Have You Played… Bloody Good Time?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
Bloody Good Time is certainly bloody, and I can’t argue against it being “a time”, but is it good? Weeeeell…
I’m gonna say yes, but with reservations. Unusually for a multiplayer FPS, those reservations are mainly about the inclusion of guns. You see, Bloody Good Time is a shooter that’s best when it revolves around planning and deception rather than twitch skill.
Like the real-world game of Assassin, or the multiplayer mode in old Assassin’s Creed games, you’re given a single player to hunt while another player hunts you in turn. It’s a great idea, but the cartoony graphics and prevalence of easy to use weapons means that – at least for me – it can’t match the tension of Outerlight’s first stab at the formula, The Ship. Death is too often delivered by the brute force of a machine gun rather than the elegance of a well executed trap.
I mean that literally: traps are the game’s best feature. They turn otherwise boring environments into potential deathzones, and give you the opportunity to suss out your hunter based on who seems to be hovering near the activation button.
I’d love to see a new “murder party” game that took the best elements from this and The Ship – who knows, maybe The Ship Remastered wouldn’t have flopped last year if it had actually tried something new.
06/02/2018 at 15:52 NuclearSword says:
“I’d love to see a new ‘Murder Party’ game that took the best elements of this and The Ship…” – does that new game these devs announced (well, not Outerlight, but people from Outerlight) seem like it could be that game? “Murderous Pursuits”? Kinda just looks like The Ship + Pirates + Airships to me… which isn’t bad, I’m just saying: it’s hard to tell if it’s bringing new ideas or just wearing a new veneer.
Also, what of Spy Party? Like… what happened to that one?
06/02/2018 at 16:11 poliovaccine says:
I only learned about The Ship way after it had died out, and I was super into the concept so it’s a shame I missed the boat – and I’m not even saying that for the pun’s sake, like people usually do here on RPS, I just realized as I was typing it haha.
I’d probably still prefer that to this, just cus I prefer the at-sea aesthetic.
06/02/2018 at 16:15 iviv says:
Me and my friends couldn’t get into The Ship, but we loved BGT. I totally get what you’re saying regarding the weapons, but we never had a problem with it. It’s been forever, but I remember the granting of different amounts of points for using different weapons generally prevented people spamming the easy to use weapons. Plus if anyone did that we would mercilessly make fun of them and gang up on them until they stopped. Obviously it would be different playing online vs randoms rather than just playing as a group of friends though.
In all, it’s a shame that Ubi killed the game back when it had so much life and a long path ahead of it.
06/02/2018 at 17:17 Danda says:
I don’t think Ubi really wanted to release this game. They probably financed it just to make up for the fact that the Assassin’s Creed multiplayer mode ripped off The Ship.
06/02/2018 at 18:40 Aerothorn says:
Minor correction: the title of Outerlight’s previous was game was “The Ship Remasted,” not “The Ship Remastered.”
06/02/2018 at 22:32 anon459 says:
I was a console pleb back then so I knew about Bloody Good Time before The Ship. I really liked BGT’s fast paced gameplay. Lots of weapons and great map design kept me entertained for a while, and the auto-aim meant anyone could compete.