Podcast: What are the best monsters?

They lurk, they creep, they skulk and weep. Monsters in videogames can be as simple as a big spiky cyclops ball, or as unsettling as a sobbing woman in a rainy alleyway. This week on the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, the team is talking about their favourites, from flaming skulls to digitally possessed diving suits, and the clever ways in which game monsters inspire heebies, jeebies, creeps and sometimes even willies.

Opinions are divided on what wins the monster medal though. Alice reckons you can’t beat a good skeleton. The ones in Dark Souls just gather their bones together again and come back to life. Katharine explains how to defeat the demon plaguing the villagers of Okami (you get all of its eight heads drunk). And Adam ponders the gameiness of certain movie monsters like the antagonistic sex curse of It Follows.

But we’ve also been playing things without mons– oh no wait, there’s monsters here too. Slay the Spire gets even more praise as Alice’s acrobatic stabber takes on the surreal shapebeasts of the Spire. Adam has been tracking a classic gigantospider in an early version of Hunt: Showdown. And Katharine has been acting the most monstrously of the gang, playing games on a Nintendo. Dis-grace-ful.

