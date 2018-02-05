Dying Light celebrates three years of zombie parkour fun

The enduring success of Dying Light is a pleasant surprise. Nobody really expected too much of Techland’s Dead Island spinoff, but the studio weathered a rough launch and continued to support the game through patches, free content updates and (eventually) a truly excellent expansion.
Most other studios would be done with a game after the inevitable Definitive Goaty Edition, but late last year Techland renewed their vow to support Dying Light well into 2018. We’re now three years past the original release, and they’re celebrating the event with discounts for newcomers and free in-game goodies for all spread across February.
Leading the march during the festivities is a free DLC release soon, the third of ten small planned pieces due out by this October. There’s no word on what it’ll include, but the first pack included a handful of new craftable weapons, and the second pack added pistol silencers to the game and subsonic ammunition, meaning that you can pop the occasional zombie head without angering the swarm. There was also a ‘number zero’ content drop including a new faction of human enemies and a new heavy zombie variant, although they don’t seem to be counting that as part of the ten.
While they’ve not spilled the beans on what it’ll entail, sometime this month the game will be blessed with a Valentines-themed community event named ‘Undying Love’. Putting the ‘romance’ in ‘necromancer’, I’m sure.
Perhaps a little shamelessly, Techland are using the anniversary event to draw people to their own storefront, Gemly, with a 67% discount on Dying Light and its expansion there. Existing players might also want to get on board thanks to a variety of free bonus item and weapon unlocks to be used in-game. If you’ve not picked up the game or its expansion, I must say that £13.29 for the full package is a pretty good deal, and the game is significantly better now than its wonky launch reviews would suggest.
As for the future, Dying Light’s upcoming competitive spinoff, Bad Blood, is also seeking players for its upcoming global playtest event, if you feel like signing up on Techland’s site here. Three years on, are you still playing Dying Light? Any particular user-made levels you want to recommend? Sound off in the comments, as always.
05/02/2018 at 19:05 BockoPower says:
This Bad Blood expansion sounds really bland – 5 players who should play together just to play against each other later will only turn into some crippled Battle Royale clone with parkour. Dying Light’s multiplayer has a perfect opportunity to be something between PlayerUnknown’s Battleground and Left 4 Dead but probably the engine can’t support more than 5 people online…
05/02/2018 at 20:13 LewdPenguin says:
Still come back to Dying Light every so often, even though there are times you misstep and feel it was the games fault, overall the parkour action feels like what AssCreed should have become, whilst there are clear lines designed into the environment things work far better when you veer away from them and go your own way than they ever did in AssCreed.
Overall it’s both an awesome game, and amazing how long it’s being supported for, largely at no additional cost for the player to boot.
05/02/2018 at 21:43 suibhne says:
This game has incredibly dumb narratives and characters, and some of the gameplay systems are mind-numbingly repetitive…yet I absolutely love it.