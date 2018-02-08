Podcast: What are the best monsters?

They lurk, they creep, they skulk and weep. Monsters in videogames can be as simple as a big spiky cyclops ball, or as unsettling as a sobbing woman in a rainy alleyway. This week on the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, the team is talking about their favourites, from flaming skulls to digitally possessed diving suits, and the clever ways in which game monsters inspire heebies, jeebies, creeps and sometimes even willies.
Opinions are divided on what wins the monster medal though. Alice reckons you can’t beat a good skeleton. The ones in Dark Souls just gather their bones together again and come back to life. Katharine explains how to defeat the demon plaguing the villagers of Okami (you get all of its eight heads drunk). And Adam ponders the gameiness of certain movie monsters like the antagonistic sex curse of It Follows.
But we’ve also been playing things without mons– oh no wait, there’s monsters here too. Slay the Spire gets even more praise as Alice’s acrobatic stabber takes on the surreal shapebeasts of the Spire. Adam has been tracking a classic gigantospider in an early version of Hunt: Showdown. And Katharine has been acting the most monstrously of the gang, playing games on a Nintendo. Dis-grace-ful.
You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.
You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. The music has been broken down and remade from the same bits by Jack de Quidt.
Want to write in with questions or suggest a theme for a future episode? Now you can, to podcast@rockpapershotgun.com.
Links:
Our official policy as regards to skeletons
Dark Souls has some good skeletons
How do you get THIS THING drunk?
Have you played… Left 4 Dead 2?
Neon Maniacs is a b-movie about killing things with water and such
It Follows is a movie about a sexually transmitted curse
Slay the Spire has some mad possibilities
Hunt: Showdown is about monsters also
Final Fantasy Explorers was a bad go at Monster Hunter
Anatomy by Kitty Horrorshow on Itch.io
08/02/2018 at 19:05 Chaoslord AJ says:
DS gaping dragon is great also the undead dragon design. They are as pitifully wretched as threatening.
08/02/2018 at 22:45 MooseMuffin says:
The gaping dragon’s design and intro are pretty cool, but it loses quite a few points for basically being harmless. It just does a very slow head-smash, and then slowly walks forward.
08/02/2018 at 19:27 BillyBumbler says:
The Monster Hunter franchise has some great “monster” designs and challenging AI to match. I’m still a huge fan of the creatures from Demons Souls and Bloodborne.
08/02/2018 at 19:32 magnificent octopus says:
The godbeast in Gorogoa is probably the most beautiful monster I’ve ever seen.
And I feel like the invisible monsters in Duskers deserve a mention. For monsters I never saw or interacted with directly, they were incredibly scary.
08/02/2018 at 20:05 Horg says:
There is only one best monster:
”You still don’t understand what you’re dealing with, do you? The perfect organism. Its structural perfection is matched only by its hostility.”
That it is so recognisalbe from this quote alone is all the qualification it needs.
08/02/2018 at 20:11 Coming Second says:
Kirby is pretty terrifying, but given this is a PC site I’m not sure he qualifies.
08/02/2018 at 20:53 Horg says:
Of course this is a thing : |
link to reddit.com
08/02/2018 at 23:01 Turkey says:
Why does Ash admire the Alien so much? He’s like a million times more advanced than them. All they do is feed and breed until they run out of natural resources.
08/02/2018 at 23:46 fish99 says:
He does explain that in the movie.
Ash: I admire its purity. A survivor… unclouded by conscience, remorse, or delusions of morality.
08/02/2018 at 20:17 zenorogue says:
My favorite monster is the Rosebush from Alphaman. “The rosebush smells nicely” forcing you to move in its direction. If you are too close, you will go right into its thorns. The Rose Garden in my HyperRogue has been inspired by this.
08/02/2018 at 20:56 shrieki says:
those creepy dwarfs in shadow of Chernobyl – and the snorklers….
head-crabs in half life…
chaurus in skyrim…
but for me best atm are the cannibals in the forest- those are scary af
08/02/2018 at 21:35 zigguratvertigo says:
The monsters in Devil Daggers are certainly memorable. And that game will never take as long as 20 minutes.
08/02/2018 at 23:09 Turkey says:
The scariest monsters are the manallalongs. It’s no wonder they’ve been used in so many videogames.
08/02/2018 at 23:44 fish99 says:
Bloodborne has some very gross and freaky monsters.