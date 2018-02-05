Far Cry 5’s DLCs will fight zombies and Martian spiders

Though Far Cry 5 looks like it’ll offer plenty of silly open-world shenanigans, no matter how serious it pretends its doofy story is, the DLC will go extra hard on wacky. Ubisoft on Friday announced the game’s obligatory DLC season pass, and it seems they’re channeling that Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon B movie spirit again. Three DLC episodes are coming, with one fighting zombies, one going back to the Vietnam War, and one off to Mars. Normally I’d not go on about DLC before a game’s even out but I thought you might like to know about the silliness.
Here’s what Ubisoft have to say about the three episodes:
Hours of Darkness: Players will travel back in time to Vietnam to battle against Việt Cộng soldiers
Dead Living Zombies: Players will face hordes of zombies in multiple b-movie scenarios
Lost on Mars: Players will leave Earth behind to go toe-to-claws with Martian arachnids
See? Silliness.
The season pass is included with Far Cry 5’s Gold Edition, which costs £25/€30/$30 more than the regular edition – £75/€90/$90 in total. Presumably the pass be sold separately as well, and likely individual DLCs too? Ah, but it’d be grand if they also released those episodes as standalone games. The Gold Edition also includes a copy of Far Cry 3, as a side-effect of Ubi using this to introduce the game to the latest generation of consoles.
Far Cry 5 is out on March 27th.
05/02/2018 at 18:27 Dominic Tarason says:
I am very much in favour of the DLC focusing exclusively on silly Elseworlds scenarios like this. It means that the DLC is not only entirely optional, but that the main game’s story is far more likely to be a self-contained whole with no conspicuous plot hooks for DLC to fit snugly into.
05/02/2018 at 21:49 mitrovarr says:
It also means that the DLC appeals even if the main game does not. I haven’t been able to bring myself to play Farcry 3, which looks dark and depressing and unpleasant. But when I saw Blood Dragon I was all over that.
05/02/2018 at 19:05 Parovoz_NFF says:
So, they make a game
In a dull setting
And then make a DLC
With fun settings
Why not make game
But in fun setting
From the get go
Ubi
WHY
?
05/02/2018 at 22:28 phuzz says:
Maybe not enough people bought Blood Dragon?
Or maybe they just think they’ll make more money this way :(
05/02/2018 at 19:07 NuclearSword says:
This sounds great (like Dominic, I too am a fan of the Elseworlds-style silliness), but man… still no dinosaurs?
Crossing my fingers “Universal Brand Development” will swoop in and cut some kind of deal with Ubi Soft to make an extra Jurassic World themed DLC. It was quite savvy of that group to bankroll Wayforward’s last quality Metroidvania/Run n’ Gun… though it was not that savvy to tie it to that flaccid Tom Cruise Mummy movie (The Mummy Demastered is a great little game regardless of the loose ties to the movie). Still, Universal tried. This is a much more obvious thing to do for them, and they should go for it. Because Far Cry needs to have Dinosaurs. Until there’s a new Turok, it’s our last, best hope here.
C’mon Gaming Gods. Either plop the Turok license in Crytek’s lap, or bring Dinosaurs to Far Cry. What do I have to do to make this happen?
05/02/2018 at 19:34 Darth Gangrel says:
The zombie just above the lady, with black hair, is all like “I’m gonna look at the camera and smile, because that desire from my old old life still lives on”.
05/02/2018 at 21:58 particlese says:
If I get this game, I will vote for the space silliness rather than the zombie or war silliness because the latter two annoy me, and even more because the first excites me. Especially now that I’m super enthused about some space silliness (atop awesomeness) that is actually likely to happen in real life, tomorrow: [the Falcon Heavy launch animation SpaceX published today] I mean, I knew about the car itself, and that was some quality silliness already, but…
05/02/2018 at 23:39 April March says:
See, this just means I’m gonna have to wait until a goaty edition comes out, because it’s not like I’m not going to play that.
That said, I really want a modern remake of It Came From The Desert.
05/02/2018 at 23:55 racccoon says:
DLC is a waste of time & players are getting duped by it. This just shows that game co’s really have no other time but to mess & do everything that’s trending & not trending, just to try & win us over again! wtf!
I was fine with just the game as it was.
whats next football & trucks..lol!
Stick to plan!
If you don’t stick the plan the whole game was waste of time & effort!
Leave the madness to the modders!
DLC leave it out!