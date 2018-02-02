Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is out now on PC

Patience is a virtue, but sometimes, you need to be positively saintly to hold out for a PC release. It’s been a very long time since Final Fantasy XII‘s original debut on the Playstation 2, but the underrated (at the time) JRPG has finally found a new home on our humble, flexible platform. You can now buy Final Fantasy XII on PC, upgraded with a slew of enhancements from the recent console remaster of the game, and for 20% off the RRP thanks to a generous launch discount.

Originally dismissed by some at launch as effectively being a ‘single-player MMO’, I feel Final Fantasy XII is a game that people are only beginning to properly understand now. Granted, it has its flaws – most of which seem to stem from a rewrite of the story late in development – but the hands-off tactical combat that runs on basic AI scripts assembled by yourself is strangely compelling stuff, especially when paired with the fast-forward feature, allowing you to practically skip past grinding and travel times as you optimize your party.

In addition to the usual suite of PC-centric graphics options, the Zodiac Age edition of the game includes all the tweaking and tuning done for the Japanese second release of the game (including a whole new character class system), as well as a bunch more upgrades (mostly visual) from the remastering process. While some object to the visual ‘noisiness’ introduced by the new textures, I give them my stamp of approval simply because they made Vaan’s abs significantly less terrifying-looking.

We should hopefully have a full Wot I Think piece on the game in the near future, although my personal take is that it’s probably worth it if you don’t mind a slightly more experimental, MMO-ish RPG framework, paired with a story that clearly doesn’t revolve around the ostensible protagonist. Oh, and if you have a decent amount of free time. That always helps.

You can buy Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age now via Steam and Humble. It’ll set you back £28/€40/$40 right now, which includes the hefty 20% launch discount offered until February 8th.

  1. 02/02/2018 at 10:48 Jalan says:

    This is nice and all but the one Ivalice game I want to see released on PC is still Final Fantasy Tactics. The way things are going though, they’ll run out of main series titles to re-release and eventually HAVE to turn to the others, so I remain hopeful.

    • 02/02/2018 at 10:53 Dominic Tarason says:

      Not quite as good as a full native port, but I will say that PSP emulation is effectively beyond perfect these days. PPSSPP is a lovely piece of software.

      I recommend this mod, especially:
      link to ffhacktics.com
      A total rebalance/rework. Makes it all feel fresh again, rejigs most battles, but keeps difficulty roughly on par with the original release, and fixes some bugs like the slowdown on the PSP version.

