKER and Mass Effect had a baby game: it’s Precursors.
01/02/2018 at 21:55 bacon seeker says:
You missed Homeworld, Homeworld 2, Homeworld Catacylsm, and Sword of the Stars… you put Mass Effect 2 ahead of those??? But I applaud you for getting Distant Worlds on there at least.
01/02/2018 at 22:01 mpk says:
So is this a completely new list, or just a reworking of the previous edition. I see that you’ve cunningly hidden the first version from sight.
Anyway: you’ve done this twice, and EVE Online has been missing both times. I’m sorry, but that’s the final straw. I’m afraid you’ll just have to leave. It’s over between us.
nobutsrsly
01/02/2018 at 22:10 gorte says:
The one game on the list I was missing is Starsector. Sure, it’s technically not a release version yet, but it’s been really damn good for years now. It’s basically a combination of Mount & Blade campaign map with Star Control 2 combat and plays wonderfully.
01/02/2018 at 22:40 perablenta says:
Freespace 2 singleplayer campaign… o man… played it over 10,12 more like 15 times since I first played the game almost 20 years ago. I still consider it the most well made, fun and immersive story and gameplay I ever played on PC. It’s simply the game that made me fall in love with space games.
01/02/2018 at 22:58 Rituro says:
As a suggestion for “games like FTL”, Convoy is of a similar bent, except you’ve crashed on a planet and need to get a convoy of ragtag vehicles together to repair yourself.
01/02/2018 at 23:17 danimalkingdom says:
it’s = “it is”
its = “this thing’s”
Sorry, great piece but the grammar was driving me nuts all the way through.
*ducks back out of sight*