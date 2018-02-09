A Rust review is incoming…

…but not till early next week. As Early Access ended, there was a server wipe yesterday evening so I’m going to play a bit more now that I can build up my blueprint collection and base knowing that everything isn’t going to be snatched away from me. Rust‘s world of multiplayer survival can be harsh at the best of times, so it’s only fair that I find out if the promise of actual progress can lessen my sorrow.
The wipe also means there are fewer people running around with machine guns, so hopefully it’ll be easier for me to survive long enough to craft some machine guns of my own. Until now I’ve found that there are so many trigger-happy folk slaughtering everyone they run into that it’s impossible to get anything done. Things might be worse than usual because that’s how the monthly life-cycle works: the official servers are normally wiped once a month, so I can see how more people might turn to player hunting in those last few days.
You can read more about those wipes and the philosophical meaning behind them just over here. This was an more dramatic wipe than the usual, taking away blueprints as well as buildings, so there may have been an increased sense of nihilism above even the Rust norm.
But perhaps the end of Early Access and this new phase won’t make as much difference as I think it will, and my impressions of Rust will remain much the same. It currently strikes me as a game that’s defined by a harshness that dominates both its survival systems and the mindset of its players. Sometimes, those players will do cool, interesting things! Most times, they’ll just kill you.
If you run into me on the island, please don’t shoot. I’ll give you my rock.
09/02/2018 at 14:39 Antongranis says:
I did watch a video of rust, and it looked horrid. Kill on sight seemed to be standard operating procedure, even when the victim was a naked person with nothing to steal…
09/02/2018 at 16:28 Zelos says:
Nakeds are not innocent.
If they’re not trying to take your stuff now, give them a couple days and they will be.
09/02/2018 at 16:50 Evan_ says:
Can’t tell if that if you expressed aversion or joy about that phenomena. It’s definitely the latter for me.
09/02/2018 at 16:58 Iaksones says:
Nakeds often have several minutes worth of raw materials on them, as they’re staying mobile until they can get a complete starter base up quick. Way more efficient to crack a skull than a boulder.