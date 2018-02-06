Corsair launches their second gaming chair, the T2 Road Warrior

When you think of Corsair, you probably think of RAM, keyboards and gaming headsets like the Void Pro RGB, but did you also know they make gaming chairs? Well, you do now, and their second such chair, the T2 Road Warrior, is about to bring all the bells and whistles to the world of derriere gaming support thanks to its many degrees of tilt and reclining comfort. And before you ask, no, there isn’t a single RGB LED in sight.
Available in five different colour highlights, the T2 Road Warrior is the wider, more comfortable spawn of Corsair’s first gaming chair, the T1 Race, which originally came out around this time last year.
While the T1 Race was, as its name suggests, designed with racing in mind (probably so it wouldn’t look amiss among all those other bucket seat-type jobs favoured by Twitchers), the T2 Road Warrior looks to be a much more low-key kind of chair that’s suited to long gaming stints, when all you want to do is settle down into a heady afternoon of American Truck Simulator, for example.
To that end, it comes with 85mm of seat height adjustment courtesy of its class 4 gas lift mechanism, adjustable neck and lumbar pillows wrapped in soft, microfibre fabric that you can move up and down the back, and a perforated PU leather seat back and cushion to help keep your back nice and cool. More importantly, the armrests can be moved in several directions, including up and down to get the right height, left and right to fit your body type, or forwards and backwards depending on whether you like to play lying back or bolt upright at your desk.
In addition to 170 degrees of seat recline, you also get up to 17 degrees of seat tilt, the latter of which isn’t available on the T1 Race. The T2 Road Warrior also comes with a cast aluminium five-spoke base (another upgrade over the T1 Race’s plastic base) but uses the same rollerblade-style wheels for smooth movement across hard and carpeted floors alike.
Those of larger builds will also be pleased to hear the T2 Road Warrior is rated for a maximum weight limit of 140kg (300lbs, or 22 stone to us Brits), as opposed to the 120kg (264lbs or 18.9 stone) limit on the T1.
I’ll hopefully be getting one in for review soon to give you the full lowdown on what it’s like and how comfortable it is on the old hind quarters, but for those who want to try one out for themselves before then, you’re looking at spending at least £300 before you can get one. The T1 Race, on the other hand, can still be found for around £290.
06/02/2018 at 17:09 shinkshank says:
T2, eh? What’s next, a T3, experimentals, and then a commander rush?
I’ll see myself out.
06/02/2018 at 19:45 Darloth says:
Just as long as they stop before the T1000 morphable gaming chair and multi-purpose assassin.
06/02/2018 at 17:18 leett says:
The holes in the seat back look like sad eyes. I’d feel bad every time I sat on this thing.
06/02/2018 at 17:19 FeedFilter says:
That looks all well and good, but ever since I started getting Aerons when working at the office, my primary criteria for a desk chair is “does it have a mesh bottom to prevent swamp ass.”
06/02/2018 at 20:52 Martel says:
Same here. I was going to get a gaming chair but realized they’re pretty crappy compared to a real office chair, although they tend to be cheaper. I instead got an Aeron and it’s wonderful.
06/02/2018 at 21:49 Bury The Hammer says:
Add another for the Aeron crowd. Got it ridiculously cheap from a work buyback scheme – £120! All other chairs pale in comparison.
My recommendation is to scout for startups that are going under and try to nab all the fancy desk equipment that’s going cheap.
06/02/2018 at 17:21 MauvePeopleEater says:
That seems eerily close to the 30 Rock joke about NBC making couches to improve “vertical integration”. I guess satire is becoming increasingly hard these days.
06/02/2018 at 17:25 skyst says:
Funny that they think 140kg/300lbs is sufficient for gamers of “larger builds”.
06/02/2018 at 17:27 Jerppa says:
Assless chaps sold separately?
06/02/2018 at 17:35 Chaz says:
Having bought a gaming chair, personally I think you’re just better off buying a nice comfy executive style chair.
I spent nearly £300 on a Vertagear SL-5000 and had to supplement the seat with a memory foam cushion as you could feel the support bar through the base of the seat, and after 2 hours it was a killer. The back support is also very hard and firm, despite looking quite soft and well padded.
So whilst these gaming chairs might look the business they’re just not actually all that comfortable.
Obviously I can’t speak for these particular ones, but they look almost identical to the Vertagear one I’m sat in right now.
Take my advice, just get a nice big plush faux leather exec chair instead.
06/02/2018 at 18:25 caff says:
I thought about one for a while then ended up with another Ikea Markus. I’ve on my 3rd Markus now and I still love it.
06/02/2018 at 18:50 LearningToSmile says:
I’ve looked at the markus briefly but it just feels like ridiculously low quality even for similarly priced office chairs(and being on your third one isn’t exactly a positive recommendation).
The flimsy backrest alone completely disqualifies it for me as a chair to spent any extended period of time in.
06/02/2018 at 19:10 caff says:
Well it’s my 3rd in about 12 years, so that’s a Markus every 4-5 years ish. That’s good in my book considering it’s about £150 each time.
If there were a super comfy yet durable executive chair out there that can last as long for similar money I’d buy it. The Markus is very comfy and the cushion lasts well if Sat on for hours in a vegetative state like I am most days.
06/02/2018 at 18:46 LearningToSmile says:
Well, I bought a different Vertagear chair(the overbuilt PL6000), and I completely disagree. The build quality and padding is better than most office chairs within its price range. This might not be true for the cheaper ones, but PL6000 is rated for 200kg and it’s really solid(though it’s a bit disappointing some levers aren’t made of metal). It’s pretty firm, but it’s not firm because the padding is thin, it’s firm because the padding is firm. That’s a plus for me, and it’s really comfortable in prolonged use.
The gaming chairs are often derided with remarks like “just get an office char instead” but that’s a completely pointless circlejerk because the office chairs, even the high end ones, provide a different set of features. I could have bought a perfectly serviceable office chair that would be great for work and for gaming in a straight, upright position, but that would be it. But that’s not all I do in front of the computer – I often watch movies/streams/videos, or just browse, and the ability to just recline back(not just tilt, actually recline the backrest while keeping the seat straight) and the solid headrest were crucial features for me. Not everyone is going to need those, but if you do, gaming chairs are actually a pretty smart choice, because some chairs with a similar set of features(I was looking at 24h chairs for security and such) are actually often around twice as expensive.
The executive chairs are pretty much the poorest choice imho, because while they’re comfortable for short periods of time, they’re completely unsuitable for any prolonged use.
06/02/2018 at 17:41 Kefren says:
“PU leather” Does that contain real leather, or is it completely synthetic? I can’t find anything definitive.
Asking for a friend.
06/02/2018 at 18:28 Chorltonwheelie says:
Polyurethane. Nothing bovine in it.
06/02/2018 at 17:46 left1000 says:
lumbar pillows kinda suck, because in these “gaming chairs” they mean the chair itself has ZERO lumbar support :(
my dxracer is sturdy and functional, but lumbar support is abysmal, is this chair any different/better?
06/02/2018 at 18:25 Chorltonwheelie says:
Torkel swivel chair £39.00 Ikea.
“Key features
You sit comfortably since the chair is adjustable in height.
The safety castors have a pressure-sensitive brake mechanism that keeps the chair in place when you stand up, and releases automatically when you sit down.
Adjustable tilt tension allows you to adjust the resistance to suit your movements and weight.
The castors are rubber coated to run smoothly on any type of floor.”
..that’s ANY type of floor soldier.
06/02/2018 at 18:37 orbit_l says:
It’s nice that they give you a max weight support for the chair, but what about the height? I’ve been looking for a nice desk chair that supports a taller frame (198cm/6’6″ and 90kg/200lbs), but haven’t really been able to find something that fits my needs.
06/02/2018 at 20:07 LearningToSmile says:
Yeah, the Vertagear chair I got is supposed to be bigger/taller folks but I feel like if you’re taller than maybe 6’2″ the headrest would only reach your neck.
06/02/2018 at 19:22 Umama says:
I bought a racing wheel and shifter over the holidays, and I quickly learned that I would gradually move backwards while using the pedals due to the castors on my office chair. I am assuming the same would occur on this chair unless there is some sort of brake for the castors.
Just an aside – I considered getting some sort of stationary chair instead of my otherwise comfortable office chair and while perusing Amazon I found I could instead order replacement stationary “castors”. I generally set up the wheel on weekends so I just replace the castors at the same time with the stationary version.
06/02/2018 at 19:57 mgardner says:
I recommend replacing the castors every weekend just because it simulates a pit crew and makes your gaming experience more immersive.
06/02/2018 at 21:49 Cederic says:
24 minutes into your gaming session 8 men run into the room, lift you and your chair into the air and 2.3 seconds later you have new castors.
You continue, pausing only to ask on the radio why they gave you the supersofts this time.
06/02/2018 at 21:22 Beefsurgeon says:
Yes, but what’s its fart absorption rating? Is the fabric resistant to Dorito powder?
06/02/2018 at 22:25 Maxheadroom says:
I’m just gullible enough to be suckered into buying a ‘gaming’ chair.
fortunately for me and my wallet, I don’t want one that looks like a racing seat, which brings my available options for gaming chairs down to zero.
06/02/2018 at 23:20 LearningToSmile says:
There are some companies that make gaming chairs that aren’t racing style but they’re either even uglier, or insanely expensive. For the former look at Vertagear Triigger(not sure exactly what sets it apart from regular office chairs other than the red bits) for the latter look at lfgaming chairs.
I don’t have a problem with the looks of the racing style chairs as long as they don’t have those dumb holes, and have a single flat color with no obnoxious logos. Fortunately I have been able to find one like that.
07/02/2018 at 00:21 aircool says:
Why do all these gaming chairs have rock hard arm rests? What’s wrong with a decent office chair?