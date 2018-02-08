Relic: no “major content” planned for Dawn of War 3 after it fails to hit targets

There will be no “major” expansion content for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III and the studio has turned to other projects, Relic confirmed to us today, despite intentions to the contrary discussed last year. The Games Workshop-themed strategy game was met with a divisive response due to its abandonment of real-time strategy mainstays in favour of more of a hero unit approach, in addition to an overly-formulaic singleplayer campaign.
DOW’s active players have slumped in the ten months since release – to the point that there were, over the past 30 days, twice as many people playing the original, 2004 Dawn of War and its expansions as there were last Spring’s Dawn of War III.
Relic sent us this statement in response to our questions about the game’s future:
“While Dawn of War III has a dedicated player base, it didn’t hit the targets we were expecting at launch, and it hasn’t performed the way we had hoped since. It’s been tough for us as professionals who want to make great games for our players, and for us as people who care a lot about what we do.
When a game underperforms, plans need to change. With Dawn of War III, we simply don’t have the foundation we need to produce major content. We’re working in close partnership with SEGA and Games Workshop to determine the best course of action, while shifting focus to other projects within our portfolio. “
Project lead Phillipe Boulle told PC Gamer last March that “we’ll see an expansion of some sort” for DOW3, and that the DOW1/2 trend of expansions which added new factions and campaigns was “definitely something we’re going to revisit.” The Necrons were teased for DOW3 in a post-credits sequence, but it seems the space-ghouls will not now join the fray.
The current situation for Dawn of War 3 certainly doesn’t look good. Steamcharts, which uses Valve’s own APIs to measure the concurrent players in every game sold via Steam, reports that, over the past 30 days, Dawn of War III had an active average player count of 403 at any one time. To put that in context, the 100th most active game on Steam, Space Engineers, had an average of 2,199 players over the past 48 hours.
Then there’s case of Soulstorm, the 2008 standalone third expansion for the original Dawn of War, which by itself has 541 concurrent players. When all four versions of the original Dawn of War are added together, the average number of concurrent players over the past month is 870.
When all three versions of 2009’s Dawn of War 2 are added together, their 541 also outpaces DOW3’s 403 concurrent players.
For a more contemporary comparison, there’s Total War: Warhammer 2, a game which shares a publisher, a license and to some extent a genre with DOW3. TWW2 boasts an average of 15,700 concurrent players over the past 30 days, again against DOW3’s 403.
SteamSpy‘s educated guesses about sales figures can vary from eerily close to wildly inaccurate depending on who you ask, but for the record, it puts DOW3 at 575,000 sales, against 2.7m for Dawn of War II. Not out and out disastrous, perhaps, but low for a big-name release.
The last update for DOW3 was a set of free unit skins released in November. Outside of that, there has been no DLC whatsoever, which is unusual both for such a multiplayer-centric game and for a Games Workshop-related one. Until this week, its last patches were in October, one of which outright removed DOW 3’s unpopular multiplayer unlock system.
All patches stalled from then until this Monday, when a 700MB download was released as a “small but important update to some back-end systems“. Though this update adds nothing visible to the game, some players have speculated that it might lay the groundwork for something more meaningful, such as new buildings or the addition of Dawn of War II’s popular Last Stand survival mode.
By comparison, stablemate Total Warhammer 2 has seen 4 rounds of DLC since its September launch, alongside a steady stream of patches.
The sense that all was not well with Dawn of War 3 was heightened by the discovery that project lead Phillipe Boulle parted ways in September not just with DOW3, but with Relic as a whole. According to LinkedIn, he is now ‘Senior Narrative Producer’ at Capcom Game Studio Vancouver, which has been making Dead Rising games in partnership with Microsoft since 2010.
08/02/2018 at 09:43 shinkshank says:
I anticipate Dawn of War 4 (or, what it’s more likely going to be called, “Dawn of War”) will only have Space Marines and Orcs, the way this is going. Surely launching with only 3 races, and the 3 bog standard vanilla at that, would have been expected to not go over too well.
Plus, y’know, the whole “Basically a MOBA” thing. You watch, the game’s gonna go Free2Play in a month, and then two months after that they’re gonna release a battle royale mode.
08/02/2018 at 09:44 FizicsMcmanus says:
I kept this installed on Steam, didn’t play it much but I kept it in the hopes that they would give me Last Stand (DoW2: Retribution). It’s the curze of the DoW franchise.
08/02/2018 at 10:04 Xelos says:
What killed any interest I was in DoW3 was the multiplayer focus. I know those games always had a strong multiplayer players are, but combined I,be put hundreds of hours in Dark Crusade and DoW2 and it’s expansions, the first one was some of the few truly great singleplayer rts,and the second one was basically Company of Heroes but WH40k, which I loved as well.
08/02/2018 at 10:21 Xelos says:
Holy hell, autocorrect was brutal on that comment. Sorry for this mess.
08/02/2018 at 10:24 Nokturnal says:
This exactly. I don’t get why developers think they have to shift focus entirely when a game gets a strong multiplayer following. Surely they should realise the game became popular in the MP scene as the game stands, despite it not being MP focused. It’s not a hit because people anticipated that in a year or two the sequel would be more MP focused and cater to their needs…It was a hit because it was great AS IS.
It boggles the mind. Why didn’t they just stick with the formula that worked, and adapt/add on to the game once they see what the players think in the current climate. Giving people something completely different, assuming they knew what people would want, was just destined to fail.
Instead of having a fun SP game which MP folk could enjoy, we get a terrible SP game which MP fans passed on anyway.
Sorry but I have no sympathy for these guys, they have to stop trying to reinvent the wheel with odd shapes.
08/02/2018 at 10:44 Gothnak says:
The problem is risk vs reward. Popular single player games certainly are viable and make ‘some’ money. Popular MP are huge and make hundreds of millions in comparison.
They also generally require completely different content.
Relic decided to go MP, rolled a dice and lost.
These days it’s the indie studios going SP and the bigger companies going MP, personally i just want to play against AI where i can set the difficulty rather than getting randomly matched against someone who might be rubbish or smash me to pieces, neither of which is fun.
08/02/2018 at 10:46 Ur-Quan says:
But the problem is that even though it was focused on multiplayer they didn’t even manage to get that part right.
The multiplayer felt nothing like Dow1 or 2 but rather like a really generic RTS.
Also that weird escalation phase system they added made me feel like every game played out exactly the same making the experience even more generic and boring.
08/02/2018 at 12:42 Archonsod says:
I don’t think single or multiplayer focus would have helped in this case. I refunded the game prior to the first patch, but it seemed to me in my limited playtime it was like they’d wanted to combine MOBA and more traditional RTS gameplay but completely failed to understand what it is that makes those genres work to begin with (to the point they seemed to have drawn those mechanisms from either genre which tend to conflict rather than support each other). The end result was a game that didn’t seem to know what it was trying to do.
08/02/2018 at 10:05 muro says:
No surprise – it’s just too boring.
08/02/2018 at 10:45 Tholesund says:
Next time, maybe they should put the guys who made the trailer in charge.
08/02/2018 at 11:01 lrbaumard says:
This was a straight up bad game.
I remember playing it in beta at a press event and getting up and leaving half way through the demo.
Hopefully this is a lesson to publishers who wish to turn games that have massive niche appeal into populist games a la SupCom 2, Planetary Annihilation, Age of Empires 3 and others that faded into irrelevancy
08/02/2018 at 11:02 Hoot says:
The dev team were just so out of touch with what people actually wanted.
If they had remade DoW2 with updated graphics, UI and matchmaking. Toned down sync kills (but left them in for flavour, just not happening every single engagement), kept the cover system intact and balanced the game well, it would have been a mega hit.
I put 600 hours into DoW2 multiplayer because it was fun as hell. The best “team” experience I’ve had just about.
Instead we get a tepid MOBA clone with WH40K skins. Pretty damn weak. I am so glad they had that open beta weekend as it convinced me that buying the game would be a mistake.
08/02/2018 at 11:10 Asurmen says:
I think you overestimate how appealing repeating the same game again for an RTS is. It would have needed to be more than just a prettier DoW2 to work.
08/02/2018 at 11:03 Axolotl says:
The first game in the series was one of the best RTS’s I’ve ever played. The second game was fun and overall good, in my opinion. This third game was so disappointing to so many people I never bothered buying it, despite liking the 40K universe a lot. To think the same company that developed this poor game had also developed the first 40K game as well as CoH.
08/02/2018 at 11:46 Rich says:
Yeah, but they also made CoH2, which people complain about all the time.
08/02/2018 at 11:41 fuggles says:
Still, the unification mod for soulstorm is all but finished which will combine all mod races.
Space wolves and renegades mods will be on moddb as soon as I get access to the pages. 13th company, ultramarines, emperor’s Children and imperial fists are also on the way in various states of completion.
Soulstorm!
08/02/2018 at 11:50 Rich says:
How about next time they just make Dark Crusade in a modern engine, with a few of DoW2’s mechanics? While DoW2/CoH cover mechanics probably don’t make sense for WH40K (unless we’re talking about Imperial Guard), it was far more compelling than the weird cover zones in DoW3.
08/02/2018 at 12:08 KDR_11k says:
I liked DoW2 mostly for the singleplayer but skipped 3 after hearing the SP campaign was just tutorial-grade stuff.
08/02/2018 at 12:16 SaintAn says:
Should have made the game people have been wanting rather than the game no one wanted.
08/02/2018 at 12:28 Xocrates says:
It baffles me how common this sentiment is considering how blatant it is that the game was trying to give the DoW community exactly what it asked for.
The game was clearly trying to marry the gameplay of Dow 1 and 2, and making it more competitive focused to boot: all of which are common community requests.
If anything, their problem was listening to what people wanted too much.
08/02/2018 at 12:22 spunkmeyer says:
The cover system really sucked. When I saw it in action during the beta, I couldn’t believe how it could have regressed from DoW1/2. Make an updated version of DoW1, or maybe Company of Heroes in the Warhammer universe!
08/02/2018 at 12:28 phuzz says:
Yes, but, Squats are coming back!