Far Cry 5’s latest trailer shows more culty shenannigans

There’s less than 2 months to go before Far Cry 5 swoops onto our screens and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate that fact than to watch a story focused trailer. Actually I can, and that would be to watch a trailer that just shows someone mucking around with wingsuits, bears and rocket launchers instead, but we can’t always get what we want. And in fairness, the new trailer does include a decent amount of that sort of thing too.
Get ready to see a whole bunch of people murdering other people while waving their holy books in the air, as well as someone being savaged by a bear, a dog and a combine harvester. Not at the same time, obviously. That would be silly.
To summarise: an unhinged cult leader and his followers need to be taken down, possibly with the use of bows, flamethrowers and massive purple trucks. That cult leader has some family issues, by the looks of things.
It’s hard to keep track of the story details we’ve already seen, because Ubisoft’s trailer-o-tron has been pumping away for a while now. If you’re not bothered by the story and just want to see more of how the game actually plays though, then this 8 minute “gameplay walkthrough” from Gamescom should do the trick.
If that doesn’t sate your burning desire for Far Cry 5 details, then you should probably take a walk outside or something. Then come back and read John’s thoughts about how much better the story could have been if it had risen above sterotypes, or how much Adam enjoyed playing with a dog when he got his hands on the game at E3.
At the end of the day, I don’t actually mind if the story isn’t particularly interesting. As long as there’s plenty of this, I’ll be happy.
Far Cry 5 comes out on March 27th.
02/02/2018 at 17:48 Michael Fogg says:
So I wanted to murder some fascist and also some red state residents, instead they give me a generic doomsday cult, why Ubisoft, why?
02/02/2018 at 18:22 Lord_Mordja says:
Creepy.
02/02/2018 at 19:28 virtual.light says:
Seriously :/
02/02/2018 at 22:58 asnakeofjuly says:
Because here in Murica, if a game or movie have anything negative to say about nazis or fascists it is actually a controversy.
02/02/2018 at 18:22 Lord_Mordja says:
Cult leader fella still looks more like a silicon valley tech bro than anything else.
Anyway, I liked FC3 and 4 a whole lot but I also felt that the next game would have to change things up and this really doesn’t look like it does. Way to similar, just a different, less interesting locale. Getting real sick of modern guns.
What I wouldn’t do for a sci-fi Far Cry…
02/02/2018 at 18:29 baud001 says:
Well, the blood dragon expansion is sci-fi, but doesn’t do much with it, except LASER DRAGONS!
02/02/2018 at 18:31 Lord_Mordja says:
Yeah but it’s very slight and basically just a spinoff of FC3. Enjoyed my time with it, but had no desire to play any more when I finished.
02/02/2018 at 19:59 jroger says:
So, Far Cry Primal didn’t change it up enough for you then? No modern gun in sight.
02/02/2018 at 19:12 Chaz says:
Does anyone really give a damn about the story when playing a game like this? All it’s really there for is to give us a good excuse to shoot people and blow things up with wild abandon.
02/02/2018 at 19:23 virtual.light says:
Played it at EGX and it was positively buggy/slow framerate, loading took ages, wonder if they’ve smoothed things out.
02/02/2018 at 19:26 woodsey says:
I’ve enjoyed past Far Cries (Far Cry 2 fan club, ho!) but I’m finding it difficult to muster much enthusiasm for this.
And given their track-record for handling bisexuality (in 4) and rape (in 3), I’m kind of dreading their take on religious-right fundamentalism here (which they’ve been pretty evasive about in interviews).
They’re also recommending an i7 like they did for Origins, I believe, so I can see this being another quality optimisation job.