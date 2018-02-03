What are we all playing this weekend?

I still can’t get over Liz England’s video game erotica Twitter bot. Every time the bot spits out another tweet I groan “Oh nooo” and cover my eyes then want find someone and shout “LOOK AT THIS. THIS IS HORRIBLE. LOOK AT IT!”
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.
Adam:
I’m definitely not playing Monster Hunter: World
. Definitely not. But I am playing a closed alpha of Hunt: Showdown
, Crytek’s gothic multiplayer monster hunting game. It’s quite good.
But it’s not as good as Monster Hunter: World. A game I’m definitely not playing.
Alec:
There’ll be nowt but more Slay The Spire
for me. I’m determined to pull off one of those minimal card, infinitely repeating combos
for myself – ideally one of my own original invention/discovery. Man, just a few days ago I couldn’t stop playing Isaac, but now it’s just a distant, (mostly) card-free memory.
Alice:
I’ve been stuck playing the same few (very enjoyable) games a whole lot so I would like to break out and play something else. Subnautica
I’m still a little afraid of but stoked for, and I have already downloaded the client for that free weekend trial of Fallout 4
. As I said, I find Bethesda’s open-world RPGs a bit hollow and have never finished the main story of a single one, but I do quite like pottering around and finding good hats. Boston sounds like a city that might have some good hats.
Brendan:
I’ve been swimming with the sand sharks and crab snakes of Subnautica all week, and I don’t mean to stop now. My previous 30-hour game save was lost in a backup accident (sniff) but my underwater utopia is nearly back to its former glory. Sure, it still has a poster permanently stuck to a window. And yes, there’s a Stalker outside who followed me home one day and won’t leave. But it’s home.
Graham:
I’ve got three games on the go again: Slay the Spire, Celeste
and Subnautica. This is the problem with reading so many articles on RPS. I’m constantly being convinced by my colleagues to start on new games. So far, they’ve not been wrong on any of the above games. Though confession, I’m playing Celeste on the Switch. That means I’ll probably spend most of my weekend playing that, since I can do it from the couch.
John:
I sincerely doubt there will be any time for games this weekend, but if there were, I’d clearly be filling it with Subnautica. Even though I technically “finished” it yesterday. Also, a couple of review codes I’m interested in are in, so in this imaginary time I’m maybe sneaking a peak at those.
Katharine:
I’m off to The Big Smoke this weekend to see Bryan Cranston play a slightly mad news anchor at the theatre, so any gaming time I manage to cram in will likely be confined to my Switch. That probably means I’ll be continuing my renewed odyssey into Xenoblade Chronicles 2, which I stalled on a while ago after getting stuck on a boss, but there’s a distinct possibility I might cave and binge on Night in the Woods
instead. I’ll see where the mood takes me.
Matt:
I’ll probably spend most of my time tracking down trousers-to-be in Monster Hunter: World. After seeing all the glowing reviews, I’ve caved and bought if for my PS4 because I don’t have the willpower to wait until the autumn PC release. I’m only half an hour in and so far all I’ve done is hide and run away from things, so I’m looking forward to turning the tables on those walking/flying/slithering armour dispensers.
That said, I’m actually more excited to spend more time playing medieval dodgeball in Strikers Edge, which is the best single-screen multiplayer game I’ve played since TowerFall.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
03/02/2018 at 10:10 Funso Banjo says:
I’ve heard people comparing the new Monster Hunter positively to Horizon Zero Dawn, which was game of the year for me. So I’ll be breaking down and buying that today. If I can talk the wife into letting me, that is. I’m making her a bacon and egg sandwich right now, which may help.
03/02/2018 at 10:11 Aetylus says:
I’ve also picked up the Slay the Spire bug. Will be mixing it up with some Atlas Reactor and Crusader Kings 2.
03/02/2018 at 10:11 Avioto says:
I just installed my new monitor (LG 32GK850G) and will probably end up playing a lot of Overwatch on that. And I’ll be continuing on my FF12 journey and probably play a little bit of Soundboxing.
Have a good weekend everyone!
03/02/2018 at 10:18 celticdr says:
Subnautica no thanks to John Walker’s excellent articles on said game, now it’s got it’s hooks into me [pun intended].
So far I’m finding that I’ve had to Wiki quite a bit of info on where/how to find blueprints, the game doesn’t do a great job at signposting, but it’s got an amazing atmosphere, I’m loving being under the sea “under the sea” *cue the little mermaid song*… Good luck getting that brainworm out of your head 😂
03/02/2018 at 10:18 Stone_Crow says:
More Slay the Spire here too. Only not playing Sunbnautica because after 200 hours of EA, and finally pressing ‘Launch’ I need to give it a month or two before starting again. Several of my PS4 owning friends appear to have disappeared into their houses and not come out for several days like Adam.
03/02/2018 at 10:37 Morat Gurgeh says:
Civ 6 (bless/curse you Humble Monthly)
That picture at the top reminds me of my Rage Against The Machine long sleeve I had as a callow youth. Nuns with guns. My mother threw it out. Can’t find a proper version anywhere. She also threw out an original Pink Floyd Wall tour t-shirt because she thought it had paint splatter on it. It was Gerald Scarfe artwork!!
03/02/2018 at 10:47 Darth Gangrel says:
I’ve just started playing FIVE: Guardians of David, which centers around the bodyguards of the biblical Goliath slayer David (Goliath is an early boss which you get to fight as David). David is too popular for his own good, so he needs bodyguards. Also, bible quote collectibles, yay!
It’s an action-rpg like Diablo and much more fun to play than the few other Diablo-likes I’ve played. It’s much better than it has any right to be. Everything is simply done well, which is surprising to find in an unknown game.
03/02/2018 at 10:50 FizicsMcmanus says:
Nearing the end of the Grim Dawn expansion and eyeing Wolcen on Steam which looks intriguing (I especially like the look of the ability to rotate rings of the skill tree for mix and match) but is still way too early to touch for me.
Trying “Life is Strange” after getting it in the bundle. Odd game for Squeenix to make, I can’t seem to equip the girl with a dragon sword.
03/02/2018 at 10:54 Vandelay says:
In between watching the opening weekend of the Six Nations, I hope to finish off Owlboy, which has been a real delight.
Will also hopefully finish off nearly finish Quantum Break, which is what you expect from a solid Remedy game. Great action and a story that is just good enough to keep you interested, but not quite good enough to whole heartily sing the praises of. It also has ditched the fun purple prose of their previous games, which makes it less interesting.
On the otherhand, it stars the excellent Lance Reddick, which is a bit of an overload of him considering I am currently watching The Wire (first time!) and Fringe. He isn’t as great in Quantum Break as either of those, but still pretty good.
03/02/2018 at 10:57 Smollik says:
Assassin origins
03/02/2018 at 11:06 Ghostwise says:
I’ll be copy-editing. How thrilling.
03/02/2018 at 11:14 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
Total Warhams 2: Skellington Boogaloo. Getting on nicely with my Khalida campaign, so will possibly try to finish that.
03/02/2018 at 11:14 anHorse says:
Mount and Blade Warband, specifically the Viking Conquest dlc/mod.
The demo of M&B was one of the first things I played when getting into PC gaming and after all these years the game still hooks me in ways that nothing else does.
Even in this current save as I slowly realise that I’ve joined a faction that never actually do anything in a war I’m still having fun.
Also I might play Slay the Spire, as it looks interesting and I’m going to look back over all the RPS posts on it.
03/02/2018 at 11:16 astromech says:
Going to give Battallion:1944 a go, but they’re having a rocky start with servers etc.
EDIT: AKA Server Browser Simulator 2018.
03/02/2018 at 11:22 lglethal says:
Endless Space 2 has it’s hooks in me after i picked it up on a Fanatical Star Deal. Go the Unfallen Trees!
It’s a good game i can recommend for anyone with a small baby. You can walk way from it with zero notice and be sure nothing is going to happen, you can play it without sound, and you can play it one handed (for when the baby is sleeping in your other arm!).
Other games I’ve found that are good for this – the Shadowrun series, and surprising, Blood Bowl 2 (although that you have to hit escape to pause!). X-com 2 is probably also good.
Anyone else have one handed, no sound, able to be paused games they can recommend?