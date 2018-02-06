Confirmed: Puyo Puyo Tetris comes to PC this month

Well, that wasn’t much of a tease. Yesterday, Sega flooded the Steam news pages for a dozen or so games with ASCII pictures of Tetris blocks and Puyo-slimes. It wasn’t much of a leap to assume that Sega’s excellent Puyo Puyo Tetris was PC-bound.

What is a pleasant surprise is that they’ve fully announced the game less than a day later, and it’s only a few weeks away, priced very reasonably, and is offering an extra chunk off the price if you pre-order, too.

The announcement came alongside a fresh trailer, which should give you some idea as to what the game encompasses. In short: Every imaginable variant of Tetris, Puyo Puyo, or the two combined that you could come up with, both in solo and competitive variants. There’s even an extensive story mode that gradually ramps up the complexity for those wanting to start on the ground floor, although there’s nothing stopping puzzle beasts from cranking up the difficulty and jumping into any mode from the start.

The PC version looks to come with everything from the console release of the game (which is fine, as it’s one of the most full-featured puzzle games I can think of), plus one extra perk: For those who like their anime dial turned all the way to 11, you can swap out the amusing enough English dub track for the original Japanese audio. Beyond that? It looks like we’re getting the same package as everyone else.

The game will be launching for a pleasantly cheap n’ cheerful £15, down to £13.49 if you preorder, and probably a bit cheaper still if you’re subscribed to the Humble Monthly, as I am. You can buy or wishlist it over on Steam or Humble right now, and is due out on February 27th.