Gravity-defying platformer Dandara launches today

Here’s one that nearly flew under my radar: Teensy tiny Brazilian studio Long Hat House have been working on Dandara for a few years now. Envisioned as a platformer that can be played equally well on touch-screens and gamepad (although probably not so hot on keyboard), a look at the launch trailer within should be enough to convince most that they’ve at least created something that looks very striking in motion.
You don’t have long to wait to try it yourself, if the video tickles your fancy. The PC version rolled out today, alongside a release on the Nintendo Switch.
The core gimmick of Dandara is simple enough to describe, although likely a lot more demanding to control. You move solely by jumping. Or, rather, launching yourself like a projectile from one marked surface to another, with your personal gravity aligning to whatever floor, ceiling or wall you launched yourself onto. In some cases, the world will rotate around you, while in others, the platforms you crash into will spin and rotate freely.
It’s not just hopping from ledge to ledge – there’s a fair chunk of combat as well, and the developers claim a metroid-like structure to it all. It all looks pleasantly ninja-ish, and reminds me of Capcom’s classic Strider series in the nicest possible way, blending high mobility platforming and creative abuse of gravity . In fact, the strange world shown in the trailer and the occasionally off-kilter colour schemes used remind me of the lesser known Osman, spiritual successor to Capcom’s platformer.
Obscure references aside, looking at both Steam and console version reviews for the game, it seems like this may just play as good as it looks. I hope to get my hands on it before long and at least share my initial opinions on it, but in the meantime, it’s out now and available on Steam for £13.49, with a 10% discount available near launch.
07/02/2018 at 02:14 Tacroy says:
I bought it to support the Brazilian game dev scene, and it’s really good. The control scheme is kind of like if VVVVV and Super Meat Boy had a baby – it’s a little weird but once you’re used to it you can almost fly.
Aside from that, the basic structure is fairly Metroidvania. Go through a level, find items in chests, find save / respawn points, kill enemies, navigate puzzle rooms, eventually find a boss and beat them down, maybe get a new ability out of it. The control scheme makes all of the standard accoutrements feel fresh, particularly because backtracking isn’t as much of a pain in the ass when you can zip through a screen in five seconds flat if you know what you’re doing.
I fully expect this game to get an RPS Recommends sticker eventually, unless it all goes horribly wrong later on.
07/02/2018 at 08:36 buenaventura says:
Do you need a controller with sticks to play? I like to use my iBuffalo SNES controller, but perhaps you need the sticks to aim jumps?
07/02/2018 at 03:51 fredtoy says:
“Envisioned as a platformer that can be played equally well on touch-screens and gamepad (although probably not so hot on keyboard)…”
I’m playing it on Nintendo Switch, but I can see it working very well with a mouse for movement/attack and keybord for map, cure, etc.
07/02/2018 at 05:14 Tacroy says:
I think pretty much every PC gamer has a controller at this point
07/02/2018 at 10:19 Landiss says:
No.
07/02/2018 at 10:28 Sian says:
Maybe, but not everyone is comfortable using one.
Personally, I avoid controllers where I can simply because I grew up with m/k controls and that’s just easier for me to use even in many cases where people say the controller works better.
That, and I don’t like the XBox controller layout that most controllers use nowadays – I much prefer the Playstation layout, and even though windows isn’t quite as stubborn about it nowadays, I still need third party software to get it to run with most games, and even that’s not guaranteed to work, so I usually don’t bother.
There’s a minimal amount of m/k support I expect of any game that’s released on PC (though I’m more lenient with ports of older console titles). Freely rebindable keys are the bare minimum, and I return or don’t buy games that don’t offer at least that.
07/02/2018 at 11:50 Tobberoth says:
Honestly, since the steam controller, this isn’t really an issue. Just add a game to steam (even if it isn’t a steam game) and run it in steam big screen mode and a PS4 controller will work out of the box in the vast majority of games, and it’s completely customizeable down to pretty much every single detail.
07/02/2018 at 10:31 Telkir says:
Ooh, yus, very nice! The gameplay looks slick and I bet speedruns will be crazy in a month or two. The music seems fantastic too if the trailer is anything to go by.
I just hope there isn’t an equivalent of VVVVVV’s “Veni, Vidi, Vici” otherwise I can already feel the rage levels rising… who am I kidding, of course there’s going to be something like it somewhere :P