Sega are likely teasing a Puyo Puyo Tetris port for PC

Sega have developed a bit of a thing for teasing upcoming releases in unusual ways. Remember when they snuck a few Vanquish avatar icons into a Bayonetta update? Well, they’re back up to their antics again, and we should all be pretty happy about this one

Across the Steam news pages for a whole mess of Sega titles (including Vanquish, Bayonetta and even Alpha Protocol), someone has been posting large ASCII-art pictures of Tetris blocks and what look like smiling jelly-beans. As far as I’m concerned, that can only mean one thing, and it’s good news for us all.

So, we’re almost certainly looking at a PC port of the excellent Puyo Puyo Tetris, the crossover puzzler that made a bit of a splash across consoles recently, and finding its footing strongest on the Switch. As the title may tip you off, it’s a mash-up of two classic puzzle franchises; combo-heavy match-4 puzzler Puyo Puyo and Tetris, which needs no introduction. Beyond the two core game styles, it plays around with almost every imaginable permutation of the two rule-sets either in solitaire or cooperative form, and even in exciting hybrid styles, requiring real mental agility to keep up with.

There’s even an extensive story mode that against all odds is surprisingly good, so long as you can stomach the ridiculous (and occasionally amusing) Saturday Morning Cartoon That Never Was dialogue. The story mode acts as an extended tutorial, and guides you through all the game types, almost every possible match-up of characters, and a broad spread of difficulties, teaching you everything there is to know about either game type by the time you’re finished.

It’s good stuff for anyone who has ever enjoyed a block-puzzle game, and it’ll be great if it is coming to PC. There’s no release date or firm details on Puyo Puyo Tetris on PC at this time; this is just a tease, after all, though if their Vanquish and Bayonetta teases were any indication, I’d expect a release to happen surprisingly soon.