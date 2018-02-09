Ever wanted to see an article that manages to combine Goat Simulator, Wolfenstein 2 and external hard drives? Well, look no further, since it’s time for another look at the best PC gaming deals of the week. All of the aforementioned feature within.

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

Humble’s got a brand new bundle on right now that celebrates the best of their 2017 bundles, with games like Hacknet, Goat Simulator and Dead By Daylight to name a few. You can pay what you want for that bundle, with $10 being the cutoff to get everything.

Pay what you want for the Humble ‘Best of 2017’ Bundle

GOG’s got a sale range going that celebrates a whole bunch of the best and worst horror titles on PC. This week, you’ll be able to save up to 90% off titles like Vampire: The Masquerade, Observer, Stories Untold, SOMA, Amnesia, Shadow Man and more. Most importantly for me, though, is that the sale features both Phantasmagoria games. I you haven’t experienced them, you really should. Truly the very best of dodgy FMV horror games.

Up to 90% off horror titles from GOG

Head over to Green Man Gaming this week and you’ll be able to take 20% off a number of PC titles when you enter the code FEB20 during checkout. What you use that code on is up to you, but rest assured, the site has plenty of Train Simulator stuff.

Save 20% on PC titles with code FEB20 from Green Man Gaming

Play-Asia is currently taking orders on this 1/6th scale figure of Judge Dredd that comes packed with accessories and other faces. I’m a sucker for a well-sculpted action figure but even those who aren’t usually keen on them might admit that this thing is cool. That said, it will cost you a pretty penny.

Apocalypse War Judge Dredd ⅙ scale figure for £176.90 / $241.99 from Play-Asia

Adventure games! There’s a lot of them these days, mostly made by Telltale. You can pick up a wide variety of the company’s licensed titles from GOG’s current Telltale Games sale.

Up to 75% off Telltale Games titles from GOG

This month, signing up for a Humble Monthly subscription will get you instant access to a copy of Dark Souls 3 as well as the Ashes of Ariandel DLC pack, along with a stack of other games once the month finishes, all of which will cost you $12 / £10.

Dark Souls 3 and Ashes of Ariandel DLC for $12 / £10 with Humble Monthly

UK Deals

If you’re looking to expand your storage space on PS4, Xbox One or even just a PC, you may want to check out Seagate’s range of external drives – two of which are discounted at Amazon right now. A 4TB drive will cost you under £100 at the moment, while you can add an extra £20 and get a 5TB drive if you fancy.

Seagate Expansion 4TB external hard drive for £99.99 from Amazon UK

Seagate Expansion 5TB external hard drive for £119.50 from Amazon UK

US Deals

The reborn ‘Duke’ original Xbox controller, now a model made for Xbox One, which will also work on PC, is finally up for pre-order over at GameStop, where it will cost you a $69.99 prior to its April release. Perfect for those of you nostalgic for classic Xbox gaming or just folks with massive hands.

Xbox One Duke Wired Controller for $69.99 from GameStop

The Wolfenstein 2 Collector’s Edition was a weird one. Originally released at $100, this big box edition comes with a lot of trinkets but the biggest component is definitely the 60s action figure of BJ himself. The PC version of this edition is currently discounted to just under $40 at Amazon if you missed out on launch.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Collector’s Edition on PC for $39.77 from Amazon US

Okay, we’re done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted. I’ll be over at Jelly Deals, scouring the world wide web for more deals. Feel free to visit, or follow us on Twitter and give us a like on Facebook.

