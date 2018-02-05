Sega are likely teasing a Puyo Puyo Tetris port for PC

Sega have developed a bit of a thing for teasing upcoming releases in unusual ways. Remember when they snuck a few Vanquish avatar icons into a Bayonetta update? Well, they’re back up to their antics again, and we should all be pretty happy about this one
Across the Steam news pages for a whole mess of Sega titles (including Vanquish, Bayonetta and even Alpha Protocol), someone has been posting large ASCII-art pictures of Tetris blocks and what look like smiling jelly-beans. As far as I’m concerned, that can only mean one thing, and it’s good news for us all.
So, we’re almost certainly looking at a PC port of the excellent Puyo Puyo Tetris, the crossover puzzler that made a bit of a splash across consoles recently, and finding its footing strongest on the Switch. As the title may tip you off, it’s a mash-up of two classic puzzle franchises; combo-heavy match-4 puzzler Puyo Puyo and Tetris, which needs no introduction. Beyond the two core game styles, it plays around with almost every imaginable permutation of the two rule-sets either in solitaire or cooperative form, and even in exciting hybrid styles, requiring real mental agility to keep up with.
There’s even an extensive story mode that against all odds is surprisingly good, so long as you can stomach the ridiculous (and occasionally amusing) Saturday Morning Cartoon That Never Was dialogue. The story mode acts as an extended tutorial, and guides you through all the game types, almost every possible match-up of characters, and a broad spread of difficulties, teaching you everything there is to know about either game type by the time you’re finished.
It’s good stuff for anyone who has ever enjoyed a block-puzzle game, and it’ll be great if it is coming to PC. There’s no release date or firm details on Puyo Puyo Tetris on PC at this time; this is just a tease, after all, though if their Vanquish and Bayonetta teases were any indication, I’d expect a release to happen surprisingly soon.
05/02/2018 at 22:13 NuclearSword says:
Freakin’ rad. Love me some Puyo Puyos, or Puyo Pops, or Dr. Robotnik Mean Beans, or whatever they’re being called at the time. And while I own gaming consoles, this is inexplicably unavailable for download on the Playstation Network, so…. it’s been something I’ve actually avoided. I mean, c’mon: who wants a puzzle game on disc? This is one genre that’s so suited to pick-up-and-play that being installed on your game-playing machine of choice should be mandatory!
Needless to say, I’ll definitely be picking this up on Steam. Hopefully soon – these teases Sega does usually portend releases coming up very soon
05/02/2018 at 22:49 KFee says:
OMFG, don’t tell me this is true :)
I wanted to buy a Switch only for that game. That would actually save me a few bucks that way :)
05/02/2018 at 22:57 Dominic Tarason says:
Well, it’s pretty hard to deny the sudden presence of Puyos and Tetris blocks all over a dozen Sega games’ pages, so yeah, it seems very, very likely.
I just picked up a Switch a couple weeks back, now I’m spoilt for choice on what platform to get it for.
05/02/2018 at 23:31 caff says:
Love Tetris. A brilliant game sadly monopolised by the IP owners, I wish there were more choices out there.
Will this game let me just play pure, boring classic Tetris in multiplayer without the other fluff?
05/02/2018 at 23:34 Dominic Tarason says:
Yep, you can play Tetris in a whole bunch of variants, solo, competitive, puzzle, etc.
The game really shines when all the elements start colliding with each other. It doesn’t really get unmanageable until it starts introducing other block types, which are seldom used but very demanding.
06/02/2018 at 00:31 Chillicothe says:
PC needed some Dr. Dog (The Dog Doctor).