What are we all playing this weekend?

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.

Adam: I’m definitely not playing I’m definitely not playing Monster Hunter: World . Definitely not. But I am playing a closed alpha of Hunt: Showdown , Crytek’s gothic multiplayer monster hunting game. It’s quite good. But it’s not as good as Monster Hunter: World. A game I’m definitely not playing.

Alice: I've been stuck playing the same few (very enjoyable) games a whole lot so I would like to break out and play something else. Subnautica I'm still a little afraid of but stoked for, and I have already downloaded the client for that free weekend trial of Fallout 4. As I said, I find Bethesda's open-world RPGs a bit hollow and have never finished the main story of a single one, but I do quite like pottering around and finding good hats. Boston sounds like a city that might have some good hats.

Brendan: I've been swimming with the sand sharks and crab snakes of Subnautica all week, and I don't mean to stop now. My previous 30-hour game save was lost in a backup accident (sniff) but my underwater utopia is nearly back to its former glory. Sure, it still has a poster permanently stuck to a window. And yes, there's a Stalker outside who followed me home one day and won't leave. But it's home.

Graham: I've got three games on the go again: Slay the Spire, Celeste and Subnautica. This is the problem with reading so many articles on RPS. I'm constantly being convinced by my colleagues to start on new games. So far, they've not been wrong on any of the above games. Though confession, I'm playing Celeste on the Switch. That means I'll probably spend most of my weekend playing that, since I can do it from the couch.

John: I sincerely doubt there will be any time for games this weekend, but if there were, I'd clearly be filling it with Subnautica. Even though I technically "finished" it yesterday. Also, a couple of review codes I'm interested in are in, so in this imaginary time I'm maybe sneaking a peak at those.

Katharine: I'm off to The Big Smoke this weekend to see Bryan Cranston play a slightly mad news anchor at the theatre, so any gaming time I manage to cram in will likely be confined to my Switch. That probably means I'll be continuing my renewed odyssey into Xenoblade Chronicles 2, which I stalled on a while ago after getting stuck on a boss, but there's a distinct possibility I might cave and binge on Night in the Woods instead. I'll see where the mood takes me.

Matt: I'll probably spend most of my time tracking down trousers-to-be in Monster Hunter: World. After seeing all the glowing reviews, I've caved and bought if for my PS4 because I don't have the willpower to wait until the autumn PC release. I'm only half an hour in and so far all I've done is hide and run away from things, so I'm looking forward to turning the tables on those walking/flying/slithering armour dispensers. That said, I'm actually more excited to spend more time playing medieval dodgeball in Strikers Edge, which is the best single-screen multiplayer game I've played since TowerFall.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?