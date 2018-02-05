10 Crowns is a historical 4X from Civ 4 designer’s studio

After blasting off to space for financial strategy action in their debut game, Offworld Trading Company, Civilization IV lead designer Soren Johnson’s studio, Mohawk Games, are coming back down to Earth for something more familiar in their second. 10 Crowns is its name, and historical turn-based 4X strategy is its game. Details are vague for now and 10 Crowns sounds early in development but publishers Starbreeze seem jolly excited so they announced the game today.
“10 Crowns is an epic-scale turn-based strategy game that lets players create the greatest dynasty in world history,” Starbreeze said in today’s announcement. As they don’t state otherwise, let’s assume that the objective is to collect and wear all ten crowns at once in a teetering tower.
Johnson isn’t the only Civ fella at Mohawk. Art director and fellow co-founder Dorian Newcomb was an artist on several Civs before becoming art lead on Civ V, and programmers Jason Winokur and Alex Mantzaris have worked on Firaxis’s series too.
“Everyone here at Mohawk is very excited to work with Starbreeze on 10 Crowns, going back to our game development roots to make a classic historical 4X strategy game with some important and radical innovations to the genre,” Soren Johnson said in today’s announcement. “I look forward to sharing more about the design with the strategy game community and involving them in development as early as possible”
Starbreeze don’t say when we should expect to play 10 Crown. They note that it “is currently in prototyping stages of development” and only show concept art, so probably quite a while.
05/02/2018 at 16:41 shinkshank says:
See, where my mind went is “10 heads”, and I went all “4X game where you’re playing a Hydra, eh?”
But then I remember that The Last Federation already exists, so that’s probably not gonna be the case. Wouldn’t wanna step on any toes.
05/02/2018 at 16:52 Ghostwise says:
Hail hydra !
05/02/2018 at 18:00 LewdPenguin says:
So they’re making Civ but notCiv then. Well I’ve quite liked Civ so similar but slightly different sounds interesting enough, assuming the project survives lets see if they’ve made something interesting or just another vanilla clone in 3 years time.
And of course you need to melt those crowns, into one big shiny crown to rule them all.
05/02/2018 at 18:22 Drib says:
Nine crowns for the N-P-Cs, doomed to die.
One crown to rule them all, one crown to find them, one crown to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them.
05/02/2018 at 18:55 TheOx129 says:
I’m kind of surprised at this. Civ tends to burn out designers, and I seem to recall Soren specifically saying he had zero interest in ever making a Civ or Civ-like game ever again on multiple occasions. I wonder if the game has another lead designer from Mohawk, or if Soren has just warmed up more to the idea of revisiting the 4X genre.
05/02/2018 at 20:22 Son_of_Georg says:
I’m intrigued. I remember Soren talking on “Three Moves Ahead” (episode 348, I believe), about Civ burning out developers, but also about how certain expectations of the series lock developers in. A totally new game built with some of those lessons in mind could be great.
05/02/2018 at 20:31 Zorgulon says:
I heartily agree with this – a Civ-but-not-Civ seems like a great idea.
05/02/2018 at 19:17 Someoldguy says:
I always get Soren mixed up with Johann Andersson because he sounds like he should be working for Swedish historical wargame afficionados Paradox, so making a historical 4x seems inevitable even if he works at his own studio :)
05/02/2018 at 19:31 Hunchback says:
Hope they don’t pull a Molyneux on us!
05/02/2018 at 19:46 Dramund says:
If this is just Civilization without the nauseating cartoon style, I’ll be very happy.
05/02/2018 at 23:41 April March says:
If this is just a thing that will compete with Civilization I’m happy.
05/02/2018 at 20:38 grimdanfango says:
Hmm… well Civ 4 is still officially and unarguably The Best Civ (fact). So this is certainly an interesting development. I hope they steer away from Civ’s “a hundred different systems to keep you clicking until you win” approach.
05/02/2018 at 20:41 Drib says:
“Civ 4 is still officially and unarguably The Best Civ (fact)”
But what about Civ Revolutions?
05/02/2018 at 22:29 juan_h says:
Well, I’d say that Revolution was clearly the best, as I could play it on a handheld gaming device–a Nintendo DS, as it happens–which is a feat no other Civilization has ever managed.
05/02/2018 at 22:09 RosalietheDog says:
Isn’t life some game we play to “keep us breathing until we die”.
05/02/2018 at 23:02 melancholicthug says:
Call me when Brian Reynolds makes another one. He lead the objectively best in the franchise (Civ 2 and Alpha Centauri).
05/02/2018 at 23:51 April March says:
06/02/2018 at 00:00 racccoon says:
I’d say 10 crowns = game of thrones