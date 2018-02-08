Overwatch is now celebrating Lunar New Year

To celebrate the Lunar New Year next week (or you might know it as Chinese New Year), Overwatch today launches festivities including a new competitive capture the flag mode with a new map, new cosmetic items, and other shinies. Some of the new outfits are p. swish all right. The event will run until March 5th. Here, look at some of the fanciness in this trailer:
The update brings 50-odd new cosmetic items: skins; highlight intros; emotes. You can see them on Blizzard’s Lunar New Year page.
Capture the Flag mode returns, this time accompanied by a Competitive Capture the Flag mode with matchmaking, leaderboards, Competitive Point rewards, and so on – like a proper serious Overwatch mode. CTF also gets a new map, Ayutthaya, set in Thailand. Blizzard have tweaked the CTF formula too, as they explain:
“Flag pickup is now instant, but flags cannot be picked up for five seconds after being dropped. Flags return after 4 seconds, and flag return is not interrupted by taking damage. Mobility and invulnerability skills drop the flag and, music plays while carrying the flag! Sudden death will now break ties at the end of a match. When time runs out, the round starts over, the flags are moved closer to the center of the map, and the first team to capture wins. All these changes will be applied to older Capture the Flag maps as well.”
Today’s patch also tweaks Doomfit a little, lets players select skins at the start of rounds, and fiddles with other bits. See the patch notes for full details.
08/02/2018 at 20:23 Seafoam says:
This patch brought back two of my favourite quirks while playing TF2.
I can now choose my cosmetics based on the map (no more parkas to deserts).
And since CTF is now actually enjoyable I can spend long afternoons relaxing near the flag like old days (listening to music, watching the teams bumble around, pleasant times).
Minor things to most, but to me they’re a dream come true.
08/02/2018 at 23:12 Turkey says:
I can’t believe it’s the year of the dog already.
08/02/2018 at 23:19 Zorgulon says:
That is one lovely looking map alright. CTF seems improved. It’s never been my favourite game-mode, and last year’s lacklustre implementation seemed to highlight all that was bad about it, with flashbacks to stalemates on 2Fort.
I’ve only played a couple of rounds this year, and it seems much improved. It’s never going to be my favourite way to play, but having a purpose-designed map goes a long way, as well as the stalemate-breaking new tweaks.
And the cosmetics are pretty good. Roadhog finally gets his Patchamari!