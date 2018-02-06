Salt sails out of early access

Way back when, we declared the open-world pirate-o-craft-a-sailing sandbox Salt to be one of the best games of 2014 – when it was still in early access. If you’ve been waiting since then for it to be finished and properly out, buddy, I have good news for you. After three-and-a-bit years, Salt today left early access. I trust you’ve been starving your closest shipmates of vitamin C to develop scurvy in preparation for adventures.
Over the years of early access, developers Lavaboots Studios have expanded Salt with online multiplayer, new island types, great gobs of items, a main quest line and loads of side quests, boss battles, and a long list of other features.
I wonder if we can tempt our John out from in the alien ocean of Subnautica and back on top of Salt’s seas. John was the fella here really into Salt, writing about his gentle adventures and still in 2016 calling it “possibly the gentlest, most soothing survival game of all.” Sure, gentle aside from the swordfights, ship battles, and plundering.
Salt is out now on Steam for Windows. The price has gone up $5 alongside the full launch, though a small launch discount brings it down a little to £13.94/€17.99/$17.99.
06/02/2018 at 18:34 SaintAn says:
Another of the many Early Access scam games…
06/02/2018 at 18:43 Drib says:
If it’s being finished, in what way is it a scam?
06/02/2018 at 21:23 Chaz says:
I rather think the comment was going for a hint of sarcasm there.
06/02/2018 at 21:57 Sargonite says:
Fair enough; if this is the case, I apologize for jumping on the poster. Unfortunately, sincere accusations of scamming can be so ridiculously inappropriate to the context that it can get quite difficult to distinguish the snark from the sincere.
06/02/2018 at 18:58 try2bcool69 says:
Cynical much? It’s about to be fully released and has a “very positive” rating on Steam, that kinda blows your “scam” statement out of the water.
Also, The Forest, Rimworld, and Factorio are all about to leave EA, and are all great games.
Full Releases for Kerbal Space Program, ARK, Prison Architect, Don’t Starve, The Long Dark, The Flame in the Flood, etc…
06/02/2018 at 19:47 Sargonite says:
It’s distressing how “scam” has grown like a tumour to devour any possible situation in game development that isn’t perfection. Delayed release? Scam! Bankruptcy after a sincere attempt to make a game? Scam! Idle “maybes” from devs never materializing? Scam! Don’t like the business model? Scam! Looks a bit like other games? Scam!
It’s almost as if we’ve forgotten that sometimes people actually, deliberately lie with the goal running off with money, and that it’s useful to have a word for that.
06/02/2018 at 20:19 Drib says:
This comment was such a scam.
06/02/2018 at 21:31 Sargonite says:
Clearly you’re a shill for Big Scam.
06/02/2018 at 18:44 adamsorkin says:
Did I spy a subtle Parks and Rec reference in there?
06/02/2018 at 20:03 Seafoam says:
I really enjoyed salt back when it first came out, gotta pick it up again and see how it has improved.
I feel that it’s better that the game is released now, before Sea of Thieves makes it somewhat obsolete.
07/02/2018 at 00:45 Rince says:
Honestly I fail to see how Sea of Thieves can make Salt obsolete.
Seems to be very different. And it’s only multiplayer.
Plus, it’s not even on Steam.